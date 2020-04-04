Zoom Is Easy To Use But At What Cost To Security And Privacy?
An overview of the security issues surrounding the popular remote conferencing service.
The food show presenter presents his "fast and foolproof method for cooking rice in a hurry."
As we consider the different routes through which COVID-19 spreads, information like this is scary but vital.
The latest prototype of Elon Musk's Starship failed during a test where it was filled with liquid nitrogen at flight pressures.
When faced with the question, "if a stick breaks randomly in three pieces, what is the probability that a triangle can be formed from those pieces," here's a math theorem that will solve this question easily.
There are only a two known V8 Bizzarrini P538s in existence, and one was sitting under layers of dirt in a secret warehouse.
The president approaches the global pandemic as if producing and starring in a reality television show, with each day a new episode — a successive installment to be conquered.
Throughout the past two months, Dr. Drew went on multiple news programs and downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic hits a region that was already struggling to address its medical needs.
The pandemic has hit Germany hard, with more than 91,000 people infected. But the percentage of fatal cases has been remarkably low compared to those in many neighboring countries.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
A homemade mask isn't a perfect substitute for a medical-grade one, but it could be a good alternative.
The president informed Congress of the move in a Friday-evening letter to the House and Senate intelligence committees.
An extremely unique take on the heavy metal classic.
In this hilarious coronavirus-inspired parody by Sharon Luxenburg, Belle carelessly leaves her little town susceptible to infection.
Covering 121 questions (or 28, if you're in a rush) and 400 characters, this test isn't your regular BuzzFeed personality quiz.
As we approach day 300 of being confined to our homes, we no longer have any concept of time.
In a recent episode of PBS's "Antiques Roadshow," Kanye West's cousin's husband brought in a trove of works the rapper made as a teen. The appraiser gave a very interesting analysis of the art.
"People want to talk about this virus as an equal opportunity pathogen, but it's really not. It's going right to the fissures in our society."
We're veteran work-from-homers here at Digg, so we know from experience that noise-cancelling headphones will make the work day so much easier — especially if family or roommates are around.
From the Oval Office to the CDC, political and institutional failures cascaded through the system and opportunities to mitigate the pandemic were lost.
Rebecca Helm, a biology professor at the University of North Carolina Asheville who specializes in jellyfish, put together an eye-popping Twitter thread of real world animals that she deemed "should be Pokemon."
"We're in an almost apocalyptic crisis, which requires cutting through the bullsh*t."
Dr. Rishi Desai — a former CDC epidemiologist — appeared on Martha MacCallum's nightly Fox News show to discuss the US's coronavirus response and well, this is how you end an interview.
A West Bend farm says it was told to start dumping tens of thousands of gallons of milk per day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The greatest error that geopolitical analysts can make may be believing that the crisis will be over in three to four months.
YouTuber Swiss001 shows why Georgetown Municipal Airport is an exceedingly difficult landing for a large aircraft.
When an emergency room doctor traveled from New Hampshire to battle the coronavirus in New York, he moved into his brother's building... but not for long.
The White House has said the machine will revolutionize the beleaguered testing system in the US. But the feds have only planned to order enough tests for up to 5,500 people, according to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News.
Quarantine sucks, but at least the boredom is sparking new levels of creativity.
From Georgia to Florida, the malice and incompetence of Republican leadership will get people killed. Save your stereotypes.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
The soul legend gave his final public performance at his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2015.
No, the coronavirus is not an "equalizer." Black people are being infected and dying at higher rates. Here's what Milwaukee is doing about it — and why governments need to start releasing data on the race of COVID-19 patients.
They had lower mortality rates from the influenza pandemic. But their economies also appeared to fare better.
Train engineer Eduardo Moreno told a responding California Highway Patrol officer that he believed the hospital ship USNS Mercy — which the US military deployed to the region as part of relief efforts — was part of some kind of conspiracy
Ben Cusick recreates the steps that Thomas Edison did to make an old school light bulb.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 3,565 people have died in New York related to the coronavirus, an "all-time increase" of more than 600 in a single day.
Before the pandemic began, the systems that govern our world were brittle. Today, they are broken. When we emerge, the world will be different, and so will we.
Quarantining sick people isn't enough to control the coronavirus outbreak.
Since originating in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every country in the world — but some countries have been hit considerably harder than others.
Computer scientists and biologists have teamed up to make a new class of living robotics that challenge the boundary between digital and biological.
She's captured his cadence, tone and general delivery so perfectly it's eerie.
"It's a joke," said a top hospital executive, whose facilities are packed with coronavirus patients.
Sometimes a mirror that reflects 99.9999% of light isn't good enough.
Mario Salerno, who has 18 apartment buildings, said he did not want renters to stress about their payment during the coronavirus pandemic.
Turbo the corgi learned about the existence of turtles in the most shocking way.