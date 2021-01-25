Zookeeper Wants To Go. Baby Panda Won't Let Him
Do not forsake me, cruel human.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Do not forsake me, cruel human.
Directed by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgård, and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie will stream exclusively on HBO Max and select theaters on March 26.
Ziyah Holman blew away the competition with this extraordinary comeback.
Never before has the Windows "Error' message sounded so pleasant to our ears.
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
"It's way closer, way sharper and it has way more emotion."
YouTuber Zack Reaves Music managed to capture the essence of Radiohead's "Everything in Its Right Place" with his cello performances.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A climate scientist spent years trying to get people to pay attention to the disaster ahead. His wife is exhausted. His older son thinks there's no future. And nobody but him will use the outdoor toilet he built to shrink his carbon footprint.
As coronavirus vaccines trickle out across the country and new infections and deaths rise at alarming rates in cities like LA, some power players in entertainment and media are leveraging their clout and connections to be amongst the first to get inoculated.
While the fire escape may not be broken, as the woman initially thought — to use a fire escape, you have to put your weight on it to let the ladder come down — maybe it's still best not to make an exit this way.
Do not forsake me, cruel human.
What makes a Rolls-Royce car, which starts at $300,000, worth the price tag? We asked the authors of a new book on the luxury automaker.
Democrats can pass a big bill through the Senate without any Republican votes. Here's how.
Having had no prior experience feeding the fox, the woman was pleasantly surprised when the fox came closer to her when she called it.
The question, What happened to Tucker Carlson? is worth answering. If we can figure out how an intelligent writer and conservative can go from writing National Magazine Award-nominated articles and being hailed by some of the best editors in the business, to shouting about immigrants on Fox News, perhaps we can understand what is happening to this country, or at least to journalism.
GameStop's rally will likely force many of the remaining short-sellers to close their positions, said Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners.
Opening a bottle of soda by twisting open the bottle cap is for amateurs.
How an HIV specialist in Germany is using media law to erase reporting of sexual abuse allegations against him
Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that executives have had a series of meetings with writers with the goal of bringing the blockbuster franchise to television.
Only in Portland will you meet people who insist on being called "Deyf" instead of "Dave."
Many hikers hope their treks will make them better at other sports. Instead, mine kept me from distance running for a year — a common side effect we don't discuss enough.
It's okay, Bill, at least you're good with the science.
A group of friends embark on a journey of "controlled alcoholism" in Thomas Vinterberg's "Another Round."
The new HBO docuseries "The Lady and the Dale" revisits Elizabeth Carmichael, a con artist — and trans woman — behind the 1970s three-wheeled car The Dale.
My friendship is strong. My hunger is stronger.
The former president has all but vanished from public view while his former team navigates an unforgiving job market.
She's seen your memes.
The American system makes it impossible for patients to fight pharmaceutical companies and pin the blame on them for bad reactions.
"It's reasonable to ask how many chances a person can expect, and how institutions like The Times are doing that math."
Film auteur Werner Herzog talks about growing up without skateboarding in Bavaria, why he'd pick a particular genre of classical music to soundtrack skate videos and explains why David Blaine annoys him.
Jet streams can make your flight longer or shorter, depending on which way you are going. How do they work?
The purpose behind the MatISS experiment is to test out how five advanced materials can prevent illness-causing microorganisms from settling and growing in microgravity.
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
From "The Room" to "Eraserhead" to "Rocky Horror," these are the best movies to ever inspire deep obsession.
In a VICE World News investigation, Rohingya women share their harrowing stories of being sold to men in Kashmir.
While there's a security mesh underneath to keep the kid from really hurting himself, we're glad that he has a cat as a protector.
Twitter has suspended the account that tweeted it.
Watch Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more on every screen in your house. This simple HDMI stick transforms every HDTV into a smart device with Alexa.
The conversation and the treatment are very different.
Cultivating a business in prison isn't illegal — but it's often punishable. Here's why that makes no sense if rehabilitation really is the ultimate goal.
QAnon has started to merge with even more extreme conspiracy theories, including the "sovereign citizen" movement.
It's a strange reality we live in these days.
One of the most lenient corporate criminal deals ever was quietly cut during the president's final weeks in power.
Firmly linking teen suicides to school closings is difficult, but rising mental health emergencies and suicide rates point to the toll the pandemic lockdown is taking.
Ziyah Holman blew away the competition with this extraordinary comeback.
As CEO of Occidental Petroleum, Vicki Hollub made the biggest deal the oil business had seen in years. Will it also go down as the biggest failure?
Covidvaxcount constantly checks the websites of both the Centers for Disease Control and the individual states as they report the current vaccination numbers. Here's how many people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Never before has the Windows "Error' message sounded so pleasant to our ears.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Alpha Global includes workers from 10 countries, including the United States and Germany
It's not really rocket science.
Somehow this song has existed across lyric websites since at least 2007—except, as far as anyone knows, the song itself has never actually existed.
We reached out to space experts, asking a very simple question: What should be Biden's NASA priorities?
For promotional purposes to get people to sign up for the Navy, a member of the Koninklijke Marine, or Royal Netherlands Navy, piloted a small drone inside a submarine.