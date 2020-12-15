Here's Zooey Deschanel And Will Ferrell Virtually Reenacting The Shower Scene From 'Elf'
Zooey Deschanel shared the moment on her Instagram of the two recreating their duet on "Baby, It's Cold Outside."
Jonna Mendez, the fomer CIA Chief of Disguise, talks about the time she was able to deceive President Bush with a mask that transformed her into a younger, striking-looking woman.
A journey of a thousand Jenga blocks starts with a single step.
A small cadre of Republicans attempted to escort their own electors into the building and were summarily rejected by state police.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan details how marital troubles seem to be at the core of every "Dateline" episode you've ever watched.
Christmas will hence forth by a holiday of trauma for them.
To be this close to victory and lose it at the last second is pure agony.
Meet the hollow middle class, where the cost of living has risen, wages have not and debt just keeps on accumulating.
This weekend, developer Loren Brichter released a website claiming that Google Chrome for Mac — or more specifically its auto-update mechanism — was causing the WindowServer process on macOS to constantly have high CPU usage, damaging the performance of macOS, even on high-end machines.
Would you have the chutzpah to confront a suspected assassin?
Designed by Turkish firm Hayri Atak, the concept for this boutique hotel in Norway is not for the faint of heart.
Documents and records show that bank examiners have avoided penalizing at least six banks that incorrectly charged overdraft and related fees to hundreds of thousands of customers.
Joaquin Baldwin took 2,117 individual photos of himself during lockdown and synched it to the song "Better Days."
Wolfgang Kaleck is using the justice system to do what nation-states will not or cannot.
How a leading man of legal journalism lost his sweetest gig.
How thin ice and historically warm Arctic summers complicated MOSAiC's $150-million hunt for climate data.
Sculptor Jacopo Cardillo, known as Jago, is producing strikingly lifelike art that reflects the despair of the pandemic.
It's not that they sound bad. It's just that after you hear this kind of singing too often, it becomes supremely aggravating.
"We're going to almost need a New Deal for an entire generation of kids to give them the opportunity to catch up," one advocate said.
This is the next American Ninja Warrior.
When Santa gets home from a long night of delivering presents, shouldn't he get to enjoy a cold one in the buff? This sweater sure thinks he should.
More than most, four men shaped the oft-cited "strategic tensions" over the South China Sea.
According to new research, coffee before breakfast may lead to a higher blood glucose spike.
If there is a silver lining to 2020, it's the reminder that even the toughest fights in Indian Country can have a happy ending.
RIP millennial pink. Hello earthy tones.
You would be surprised by the pronunciation traps of simple names like "Frome" and "Bicester."
The highly-anticipated video game arrives with a rich world of music from the likes of Run the Jewels and Grimes, but reality sometimes interferes with full immersion.
We all have unfinished projects that is just lying somewhere gathering dust. This is what happens when that unfinished project is a road.
This reflection of 2020 takes you across Indigenous territories, from New York to Yellowknife, from Mauna Kea to Oaxaca. Even as we struggled through a pandemic and widespread civil unrest, we hope these photos will also show you some quieter moments of hope and connectivity.
They shrugged off the pandemic, then their family and friends started dying.
"If your dog's name is Luna, go home. If you're already home, stay there."
As bacteria grow more resistant to antibiotics, bacteriophage therapy is making a comeback.
During Christmas of 1918, the United States was in the midst of an influenza pandemic. The parallels to 2020 are numerous.
"If the train stays, I'm gone."
From freak snowstorms to the comedic cyclone that is Chevy Chase, the cast and creators reveal the secrets behind this beloved holiday-movies classic.
There's some truth to the meme claiming that all crustaceans are evolving into crab-shaped beings.
These are the dystopian times we live in.
Barr on Monday said he would resign next week, ending a tenure in which the President Trump loyalist carried the administration's "law and order" message but ultimately dealt the most credible blow to Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was littered with fraud.
Lawmakers could announce an omnibus compromise as soon as Monday, with legislative text expected Tuesday.
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology startup whose market value topped $1 billion.
Hungarian biologist Tibor Gánti is an obscure figure. Now, more than a decade after his death, his ideas about how life began are finally coming to fruition.
Principles of origami are crucial to the design of this line of house designed by the Latvian company Brette Haus.
Our quarantine bard-in-residence has delivered an album in part about being sad at home over the holidays, just in time for winter break.
We examine the most unusual scene in "The Chronicles of Narnia's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." Father Christmas (Santa Claus) gives children in the 1940s weapons. Why?
Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" has been praised for its introspection. In reality, the book is a 768-page defense of the status quo.
Satellites — and drones — were intended to replace it. But the 65-year-old Lockheed U-2 is still at the top of its game, flying missions in an environment no other aircraft can operate in.
It's lovely seeing how gentle he is with them.
Here's how much Americans are spending during this gift-giving season — and what they're spending money on.
Aside from the shrubbery, the most striking part of Tim Burton's 1990 film is its surreal, near-neon neighborhood. Building it took a few twisted minds, a quirky tract in Florida, and a lot of paint.
For the umpteenth time, we do not need to know about the upcoming iOS 14.2 update, thank you very much.