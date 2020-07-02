Zeus Confronts Pandora About Everything That's Happening In 2020
Zeus dials up Pandora on Zoom to ask about the box.
Zeus dials up Pandora on Zoom to ask about the box.
Mark Takahashi agonizes over the worst car design trends of the last couple of years that need to stop.
We're going to give this guy an A for effort.
Here's how Ariel has lived for six years off-grid in the mountains of western Wyoming.
Booking a flight between Egypt and Israel is a clandestine affair.
Rand Paul has a tense face-to-face with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill over how to handle the coronavirus in the wake of continuing spikes across the United States.
"Something is up with this trash can…"
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Trump supporters funded a private border wall on the banks of the Rio Grande, helping the builder secure $1.7 billion in federal contracts. Now the "Lamborghini" of border walls is in danger of falling into the river if nothing is done, experts say.
Two years ago, a billionaire owner asked Norman Pearlstine to reinvent a storied American newspaper. Some in his own newsroom say he's fallen short.
The Murphy Ladder's marketing team brought their A game for this hilarious advertisement.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Zeus dials up Pandora on Zoom to ask about the box.
Relive the Nineties, "When we didn't have coronavirus!"
Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and was later accused of involvement in his alleged sexual crimes, has been arrested by the FBI, two senior law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.
We're not sure if this is real or fake, but if it's real, then it's time to order a new TV again.
Rushing to contain a coronavirus cluster tied to a big party in a New York City suburb, officials turned to an unusual legal strategy.
Leigh Stein's novel "Self Care" drowns wellness Instagrammers in their own moon juice.
Wait until you meet Francis the laughing chicken from Rockwall, Texas.
TikTok has given pro-Trump teens a platform to make memes — and get attention. But what happens when the news isn't funny anymore?
Our struggle is not an emotional concern. We are not burned out. We are being crushed by an economy that has bafflingly declared working parents inessential.
Looking for more convenience and flexibility from your home office? Get a refurbished wireless Apple Magic Mouse 2! This responsive wireless mouse lets you scroll and click effortlessly without distraction. It's 31% off at $54.99 now.
On Route 66 between Albuquerque and Tijeras, there is a rumble strip that plays "America the Beautiful" when you drive across it.
United and American Airlines are lifting social distancing measures on their flights, filling them to capacity — middle seats included.
The off-road snow transport, Kharkovchanka, looks like something out of Star Wars and could hold a small kitchen, toilet, oven, and eight beds.
Police monitored a hundred million encrypted messages sent through Encrochat, a network used by career criminals to discuss drug deals, murders and extortion plots.
Nortel was once a world leader in wireless technology. Then came a hack and the rise of Huawei.
It took him a whole seven months, but he pulled it off.
We analysed the word counts of star-studded film scripts to find out which of the most famous actors and actresses were paid the most per word spoken in their iconic roles.
When they took fentanyl together, time stopped and their love was eternal, even as the drug overtook them and upended everything.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Months have gone by and they both have asked about one another, even went as far as pretending they are actually playing together."
Higher education is often described as an investment. But it's still unclear if it pays off in happiness.
We would gladly be roped into this.
This isn't like the small bean bag chair you had in your bedroom as a kid. This massive piece of comfy furniture is what we dream of for lazy days spent indoors.
Epidemiologists have braced for a surge of coronavirus cases. But it has not come yet.
23 million Americans get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, explains what happens if the law gets overturned during a pandemic.
The lives of incarcerated people are usually hidden from society. On prison TikTok, they're going viral.
Unearthing a tale of the grandest casino in what was once the premier gambling destination in America: Hot Springs, Arkansas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning us not to try this at home, even though it does look kinda badass.
Police reportedly seized over a dozen luxury cars and $37 million in cash from his apartment.
The deaths of Eric Garner in New York and George Floyd in Minnesota created national outrage over the use of deadly police restraints. There were many others you didn't hear about.
The Antarctic midge is the only insect endemic to Antarctica. How is it able to live down there?
More than 150 women were killed by their intimate partners in Puerto Rico over the past decade, while the government struggled to stop domestic abuse.
Three restaurant owners share the challenges of reopening — including contending with customers who may not agree with them.
This guy thinks he can psyche out this 16-year-old with a flurry of smack talk.
The gadget that taught the world to socially distance.
Stevan Dojčinović watched democracy fall apart in his country. Now he's worried about America.
Detective Chris Anderson reviews several films about fugitives and judges how likely the manhunts are that play out on the silver screen.
16 congregations of Dominican nuns recently debuted a collaboration with Morgan Stanley to create a $130 million climate solutions fund.
The pervasive displays have been called "mysterious" and "unexplained." They're not really.
A homeowner was shocked to see their house cat coming face-to-face with an agitated owl in their backyard.
Officials are trying to prevent a return to urban gridlock and pollution as residents begin to travel again.
With the arrival of their new album, sisters Este, Danielle and Alana discuss their evolving music video aesthetic, and how the eight-time Oscar nominee became one of their most frequent collaborators.
Inside Edition producers checked into different New York City hotel rooms and applied the Inside Edition logo onto pillows, sheets and towels. After checking out, they returned to the same room under a new guest name and made a shocking discovery.
It may seem like there are a lot of mailbox stores for a town of 5,000 people, but Blaine isn't just any small town.
New research helps us understand why the eyes are both powerful and mysterious.
TikToker @stephalubart put a lot of work into this extraordinary bust of Danny DeVito made entirely of sand, and white pebbles that look a little too much like human teeth.