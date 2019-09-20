Zach Anner Unearthed A 'Workout Wednesday' From Before The Pandemic And We're Happy He's Back
After a long hiatus, Zach Anner came out with a new "Workout Wednesday" and we're psyched to see him again.
CNBC created a calculator that factors in your salary, household size and metropolitan financial data to determine if you're within the threshold to be considered middle class.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
You play with balls too big, you're bound to break something.
It's been 150 years since journalists regularly stood for office. There's a good reason they don't do it much anymore.
Not only does this bottle-inside-a-bottle situation allow for the perfect custom ratio for salad dressings, it looks cool as hell.
David Begnaud spoke with COVID-19 patients in a Louisiana hospital and one man still refused to get vaccinated, despite his near fatal battle.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has spent nearly three years attempting to understand the nature of the FBI's "supplemental investigation" of claims that emerged against Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings in the summer of 2018.
Save up to 35% through July 26 on the likes of hybrid shorts, stretch chinos, slip-ons, sunglasses and more during the Huckberry annual summer sale.
Stories on major news sites like 'The Washington Post,' and 'New York Magazine' currently have porn embedded in them.
Step 1. Obtain an old prison bus. Step 2. ???? Step 3. Profit.
A newish wave of sophisticated, adult board games have made exploitation part of their game mechanic. A reckoning is coming.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
It's good Hannity spoke out for vaccines. But Fox continues to be wildly irresponsible.
As live audiences return to 'The Late Show' after over a year, Stephen Colbert talks the pandemic, Trump, and the talk show's next chapter.
This polyglot travels to the American Southwest and impresses the locals with his knack for speaking Navajo.
It's the coldest summer of the rest of our lives. Let the people show nip!
The vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death, but they are not a golden shield against the coronavirus.
Born in Surf City USA and the descendant of an actual samurai, Japan's surfing superstar is ready for the sport's debut on the world stage.
Paul McCartney gets a digital make-over to look like a young Beatle in this funky music video with Beck.
Down to his last rounds of ammunition, with bruises and a leg injury, the man was rescued by a helicopter crew that just happened by.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Anderson Cooper was stunned by the newly released audio from Donald Trump's interview with Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker for their book "I Alone Can Fix It."
Zuckerberg talks to Casey Newton about why he is putting his company's resources toward the "metaverse," a future that imagines an internet that combines physical, augmented and virtual realities.
This cordless vacuum-sealer can extend the shelf life of your food up to five times, and you can get it for a sizable discount if you pre-order.
Nebia has a long history of making top-notch shower heads, and now they're finally Kickstarting a brand new model with high water pressure, starting at just $99.
Joggers are up to 35% off during the Huckberry summer sale. When the heat fades a bit, we're looking to start outdoor exercise again, so we might as well stock up.
This week we are taking advantage of summer weather to venturing outside and socialize again. And honestly, it's not worth the effort, because no one knows how to behave anymore.
It's not necessarily a faster way to multiply numbers, but it's certainly an interesting way to go about it.
"The inn was a boat. And then it became a life raft."
Like marriage, it's a milestone and the end of an often arduous process. There is no shame in celebrating that.
Here's the official main trailer of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which will be released in theaters on October 22.
Flights are getting more expensive and can be canceled last minute.
Charlie Berens demonstrates how there's really just four types of "camp" people.
The men using international dating websites had troubling ideas about the shortcomings of American women.
"Right after we end forced indoctrination in our schools, we need to mandate that everyone stand for the Pledge of Allegiance," Walter Masterson quipped at a school board meeting.
They're not all anti-vaxxers and treating them as such is making things worse.
Camp Quinebarge did not go as planned. The rustic, long-running New Hampshire camp abruptly shut down earlier this month after just six days. Camp directors informed parents, who had shelled out $3,400 for two weeks, that they needed to pick up their children the next morning.
If you're feeling behind in life, here's a great explanation about why you shouldn't be discouraged.
Could eating freeze-dried organs be the key to living a longer life? Here's what you need to know about the latest dietary trend.
What do you do when you live at home, and your family thinks getting a COVID-19 shot could kill you?
The sheer degree of joy he shows launching himself into the pool is contagious.
Why do we expect teenagers to out-thrift major retailers?
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
13-year-old Kiley Holman got struck in the face by a seagull at a New Jersey amusement park.
Claudia Summers, a writer, was out doing errands in Midtown Manhattan when she passed a young woman nonchalantly ambling along 33rd Street near Moynihan Train Hall dressed in low-slung jeans and a bra. "Was it a sports bra?" a follower inquired after Ms. Summers posted a snapshot of the woman to her Instagram account.
Tyson, star of the new Roberto Cavalli collection, speaks on personal style, Versace grails and Jeff Koons.
If you've been surfing Reddit for a while, there's certain threads or comments that are the stuff of legend e.g. the infamous Woody Harrelson Rampart "ask me anything" fiasco or the time someone Rickrolled Rick Astley himself. But what do Redditors consider their favorite posts in the history of the link-sharing site?