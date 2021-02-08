YouTubers Use Magnets To Turn An Angle Grinder Into An Induction Stove
Beyond the press mount neodymium onto an angle grinder and turn an otherwise heavy duty machine into an induction stove that can heat things up.
A man rescued a tiny budgie egg at a pet shop and nursed it to health.
Here's how Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning founded Tesla Inc. back in 2003 and their feelings about the current CEO.
The University of Agder in South Norway had some things to tell Will Ferrell and General Motors about their homeland.
A zookeeper demonstrates how they weigh the flightless birds at the facility.
Everyone's favorite pandemic activity, browsing houses on Zillow.com, gets a steamy new endorsement.
Watch the coaches kick it in the studio before the big game.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A recent Twitter thread has brought new attention to a "mistake" that changed the history of "Blade Runner," one of the most influential and acclaimed sci-fi films of all time.
It was an accident. Let us explain.
A new book argues that our inner critic can become our strongest guide.
This well-reviewed humidifier disperses a nice cool mist that helps our fight against itchy and cracking skin.
Lucas Sin of Junzi Kitchen and Nice Day Chinese Takeout gives you the lowdown on the perfect egg roll that includes store-bought egg roll skins and DIY duck sauce, spicy mustard, cabbage, carrots, Chinese celery and meat of your choice.
The research offers some insights, but it's complicated.
The victory gives Brady a seventh championship and his first since joining Tampa Bay this season.
The Weeknd performed recent hits alongside a large, and sometimes chaotic, group of performers.
An investigator went under cover and brought back disturbing video from a farm growing those famous birds.
The phrase 'warp drive' didn't originate in "Star Trek," but in 1948 short story "The Flight of the Starling". We delve into the tale that coined the term.
Toni Petersson please explain yourself.
The Google Fit app will measure heart and respiratory rate.
They're fighting like, well, cats and dogs here.
"Scoopy just kind of became like a very dumb third cat."
How the oligarch's son with a penchant for courting controversy became motorsport's public enemy number one.
Things you only see in Central Park.
The music on "The Chronic" sounded so good, but there was so much ugliness underneath. On the latest episode "60 Songs," Rob breaks down the sometimes-complicated legacy of Dr. Dre and his magnum opus with help from Sheldon Pearce.
Intelligence officials praise Morgan Muir and his record, but a former Senate investigator said Muir cannot be trusted to "convey accurate information."
The idea comes from Nikki, (@TinyHeartsEducation on Instagram and to us via PopSugar). You simply measure out the proper dose, squirt it into a spoon and shake some sprinkles over top.
Come for the toy piano test, stay for the delightful rick-rolling.
Revisiting my interview with the superstar just a few months before his death.
Hammer's trajectory struck me as particularly egregious as Hollywood as a whole continued to come to terms with #MeToo. Yes, Weinstein and other abusers were being named. But Hammer's resilience made it clear that the system itself, and the sort of talent it protected and championed, was still very much in place.
The Weeknd is headlining the halftime show, but as always, the Super Bowl ads are set to be just about as entertaining as the mid-game live performance.
Yes, there were Proud Boys, QAnon zealots and military veterans. But most of those arrested so far were united largely by a belief that the election was stolen, a New York Times analysis found.
The reason why Black-owned businesses lag behind businesses owned by white people and other minorities in market share.
For over four years, a pump-and-dump Discord channel has scammed millions from unregulated cryptocurrency markets — and it's only growing stronger.
Record-pace gaming profits face drag from loss-leading PS5's "strategic price points."
Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che run through Mitch McConnell criticizing Marjorie Taylor Greene for her theories, the presidential relief package and more.
Monroe Gamble became the San Francisco Fed's first Black research assistant in 2018. His path shows why fixing a striking diversity shortfall will take commitment.
"I had no idea it would grow into something so big," she said.
Derek Muller speaks with Bill Gates about the next big crisis that the world will have to solve.
In a startling new book,"Drug Use for Grown-Ups," the Ivy League professor argues that the dangers of recreational drug use have been wildly overstated.
The device was part of an elaborate plan on behalf of Union Pacific to boost passenger rail travel in the American West.
"A lot of these guys are just excessively, compulsively exercising. We sometimes have people going to the gym, I kid you not, for 10 hours a day."
Eating ortolans is pushing the species to extinction.
Keep yourself from slouching all day. Use this posture trainer alongside the Upright app, and you might just be able to relieve some serious discomfort.
She noted that the wording of the censure included false claims about the Jan. 6 riot.
The mother of the opposing Super Bowl quarterback was a year old when Brady was born. What's he still doing here?
After dealing with depression and self-doubt for years, Drew Robinson reached a crisis point in April 2020. But what was almost the end of his story turned out to be the start of another.
In this episode of Five Foot From A Woodshop, the carpenter next door, Randy, demonstrates how to build a convertible table from scratch.