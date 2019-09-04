When Jessica Howard entered the world of gymnastics in 1987, she was three years old and wore a pink leotard adorned with poodles. She would go on to become a three-time national champion and later serve on the board of USA Gymnastics. The experience would nearly kill her.
Leif Olson, a Trump labor official, sarcastically mocked the anti-Semitic critics of House Speaker Paul Ryan, and their conservative media enabler Breitbart. Bloomberg took those posts, selectively cropped them, missed the joke, and forced his resignation.
So many AirPods have been lost in New York City subway tracks in recent months that the MTA is considering initiating a public service announcement urging commuters to refrain from taking AirPods on or off while entering or exiting trains.
Let’s get something out of the way up front: Ray Magliozzi hates cars. And not in a my-car-is-a-pain-in-the-ass-and-it’s-always-breaking kind of way (though there is some of that too), but in a they’re-killing-the-planet kind of way.
Porsche's first electric car was no secret. The Taycan was teased, spied, advertised, and promoted for four years. But after the official reveal on Wednesday, Porsche's first electric car is now out in the open.
In the latest cool advance for artificial learning and machine intelligence, researchers have created a code that can reconstruct blurry, low-resolution images of faces to clear, higher-resolution versions that come very close to what the actual faces look like.
Nardoo, a type of fern, is packed with an enzyme called thiaminase, which is toxic to the human body. Thiaminase breaks down the body's supply of Vitamin B1, which prevents the body using the nutrients in food.
You might (or might not) be surprised at how often in my work as a mortician I am asked whether a mourning family member can keep a dearly departed’s skull. Assuming your intentions are good, you’re looking at three major hurdles to clear before Dad’s brainpan can hold jelly beans on your coffee table: paperwork, legal control, and skeletonization.
On a Thursday night in Brooklyn, a giant basilisk was crowd-surfing at the Knitting Factory. The crowd roared and cheered, lifting the stuffed animal overhead as it sang along with a ridiculous chorus about saving Ginny Weasley from the serpentine monster.
Luigi Ángel Guerrero Ovalles had never been in a protest before, and he wasn’t planning to attend one that Wednesday. But when a festive parade of neighbours passed his window on the morning of 23 January, the 24-year-old student changed his mind.
At first glance, WeWork and Peloton, which both released their S-1s in recent weeks, don’t have much in common: one company rents empty buildings and converts them into office space, and the other sells home fitness equipment and streaming classes. Both, though, have prompted the same question: is this a tech company?