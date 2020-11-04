YouTubers Try Their Hand At Building A Self-Propelling Car Engine
We would hate-watch a whole movie of this.
KleinVision pulled off the much hyped innovation that has alluded so many people, a working flying car.
The couch is only big enough for one of us.
Jennifer George set up a hidden camera outside this water fountain in Vista, California and discovered a wonderful mix of wildlife drinking from it.
When traveling, only carry the bear necessities.
Bernie Sanders predicted pretty much exactly what President Trump would do if the election was in doubt.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
What's street-side dining going to be like in an uninsulated plywood structure with a bunch of propane heat lamps burning?
"It is colder than a 3-day-old casserole."
Everything about this interaction is almost too accurate.
You're sure to recognize these everyday words and phrases that clutter our texts, emails and chats. A communications consultant urges you to toss them out.
A day after November 7, 2000, no one quite knew what was coming.
For all the aging or now irrelevant clichés of what it means to be an American or to live in America, one has remained largely true throughout the decades. The American Dream, for many people, means owning their own home. But even that apple pie of cultural standards is beginning to change.
One of the most devastating weapons ever invented was not the atomic bomb but napalm, the incendiary agent that was used extensively against German and Japanese cities during the Second World War.
The definition of "later" is one that's up for interpretation.
If it's a long walk to public transit, you're going to want one of these hand warmers. Trust us.
The Porsche Boxster isn't the most-loved car from Stuttgart. But here's the history of how the 1993 Boxster Concept, or 986, changed the German marque.
Gotta blame it on the juice.
Every November, hundreds if not thousands of the birds of prey gather in Haines, Alaska, to feast on salmon.
Someone is not pleased that their dinner has been reduced.
It's not easy to find silence in the modern world. One of these is in the temperate rainforest along the Hoh River in Olympic National Park.
For both the faithful and the doubtful, the source of religious experience can seem mysterious. One anthropologist explores belief in more mundane terms — as a form of expertise.
YouTuber Burls Art built an infinity mirror guitar from scratch, and boy, is it a thing of beauty.
A tribute to the cartoon short "Rebel Rabbit" — a truly unhinged episode of "Looney Tunes."
It's not yet clear if a hacker made off with a gigantic payday, or if the wallet's secretive and long-dormant owner just came out of retirement.
Lena Danya started working on a large painting of water in March of 2018. Here's a time-lapse of how she completed the painting after two years.
A previously hidden figure of the spy world is finally being recognised in a new film. It's one of several recent movies about real women and resistance, says Caryn James.
They made your bed, now lie in it.
The votes don't count themselves.
Before I set off, a friend asked me a question I really wish he hadn't: "On what universal conundrum are you hoping to receive enlightenment on this great journey?" I was hoping for a bit of escapism, but I'd been set on a path of constant internal debate. Why am I doing this? What is my purpose?
Whoever said parents don't have favorites is lying.
The Netflix show about a female chess prodigy in the 1950s and '60s is one of the best screen adaptations of the game yet. But there are a few wrong moves.
The NCAA is moving closer toward allowing college athletes to make money from their names, images and likenesses. What could they earn? We checked with the experts.
Now why would you do that?
By today's standards, people in the Middle Ages had potty mouths. But researchers say the act of swearing has actually changed a lot over the years.
Hoverboards, Pepsi Perfect, Mr. Fusion: we watched "Back to the Future II," took very close notes, and ranked all the "future" tech available in the film's version of 2015.
Here's a ray of sunshine to light up your day.
Google's branding defies logic.
In praise of the numbers guy who never oversells, and apparently never sleeps.
People come and go but well-designed public transportation can last forever.
"For me, being a prepper is just an enjoyable hobby that would allow me to survive a doomsday scenario."
What happened to the Duran Duran posters, of which there must have been millions? How many trees owe their demise to John Taylor? And all that Blu Tak?
Trey Kennedy does the best impression of how people react on election day.
Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, Mississippi and South Dakota all voted for legal weed, while Oregon voted to decriminalize drugs like cocaine and meth. It's a big blow to the War on Drugs, which has disproportionately harmed people of color.
Don't anguish over our reality alone. Retreat for a while into these comedies instead.
Autotune can make anything sound better, especially, as it turns out, animal sounds.
From selfies to shirtless pics and excessive group photos, these are the photos you shouldn't put in your dating app profile.
Music preferences are subjective, but there are certain quantifiable metrics that help us identify the best upbeat songs.
Choosing between a console is a more philosophical choice this generation.
Whether your New Year's resolution involves taking up painting, managing stress, cultivating a more positive outlook, or building a business empire, the late television artist Bob Ross can help you stick it out.
This Zelda fan became the best dad ever when he built his kids the ultimate video game-inspired playhouse.