YouTubers Try Their Best To Meld Coins From Around The World Into One Big Donut Coin
With a rare miss the Hydraulic Press Channel try their best to fuse coins from around the world into something larger, but nothing seems to stick.
The airline has announced their intent to purchase 15 of Boom Supersonic's 88-seat Overture jet, which goes into production in 2023.
The last stand of Rugeley Power Station was demolished on June 6.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Interestingly, people don't really do Conan O'Brien impressions, but Bill Hader came in swinging with this one.
What happens if you decide to disappear — then find yourself plastered over the internet?
The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug aducanumab to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease on Monday. It is the first new drug approved by the agency for Alzheimer's disease since 2003.
Home cooks seeking comfort and inspiration have prompted a renaissance of age-old spiritual practices.
The sudden departure of Russell Moore is forcing an overdue conversation about the crises of American Christendom.
YouTuber Creezy built a gigantic Rube Goldberg machine to feed the squirrels in the backyard.
Nader Muaddi has created a new brand of arak made in the West Bank, which is set to launch in America.
Whether you don't have the yard space or the weather to be a grill master outdoors, you can still get your grill on inside.
A recruiter offers a tip on how to set yourself apart in job interviews and seem more experienced.
The oxygen levels declined at rates much faster than in oceans. Oxygen concentrations are declining in many lakes around the world.
Regardless of whether you're on a motorbike or on a horse to invade and conquer England, you should always wear a helmet.
This is a bonkers number to consider, so I reached out to a physicist to run the numbers.
The company's last publicity stunt — the "Voltswagen" name change fiasco — went so badly it sparked an SEC investigation.
It's a Magical Express service, but it's not *that* magical.
If the pandemic has taught us anything about work, it's that we don't need to be pulling long hours in an office to be productive. So, why is presenteeism still so important?
He says he just can't afford to help more.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here's all the other clever tricks and effects that were put into making the series as majestic as it is.
Imported from Germany, Rougette's seasonal grilling cheeses are specially made to be thrown on the grill and enjoyed on their own.
I was prepared to admit that my vision of this coffeemaker changing my life was laughably unreasonable and, frankly, pathetic. But I have to be honest: it has changed my life, in that I am now a person deeply obsessed with this coffeemaker.
Beyond the press reconfigure fireworks to make them a little more spicier and then see if they actually blow things up.
A former factory worker in Italy has become the fastest-growing content creator on TikTok.
The highly modified "RAT 55" bounces around between secretive test bases and is used to collect radar data on stealthy aircraft in-flight.
A 51-year-old filmmaker impressed the strangers he met in New York City with his skills.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
His mission, he says, is to restore Britain's faith in itself, to battle the "effete and desiccated and hopeless" defeatism that defined the Britain of his childhood. His critics, however, say he is just leading the country "sinking giggling into the sea."
The Action Lab gets two plants to communicate with each other and also controls a plant with his brain, using action potential.
Scientists analyzed "blood snow" DNA to better understand alpine microalgae's complex interactions with climate change.
A new study concludes that endangered right whales born today will end up smaller than adult whales in the past. Researchers say stress from getting caught in fishing gear stunts the mammals' growth.
According to Floyd Mayweather, he "wanted to give the people a show," while his defeated opponent Logan Paul was "fighting to survive."
A lone rotifer has awakened after spending the past 24,000 years in frozen hibernation. Scientists hope that further studies of this multicellular animal may lead to better ways of cryopreserving human cells, tissues, and organs.
How many operating systems can Apple update at once?
iOS 15 is expected to be announced, as well as a new M2-chip MacBook Pro and other Apple products.
Former President Donald Trump transfixed a sizable part of the nation over the weekend — not through his words, as he has often done, but because of his pants. Or more specifically, because of unusual wrinkles in Trump's pants that people struggled to explain.
The rise and fall of Chrissy Teigen shows how drastically Twitter changed in 10 years.
Annoyed by fans that are shaking too much? Here's a procedure you can do to fix it.
Fernando Tatis Jr. Ronald Acuña. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Juan Soto. The league has more superstar young talent than ever before. Who's the best of the bunch?
NASA's Juno spacecraft will travel to 645 miles above the surface of the solar system's largest moon, Ganymede, on Monday.
Apple's assembly line in China is efficient and shipping straight from there, rather than from a local warehouse, just works out better.
State officials predict some lakes will hit record lows this summer.
When she was at Yale, Jodie Foster was stalked by John Hinkley, who was obsessed with her in "Taxi Driver." To impress her, Hinkley tried to shoot the President. It turned her world inside out.
Why a balloon might explode if you're not careful about the oil that comes from an orange peel.