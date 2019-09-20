YouTubers Strength Test Banknotes And Coins To See How Much Pressure They Can Take
The Hydraulic Press Channel put 2-million Venezuelan Bolivares, and a bunch of coins under a 150-ton press, and the results weren't pretty.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, has warned it is too early to declare victory against COVID-19 as cases fall in the country to the lowest rates since last June.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Johnny Knoxville opens up about how much damage "Jackass" did to his body.
The only title ever released utilizing the Sega Virtua Processor (SVP) technology
Hang on, are we now supposed to think that the villain from "101 Dalmatians" is a good person?
"Dude look at all of this stuff man, how the hell do you pick a cereal?"
No one got hurt, no one got killed. But Rolf Kaestel's teenage delinquency landed him in jail — and 40 years later, he's still fighting to get out.
Zillennials tell us if they pledge allegiance to cheugy millennials or identify with the overly extra Gen Z.
"We haven't had an exciting new cereal in what feels like 100 hundred years," says Oliver, who then proceeds to explain why the Cheerios' Twitter makes his blood boil.
Osaka was fined for skipping media duties following her first-round win.
A coordinated program of public deception that spanned four decades has become a template for modern disinformation
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
One is pretty chill. The other one is decidedly not.
The Danish actor best known for roles in "Casino Royale" and "Hannibal" was a former dancer. And it's pronounced "Mass."
Little Island is a new floating park built on the West side of Manhattan. Take a look at what it has to offer, with NYC based YouTuber Here Be Barr.
Scientists have now made the most accurate measurement to-date of different atomic clocks, potentially getting closer to redefining a second.
Rachel Brewson went viral for her blogs on xoJane in 2015. But there was one catch: she didn't exist.
Musician Fernando Ufret has found the perfect use for TikTok — posting Cartman covers of popular tunes.
Coinbase is banning salary negotiation and speeding up equity payouts.
An archaeological project in Malawi is showing how nearly 100,000 years ago, humans used fire to transform the natural environment.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"Who says I have to obey you?"
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Save big on boots, joggers, swimwear, Father's Day gifts and more through Memorial Day.
Ovens can vary in temperature wildly — resulting in either under or over baked food. This clever little hack works to keep the temperature more consistent for better bakes.
These Huckberry-exclusive pants are a bit like a bougie sweatpant. No, they're not going to replace jeans, but they're comfy and nice for casual wear.
It'll take three missions just to collect and bring back a little over two pounds of Martian soil.
Sand, sun and COVID screenings at the front desk: hot beach summer is here.
As Joe Biden tries to steer the US towards 100 percent renewable energy, communities like Burlington, Vermont offer a potential roadmap to achieve that goal.
The slow quake — the longest ever recorded — ended in disaster in 1861. Experts are racing to find today's equivalents.
Ever wonder why the strain "Girl Scout Cookies" is now called "GSC"? Or why "Gorilla Glue" is now "GG #4"? Our legal columnist explains the ins and outs of trademark infringements in relation to the cannabis industry.
When female students were allowed to attend a clinical lecture at Pennsylvania Hospital, chaos ensued among the men.
Ikea revolutionized home furnishing, now it wants to lead the sustainable revolution by giving products a second life.
There are many ways to create stunning landscape images, from embracing old methods to trying new things we've not yet considered.
West Virginia's New River Gorge, America's newest national park, is rich in natural and human history, and it's also a world-class destination for rafting, mountain biking and rock climbing.
If you're not going to scoot over, I will.
Researchers are investigating whether so-called supertasters might have an edge against severe infections.
Researchers say the first steps toward mind-reading and perception-manipulating technologies have already arrived. Through a concept called "neuro rights," they want to put in place safeguards for our most precious biological possessions: our mind.
Busya the dog wanted to jump ship, but was fortunately stopped.
It turned out that after the past year and change, I needed a new type of narrative.
If you're spending a significant part of your day standing in place, do yourself a big favor: Buy an anti-fatigue mat.
Road barriers used to cause a significant number of driver fatalities. Here's what has changed for the past 60 years.
Scientists mapped regions where new coronaviruses may be most likely to spread from wildlife to people.
In this piece, we discuss the various technological revolutions that have directly impacted the world of art.
When the best singer in the world is actually a parrot.
Is it always a problem when two drinks becomes four or more drinks?
A small group of demonstrators gathered outside hatWRKS to protest the patches that had been on sale for $5 each.
Derek Muller goes inside the pod of a propeller craft to test the claims of its inventors that it can go faster than the wind — something that should not be possible.