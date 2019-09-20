YouTubers Pick Up The Same Subway Order As The Car In Front Of Them, And Rate It
Two intrepid BuzzFeed Australia journalists order the same meal as the car ahead of them and rate their choices.
Two intrepid BuzzFeed Australia journalists order the same meal as the car ahead of them and rate their choices.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Brian Baumgartner had the best reaction when the biggest Kevin fan in the world visited him at Dunder Con.
"Immunity debt" can explain this year's eye-popping cold and flu season — but it can also be dangerously misinterpreted.
Linesmen in soccer games no longer need have the pressure to get calls right because they have next-level tech that's giving them hyper-accurate results.
Not long ago, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, was all set to assume power. But his ambitious young cousin had a ruthless plan to seize control for himself.
A study of planning applications in Louisville offers a window into the racial dynamics around rezonings made by city planning bodies.
Two intrepid BuzzFeed Australia journalists order the same meal as the car ahead of them and rate their choices.
An exciting multiplayer Discord game asks you to find things in the multiverse through an AI image generator. The hallucinatory results could mark a new frontier for AI art.
Don't sleep on a discount this big. Elm Sleep's hybrid mattresses are getting big price cuts through November 30. Plus, you'll get two of their resort pillows for free.
"Saturday Night Live's" James Austin Johnson turned into Bob Dylan, and revealed how he perfected his Trump impersonation.
The disappearance of federal stimulus checks is translating to smaller tax refunds next year.
Iranian players and their fans in Qatar face a high-stakes question: Should they express their support for protestors back home?
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Footage captured from onboard different helicopters shows the extent of the Mauna Loa volcano eruption.
Russian efforts to recruit accused rapists and murderers for Vladimir Putin's floundering war is now going global, two insiders revealed to The Daily Beast.
Discussing the Oscars slap controversy, Will Smith tells Trevor Noah, "that's not who I want to be."
People are putting up with mouse infestations, hostile housemates and scumbag estate agents — all because there's nowhere else to go.
"I'm afraid to bring it up."
No, drowning your sorrows is not it.
If you've ever needed a sign from the universe to get a pet, consider this it.
The latest Italian town to start paying people to move there is a 1,000-year-old village in the glorious Puglia region of the country's iconic "boot."
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Kathryn Hahn tells Jimmy Kimmel she had crushes on "all the Amish boys" when she was younger.
Many schools have given up on crafting inclusive and informative sex education. These websites and activists are filling in the gaps.
Jackets, sweaters, boots and more are on deep discount already over at Huckberry. Heck, we might get over half of our shopping done with this alone.
The stakes for tonight's match are high as a win will catapult Iran into the elimination stage for the very first time.
The answer is all to do with plants.
In her sixth annual interview with Vanity Fair, Billie Eilish discusses her boyfriend, fellow musician Jesse Rutherford.
Streetlights in a bunch of major cities are turning purple. Is it just a fluke — or a warning of the chaos to come?
"Time will tell whether the 2022 midterms were the Gettysburg of election denial, the kind of battlefield defeat that in hindsight was a turning point."
Donald Trump later took to Truth Social to insist he had only planned to have dinner with one antisemite.
Some Republicans have condemned former President Donald Trump's recent dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, while some other lawmakers have remained silent.
"Glass Onion" spent Thanksgiving weekend selling out showtimes. Time to hide it away for a month!
An expert explains how to avoid being a gym noob.
Just one person remains to enforce the company's ban on child sexual abuse content across Japan and the Asia Pacific region.
Flex that big ol' brain of yours, and get to work solving these challenging mysteries.
There's a huge terrace so the Bat would have no problem finding a safe spot to land after a long night out.
This week, a letter writer who cannot abide the vertical lines on her friend's forehead, a Machiavellian matchmaker, and a stepparent trying to crush a college student's career dreams.
Trump's dinner pal likes the Taliban and wants those sinful creatures called women to wear veils. Sound familiar?
Christ Tarbell, a former special agent, revealed how an anon hacker called Avunit has evaded American law enforcement — and is among the very few to do so.
Payton Gendron killed 10 Black people in the shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo earlier this year.
Things are going to get spicy when each team plays their last group game.
The beauty of retail shopping is undoubtedly the ability to get full refunds, within a certain time frame. Here's what happens behind-the-scenes when things are returned, and why the golden era of full refunds might come to an end eventually.
Mercury has long been used in skin whitening products due to its ability to block the production of melanin, the pigment that gives color to skin.
It's super useful, and you'll never leave you on read.
One of the mother sauces, learn how to make bechamel from Giuliano Sperandio, the executive chef at the two-star Michelin restaurant Le Taillevent, in Paris.
Deck the halls of your home without spending very much.
From gaming consoles to classic toys and board games from around the world, here are some of the most popular playthings that people love.