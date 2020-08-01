YouTubers Go Inside The $200 Million Biosphere 2 Dome Which Was Engineered To Replicate The Earth's Environment In Space
Yes Theory treks out to Oracle, Arizona and discover the facility that was supposed to prepare us for interplanetary travel.
Yes Theory treks out to Oracle, Arizona and discover the facility that was supposed to prepare us for interplanetary travel.
It starts quiet, but this short "Numb" by Liv McNeil, a 15-year-old student at Etobicoke School of the Arts, ends up packing a wallop emotionally.
Magnus Midtbø, a retired competitive rock climber, decided to give the USA Navy Seals fitness test a shot.
The Auralnauts made the supervillain from "The Dark Knight Rises" into the hero we need.
Josh from Let's Game It Out found a hilarious way to nuke the planet-colonizing game Astroneer. Watch until the end.
"I'm here doing this interview because a bunch of federal agents beat me up because I wanted to talk to them about not honoring their oath to the Constitution," explained Chris David.
The songwriter struggled to keep her daughter entertained while she performed via Zoom for Jimmy Fallon's show.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Read The Giving Tree as usual, then when the Boy comes hustling for a house, switch to this.
Yes Theory treks out to Oracle, Arizona and discover the facility that was supposed to prepare us for interplanetary travel.
It would seem like a dream come true to buy a house for a dollar in Sambuca, a picturesque town in Sicily with exquisite views. But there's clearly some drawbacks.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A pigeon in London finds itself on a plane that's taking off.
It's harder than they make it sound.
When things get stressful, a little nostalgia is a nice way to stay centered. The Genesis Mini lets us briefly transport our minds to childhood, and that's a nice reprieve.
Some of the biggest YouTube personalities are raking in millions of dollars every year. Here are the top-earning YouTubers from around the world.
Does Elon Musk promise too much with his autonomous driving tech?
Almost 20 years ago, anti-immigration activist David Horowitz cultivated an angry high-school student. Now his ideas are coming to life in the Trump administration.
It starts quiet, but this short "Numb" by Liv McNeil, a 15-year-old student at Etobicoke School of the Arts, ends up packing a wallop emotionally.
An iconic screenshot defines our yearning to know less.
Exploring the origins, and difficulties, of the six-foot rule.
Add a beautiful watch to your style repertoire at an unbeatable deal. The Blade Automatic Watch has a self-winding movement that ticks for up to 42 hours and is 23 percent off at $219.99.
The Auralnauts made the supervillain from "The Dark Knight Rises" into the hero we need.
The National Audubon Society's namesake looms large, like his celebrated bird paintings. But he also owned enslaved people and held white supremacist views, reflecting ethical failings it is time to bring to the fore.
"Jack and Jill" dates back to the 18th century and the theories behind its origins that involve vikings, beheadings, and beer.
Cables, plugs, power banks and even a solar panel are on sale at Amazon, so you'll stay amped all day long.
Hurricane Isaias will hit the Bahamas today and is projected to sweep up the Atlantic coast of Florida over the weekend.
The songwriter struggled to keep her daughter entertained while she performed via Zoom for Jimmy Fallon's show.
Have you ever lost power in your apartment and worried about your frozen foods going bad? Someone did the math on how long they'd survive without the freezer being on.
As the $600 unemployment benefit expires, we spoke to six workers whose lost incomes range from $13,000 to $150,000-plus a year.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The teen comedy series premieres on Netflix August 14, 2020.
This week, we've got more movies should end with a Rage against the Machine sing, The Last Great American Dynasty, "I have a joke" and "12-year-old me realizing I'm gay."
This unearthed Australian news clip from 1976 makes us wonder how we've advanced so far.
The White House Rose Garden is far more than a picturesque background for announcements and briefings, State Dinners, and official ceremonies.
Plants ignore the most energy-rich part of sunlight because stability matters more than efficiency, according to a new model of photosynthesis.
Ian Davis took matters into his own hand to engineer a DIY prosthethic.
So-called "cancel culture" is not well-defined, but its critics frequently use the moniker to refer to an activist program of making individuals who harm their neighbors or coworkers with acts of racism, sexism (and worse) accountable through exposure and de-platforming — including attempts to get them fired.
This spring, a team working under the president's son-in-law produced a plan for an aggressive, coordinated national COVID-19 response that could have brought the pandemic under control. So why did the White House spike it in favor of a shambolic 50-state response?
Even within a hospital, the ICU can feel like another world.
To celebrate the release of "Black Is King," we're counting down the best moments in her solo catalog, from her early work outside of Destiny's Child to her duets with Jay-Z to her classic Homecoming performance.
I grew up around racist memorabilia from the Jim Crow era. It was sort of the family business.
A 30-year-old man stripped to his skivvies and took a prank plunge, but zoo officials aren't laughing, charging him with trespass and endangering the welfare of the animals.
If you rearrange the titles in the trilogies, it makes so much more sense.
There's a range of possibilities for how much the earth will warm. A new study narrows the likely window by the largest margin in decades.
Is it possible to play "Grand Theft Auto V" without breaking any laws, including jaywalking or punching other characters?
The boozy come-on was the most annoying pick-up line of the pre-pandemic age. Now it's in hell where it belongs.
"A telescope located at Dome A could out-perform a similar telescope located at any other astronomical site on the planet," said UBC astronomer Paul Hickson, a co-author of the study.
OperatorDrewski gives a tour of this stunningly immersive VR game that puts you in the pilot's seat of a military jet.
Unintended "butterfly effect"-style consequences of time travel might be a juicy problem in science fiction, but physicists now have reason to believe in a quantum landscape, tweaking history in this way shouldn't be a major problem.
Electric. Modular. And pretty much whatever you want it to be.
The classic Darth Vader theme done in a medieval style feels like it was made a long time ago in a galaxy far far away.
The 47 documents include a deposition given by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the draft of a memoir she was writing about her experiences inside the sex-trafficking ring and previously unseen email exchanges between Maxwell and Epstein.
One appears to hold the skeleton of a bird, while the other contains a tightly packed lump of grain and mud.
We didn't know how good we had it back in summer 2003.
As recent controversies surrounding Alison Roman and Bon Appétit show, white writers are allowed to be generalists, while BIPOC creators are pushed to flatten themselves.
In the middle of Black Lives Matter protests, people were searching for more police-themed porn than usual.
Alex Melton gives the pop punk banger a country music makeover.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.