YouTubers Create World's Largest Elephant Toothpaste Explosion In Their Backyard
Nick Uhas and David Dobrik create a massive foam explosion with 200 cubic meters of foam spilling over in their backyard.
This is her bed and her bed only and she is not happy.
How "The Mandalorian" does a better job of laying out its story than "The Last Jedi" can be summed up in the difference between showing and telling.
"We're trying to prevent World War 3." "Nuclear holocaust?" "No. Something worse."
This is just delightful, and extremely relatable.
A thousand bricks were harmed in the making of this video.
The car owner's reaction to the whole thing is exactly how we would react in the same situation.
For the week of December 16th, we have Uncomfortable Jay-Z, "Marriage Story" Dancing memes, and A Little Salami As A Treat.
Reuters analyzed newly released data to reveal the extent of daily traffic at the summit and shed light on those who lost their lives on Everest and elsewhere in the Himalayas.
While docking in Cozumel, Mexico, the Carnival Glory ship swiped the Carnival Legend ship, leaving at least one passenger injured.
On the tenth anniversary of the actress' untimely death, her legacy lives on—though not as potently as it should.
Climate change is already forcing people to move. Yang has a plan for getting them out of harm's way.
Vox breaks down how different groups in America are taxed and which ones pay the most.
When the USS John S. McCain crashed in the Pacific, the Navy blamed the destroyer's crew for the loss of 10 sailors. The truth is the Navy's flawed technology set the McCain up for disaster.
Smiling and standing up straight can trick your brain into believing you're happy and confident.
The "SNL" star shares an embarrassing story about being alone with Jennifer Lopez in the bathroom.
Kyoto Animation was a beloved cornerstone of Japan's booming $2 billion anime industry when a deranged arsonist attempted to burn it all down, resulting in the country's worst act of mass murder since World War II.
"Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire" is heartwarming, a little dark and still funny.
We analyzed the dialogue in all eight movies to find out which characters spoke the most.
A woman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, with no place to go for the holidays became a painful reminder of the isolation felt by many older Americans.
The dog suffered no lasting damage, though hopefully he's learned to not drink more pond water.
With a decade of the craft beer revolution behind us, VinePair takes a look back at the most important breweries of the 2010s.
Filmed from just outside the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California, this close-up, head-on shot gives you an idea of just how powerful fighter jet engines are.
With Mister Robinson himself returning to Studio 8H on Saturday, it's worth remembering how his arrival in 1980 changed the show's history
Teddy Bear the Porcupine is a chatterbox while chewing on a treat.
What's the best way to tell the story of 2019 — of who we were and what we valued? Perhaps it's the books we read, the politicians we elected, or the ideas we debated.
We combed through all the best books of 2019 lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 books of 2019.
The suspected longest walking route on Earth is 14,000 miles from South Africa to extreme north Russia. You'd need three years to complete the trip.
The office-space startup took a tumble when investors tired of its messianic CEO and lack of profits. But why were its backers - the House of Saud among them - so keen to pour billions into it in the first place?
How much stress can cut-resistant gloves take? These YouTubers put them up to the challenge.
A conversation with theoretical physicist and bestselling author of "The Order of Time," Carlo Rovelli.
Thieves stole roughly 80,000 gallons of water in a region of Australia that's suffering from one of the worst droughts in the history of the country.
Boeing's Starliner capsule successfully took off on top of its Atlas V rocket this morning at 6:36AM ET, however it's unclear what the status of the capsule is at the moment.
Joe Biden had his best debate performance yet, and an issue that haunted Bernie Sanders in 2016 came to the fore again.
After the Galaxy Fold, Samsung's next foldable looks like an S10 that folds in half.
Try as you might, Christmas fiends, you cannot kill Williams-Sonoma. I know because I've been sh*tting on this company's catalog every Christmas for YEARS, as a matter of both tradition and moral principle. But all of my efforts to drown this yuppie trinket hive in the toilet have seemingly been in vain.
"My wife went to change a light bulb in the yard lights and we made her think they were broken by turning off the switch whenever she moved away."
Claire Stapleton didn't just buy into the lore of Google — she helped write it. What happened when the bard of Google became one of its most vocal critics?
With hundreds of fields reaching end of life each year, the artificial turf industry is under pressure to find a sustainable solution.
We've all had nightmares imagining this happening — this person had the nightmare actually come true.
Everyone and their father has a set of whiskey stones now. Here's how America came to love them… and then hate them.
While today we comfortably use zero in all our mathematical operations, the concept of "nothing" has yet to enter the realm of artificial intelligence. In a sense, AI and deep learning still need to learn how to recognize and reason with nothing.
If you've been looking for the best DIII college basketball highlight of the week (and we know you have!), look no further than this moment from Greensboro College's Keyford Langley.
Nick Noland took a wrong turn on his way down from 14,232-foot Mount Shavano. What was supposed to be a quick hike turned into an all-night fight for his life in harsh winds and subfreezing temperatures.
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
Can a professional chef make a steak taste better with cheaper ingredients through skill alone?
Teachers are on the front lines of the fight against the teen vaping crisis.
Anthropologists may have found the last H. erectus group to succumb to extinction.
When life gives you roasting hot weather, make roast.