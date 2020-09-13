YouTubers Blow Up Pumpkins Using Different Grades Of Low And High End Explosives
Beautifully captured in super slow motion, YouTubers Beyond The Press turn explosion into art.
Laina Morris didn't know how much Justin Bieber would irrevocably change her life.
YouTuber Warped Perception built a see-through engine and instead of feeding it gasoline, gave it gunpowder.
Elon Musk is caught off guard when his son's actual name is read out loud.
Kevin Jones has a snafu but still manages to sink this disc into the net from 530 feet.
Dutch player Aster Vranckx will be haunted by this for the rest of his life.
The assassination of the 20th president of the United States changed history but is seldom remembered.
Now that there's no longer any way to treat my cancer, I've been reflecting on what I want others to know about life and death.
Here's why you probably haven't heard about it.
Cats are always one floor ahead of us.
There was no union. There was no recourse. We had no power.
"It's not the landscape of nature but of the landscape of human systems imposed in nature to harvest the things that we need."
Years before he became Neo, and John Wick, Keanu was an intrepid reporter in Canada.
For years, residents of Berry Creek had been ordered to evacuate to escape fires that never came. This year it was different, as the North Complex Fire roared through the small mountain town, leaving death and destruction behind.
With his new Hulu show "Woke," the former "New Girl" goofball wants to have a conversation with you about racism. He's brought puppets.
Two integrative medicine physicians explain what you can do.
Don't hold your breath for new iPhones.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Marseille hadn't won against Paris Saint-Germain in the Parc des Princes for almost a decade. Their first victory came with a flurry of late game ejections from both teams, including one for PSG's Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr.
Funny animal photos are the lifeblood of the internet, so we are all in luck that the finalists for the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced. Here are a few of our favorites.
YouTuber LegoEddy was curious what would happen if he applied a video frame interpolation neural network to his Lego stop-motion film.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Jessica Meir completed her space mission in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic after seven months on the International Space Station. Here, she reveals how it felt going from isolation to, well, isolation.
YouTuber built a 2D version of the greedy cup siphon in our washing machines, and it's engrossing to behold.
The new National Geographic special "Bin Laden's Hard Drive" analyzes the porn collection found in the slain terrorist's compound — and presents a curious theory about the XXX stash.
We predicted political upheaval in America in the 2020s. This is why it's here and what we can do to temper it.
How do TV producers find the people that you love to trash on social media? It turns out, it's a lot of hard work.
Wearing masks to highlight racial inequality shows the type of mental strength that glues the US Open winner's game together
Fifty-one years ago, Buzz Aldrin took communion during the moon landing. At Webster Presbyterian, congregants continue to explore the ties between religion and space.
What happens to young men when they quit the modeling industry? While some exit the business gracefully, others take a nose dive, only to find salvation at the Cheesecake Factory.
A new paper has provided evidence that these two conditions can affect our minds in subtle ways, and the effects can be seen already in middle age.
The character of war is continuously evolving over time but one aspect of war — its nature — has and will never change.
The most important video about pooping that you'll watch today.
Start with a heaping of house porn, sprinkle in one of the best reality show (er, docusoap) casts in years, let the creator of "The Hills" and "Laguna Beach" stir the pot, and you've got yourself a smash hit.
Giving up the show that made them seems less a reflection of the family's desire to cede the spotlight than a sign of reality TV's waning effectiveness.
Access to safe water is extremely important. So if you're out in the wild, or an emergency situation pops up, this straw could really save your bacon. Filter up to 1,000 gallons of water, and stay safe out there.
Jessica Krug is an outlier. The real story of higher education's racist vulturism has been made mundane through time.
The lives of American military families, an intimate look at western Canada and more best photos of the week.
He saw a woman on the road. Her hair was singed, her mouth looked almost black, and her bare feet were severely burned.
This 2016 clip of Ellen making Michelle Obama extremely uncomfortable seems a lot harsher in hindsight.
With wildfires raging at an unprecedented scale, the entire Western United States is experiencing the most hazardous levels of particulate matter of any place on Earth.
From Standing Rock to Syria, drones are being used to hold the powerful to account. Let's keep it that way.
What happens when you do sign language for the most NSFW song in the English language?
For decades, the plastic industry sold the public on an idea it knew wouldn't work: that most plastic could be and would be recycled — all while making billions selling more plastic.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18.
Here's a look at how moviemaking is different when you're making a movie with no budget, an indie budget and an industry budget.
Cave bears went extinct 15,000 years ago. Until now, our knowledge about them has been largely limited to studies of their bones and teeth. This adult bear carcass, discovered by a reindeer herder on an Arctic Island, still has its organs intact.
Following over two decades of work and his first Oscars win, we look at the best Leonardo DiCaprio movies ranked worst to best.
