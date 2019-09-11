Recommended

NOT CLOWNING AROUND

Coming fresh off a Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival, the DC supervillain film "Joker" hasn't been without its controversies, especially for its portrayal of its protagonist devolving into violence and seeking revenge on society. Is the movie itself any good or is it a self-serious undertaking that doesn't have much to offer on the topics it touches upon? Here's what the reviews say.
THESE RANKINGS AREN'T A JOKE

esquire.com
The villainous Clown Prince of Crime has been the subject of several famous portrayals over the past half a century, making the careers of some actors, and, as in the case of Jared Leto, bringing performer’s reputation down into the gutters.
THE SEARCH FOR ANSWERS

refinery29.com
In 2009, April Balascio contacted authorities about the cold case murder of Wisconsin teenagers Kelly Drew and Tim Hack. She believed the man responsible for strangling and stabbing the couple to death back in 1980 was Edward Wayne Edwards, a former Marine who’d served time in prison for arson and robbery.