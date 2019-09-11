Coming fresh off a Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival, the DC supervillain film "Joker" hasn't been without its controversies, especially for its portrayal of its protagonist devolving into violence and seeking revenge on society. Is the movie itself any good or is it a self-serious undertaking that doesn't have much to offer on the topics it touches upon? Here's what the reviews say.
The villainous Clown Prince of Crime has been the subject of several famous portrayals over the past half a century, making the careers of some actors, and, as in the case of Jared Leto, bringing performer’s reputation down into the gutters.
In 2009, April Balascio contacted authorities about the cold case murder of Wisconsin teenagers Kelly Drew and Tim Hack. She believed the man responsible for strangling and stabbing the couple to death back in 1980 was Edward Wayne Edwards, a former Marine who’d served time in prison for arson and robbery.
Dilish Parekh is a jeweler and government employee in Mumbai and he has the largest collection of cameras in the world. Collecting cameras for over 40 years he’s amassed an enormous collection that includes everything from rangefinders like the Leica to a camera worn on a wrist like a watch to a Canon 7 with a rare f/0.95 lens.
An underpopulated region in southern Italy is offering newcomers €700 per month for three years to live in one of its villages. There are a few catches, however: the village must have fewer than 2,000 residents, and the newcomer must pledge to open a business.
It seemed to be a good decision because of the literal hundreds of articles detailing gains from the benign better interpersonal relationships to the fantastical "I founded a multimillion dollar startup". The truth is somewhere in between, but doesn’t make for good clickbait-fodder.
YouTuber Josh Pieters wanted to see whether he could get away with creating a fake restaurant called "The Italian Stallion" on Deliveroo, a food-delivery app in the UK. Turns out it's not as difficult as you'd think.
California lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday that would make it harder for ride-hailing and food delivery companies to classify their workers as independent contractors, a stipulation that has been at the heart of the gig economy.
Short of finding the mythical Fountain of Youth, there’s not much any of us can do about getting older, but new drug trials suggest that might eventually change, and the results have shocked even the scientists who were conducting the experiments.