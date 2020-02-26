YouTuber Teaches His Dog To Play The Piano And It's The Most Wholesome Thing You'll See Today
You might argue that dogs can't play the piano. But just watch Max.
You might argue that dogs can't play the piano. But just watch Max.
The video's caption is "smoother than Michael Jackson??," which we'll reserve judgment on — but his moves are extremely smooth.
The wheels of fortune go round and round, round and round, round and round.
So-called "kitchen hacks" rack up billions of views showing supposed instructions on making quick desserts that turn out to be bunk. BBC Click's Chris Fox follows the recipes step-by-step to expose the scam.
Our basic conception of a car's setup is for the each pair of wheels to be perfectly aligned. Mercedes has come up with an innovative new technique which lets each wheel point inward or outward independently, with fascinating results.
If you're going to fail, at least fail with absolute style.
The alleged thief had problems breaking into the house and sought the help of passersby to rescue him from his compromised position.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A Coen Brothers-esque tale about knuckleheaded kitchen staffers at the All-Star Café, a Hollywood A-lister, the Mona Lisa of baseball cards and a plan that went horribly wrong.
Brazilian photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann's life changed this week after a newborn portrait he captured went viral.
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Our basic conception of a car's setup is for the each pair of wheels to be perfectly aligned. Mercedes has come up with an innovative new technique which lets each wheel point inward or outward independently, with fascinating results.
When I got word that Amazon was expanding the concept, I knew what I had to do. I had to steal from its newest product line, one that's much harder to carefully track with a mix of RGB and infrared sensors: produce. Could I pilfer some plums? Wrangle some watermelon? Bag a banana?
What's the weirdest thing you learned this week? Your answer is about to get a lot weirder.
Demi Adejuyigbe — the comedian behind those viral dances set to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" — is back with a new gag, and it's a good gag.
Normal life has ground to a halt in the region as businesses lay off workers, hospitals struggle to care for patients and ordinary people despair.
Don Norman wrote the book on complex design systems. He's as mystified by recycling as the rest of us.
You might argue that dogs can't play the piano. But just watch Max.
A collared peccary aka Javelina was caught on camera making a full sprint in Tucson, Arizona.
A forgotten passageway used by prime ministers and political luminaries – and closed up by Victorian labourers – has been uncovered in Parliament.
Here are heaps of tips and techniques to live your life with John Wayne's signature confidence, grit and style.
British singer Charlotte Awbery visits the States to perform the song that made her go viral in the London Tube.
The Grid suddenly locked customers out of their websites and went silent for a year. Now, the CEO says he was naive. "I can imagine there's a few people who are pissed off."
If you're going to fail, at least fail with absolute style.
Google's most advanced computer isn't at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California. It's a few hours' drive south in Santa Barbara, in a flat, soulless office park.
"What Do You Say to a Naked Lady?" was more "Punk'd" than porn, but it still got people talking.
The airline announced it is introducing an Economy Skynest, which transforms seats into beds.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
A Reddit user created an interactive map that defines no fewer than 288 neighborhoods among its boroughs. That is so many more neighborhoods than we thought there were.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
If you happen to be lost in the wilderness, like Brian from the book "Hatchet," it's useful to have some survival skills, like learning how to make fire without tools.
You live inside the Hollywood sign, you're the most convincing Elvis in Vegas, and you drive a speedboat everywhere in Miami.
And why are there still so few visions of comfortable, livable interiors for men?
Kaia Rolle was arrested after kicking a teacher. She can be heard pleading with the officer for a "second chance" in the video.
The recent coronavirus outbreak in Milan has caused the city to become a ghost town.
The financial giant is the fossil-fuel industry's biggest lender. Protesters hope a national campaign of civil disobedience will force it to change course
An asteroid has apparently been caught in our planet's gravity.
Human eyesight is degrading right before our eyes, and the problem is growing.
ABC 13 TV reporter Justin Hinton was reporting on the snowy conditions in North Carolina and accidentally switched on Facebook Live filters right as he went live.
Who says you need rocket fuel to launch a rocket?
Meet Leo Reilly, the eldest son of John C. Reilly, who looks and dresses like an otherworldly, Gen Z Freddie Mercury.
A band of Reddit users is hijacking stocks and defying even the coronavirus sell-off.
In order to protect musicians from copyright claims, a lawyer and coder tried to create every possible melody.
The video's caption is "smoother than Michael Jackson??," which we'll reserve judgment on — but his moves are extremely smooth.
Menhaz Zaman was always a good boy: obedient, respectful and studious. Or that's what everyone thought, until one night last summer.
A Walmart cashier talks about managing work and multiple health problems while trying to get around without a car.
The Action Lab explains the science of what would happen to the planet if a tiny black hole was dropped onto it.
On August 31st, 2019, the 'Conception' left Santa Barbara, California, for a diving trip. Six months later, authorities are still trying to determine how it became one of the deadliest maritime disasters in US history.
The degree of trust and rapport between the elephant and the worker is heartwarming.
Efforts to reduce the amount of food in landfills produce a lot of pretty infographics but very little change to a deeply flawed food system.
Firemen's coats in 19th-century Japan were reversible — one side was plain and the other side (worn on the inside while tackling blazes) was decorated with rich and symbolic imagery.
How a pioneering American CBD entrepreneur got himself into — and out of — a Burmese prison.
We never knew that one sunflower head was made up of so many small individual flowers.
The Democratic presidential contenders debated Tuesday in South Carolina in the final faceoff before both that state's primary Saturday and Super Tuesday in one week, as Bernie Sanders emerges as the clear front-runner at this early stage in the 2020 nominating contest.
It's loud, but Feltham's residents are more annoyed by the planespotters who storm their town than the aircraft themselves.
An Australian streamer on vacation in Tokyo unknowingly helps squash a tense situation.
Samsung's latest flagship phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra — packs in a powerful zoom function, which one user showed off at an NBA game.