YouTuber Successfully Revives A Scorched Car, Takes It For A Spin To See Peoples' Reactions
The mechanics at Garage 54 spent $100 fixing a piece of junk and getting it road ready.
We could watch this seal do this for hours.
The Rock described the experience as "one of the most challenging and difficult things" he and his family have gone through.
David Blaine presents Ascension, high above the Arizona desert.
Christopher Nolan has mastered the crosscutting editing technique more than any other filmmaker.
Andrew Christensen finally addressed the elephant in the room during a city council meeting in Lincoln, Nebraska — the folly of boneless chicken wings.
Liam Kyle Sullivan returned from a long YouTube hiatus to promote the importance of masks as his shoe-loving Kelly character.
When armed men attacked Black Lives Matter protesters in Philadelphia, a local activist recognized his neighbor among the mob and decided to confront him.
Two new books by Jason Diamond and Eula Biss expose the fraught moral dilemmas of living in the 'burbs.
Craig returns as the famed MI6 secret agent for one last time. In "No Time To Die," with the help of new and old friends, he tries to stop Safin, played by Rami Malek, from destroying the world as we know it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It's always comforting to be able to trust an expert — until you learn that those experts are actually just as clueless as you.
That request, as well as the three planning documents, are the latest indication that the race for a vaccine may be picking up speed. Months into the pandemic, the US has recorded more than 6 millIon cases and 185,000 deaths from COVID-19.
Maps are artifacts of the time and place they were made. People make mistakes (or lie), and that can snowball over the next couple hundred years. Find out about the incredible ways in which maps distort our world in this fascinating collection.
A cat makes a surprising improvisational entrance in the middle of a piano recital.
Disney has officially announced the release date of new episodes with Baby Yoda and Mando.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine argues that the twice-a-year transition not only inconveniences everyone but also increases the risk of various health problems and motor vehicle accidents.
The perfect soundtrack for the fan who likes to go to sleep with the show on.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Hikers in Glacier National Park were filmed running away from a grizzly bear. It should be noted that experts strongly advise not to run from a bear as it could "trigger a natural predator-prey attack response."
Trump should keep that in mind as he pushes for a coronavirus shot.
London's new giant glass skyscrapers created their own microclimate.
Writers like the Grimm Brothers and Robert Browning may have shaped the Pied Piper legend into art, but it turns out the story is likely based on an actual historical incident.
History, theology and culture all contribute to the racist attitudes embedded in the white church.
Keanu Reeves is notoriously stoic, but during breaks from filming "The Matrix" in 1998, he let his freak flag fly.
Public health officials and lonely quarantines have led to an unlikely sexual renaissance in the pandemic.
One-third of passengers aboard a bus were infected by a fellow passenger, scientists reported.
With Amazon money at his disposal, Michael Reeves builds a baby laser that's an ACTUAL baby laser.
Business Insider reached out to 49 Costco workers and scoured the web to figure out what meals and Kirkland Signature brand items in the store are considered standout hits.
In early February 2017, 37-year-old collector Zach Tann would unknowingly set in motion one of the biggest scandals in Star Wars collecting history.
Dave Bresnahan never made it past AA, but, thanks to a specially prepared potato, he holds a place in baseball lore.
Dakota Deady goes through great lengths to recreate the hot sauce someone scammed from his dad in this heartwarming short film.
How misogyny in online forums turns into real-life violence.
Did you watch "Parasite" and get a bit jealous of the Park family's sleek, contemporary dwelling? A talented building planner has designed a similarly exquisite model home.
Watch your step.
Some cops give their friends and family union-issued "courtesy cards" to help get them out of minor infractions. The cards embody everything wrong with modern policing.
I met Lisa when my son went over a waterfall.
Young service workers talk about how the coronavirus pandemic has made their occupation even more stressful, with customers tipping poorly and refusing to wear masks.
In the frum community, porn and masturbation are banned and disdained. Still, a small group of amateur pornographers are risking it all to turn their neighbors on.
After its appearance in 'The Italian Job,' the Lamborghini Miura gained superstar status across the car world.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
Amazon is delivering discounts up to 50 percent off in celebration of Labor Day. You'll find 4K TVs, instant cameras, kids toys, fall fashion and more.
Only four guys in the NBA shot 90% from the free throw line in 2019. How much hope does that give the rest of us?
In his first interview since finishing "Star Wars" and that unguarded address from a Hyde Park stage, he explains how both platforms inspired him to make a stand, but for very different reasons.
If anyone could outsmart a wildfire, it would seem to be Tad Jones, who lived for decades in a California forest, more a friend of nature than of man.
How could one of Europe's most developed countries go without a government for 620 days?
In the north of India, on the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, a modernist's raw concrete city from another time and place came to be, constructed entirely from one architect's experimental master plan.
This might be the wildest story you hear all day: reports of a mystery person in a jetpack flying high above Los Angeles — and right in the path of incoming jets at LAX.
Rory Reid reviews the 2020 Ferrari Roma, "a car designed for people who don't necessarily like Ferraris." That is, if you've got $225,000 to spare.
Movies are slowly trickling back into theaters, but a far safer option is to pick up one of September's new books instead. And it's going to be a ridiculously bountiful month.
COVID naysayers have cherrypicked a new piece of data to bolster their claims. This thinking isn't just morally repugnant—it's also a flat-out misunderstanding of the statistics.
