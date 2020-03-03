YouTuber Stops A Laser In Mid-Air, Explains How He Did It
Tom Scott explains how he was able to stop a laser seemingly in the middle of the air Kylo Ren-style.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
"Two percent of people is a lot when you're talking about those people dying. Think about it this way: two percent of people disappearing was literally the premise of 'The Leftovers'."
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
The last hurrah for Harrah's says a lot about the changing face of Reno, Nevada.
I first got sick on Valentine's Day. I never thought it would be this.
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
When we started watching this, our feelings were essentially "who cares?" The answer, it turns out, is that *we do care* after seeing this solution:
With the coronavirus all over the news, it's always good to get a reminder about what actually constitutes "proper" hand washing.
How Big Oil and Big Soda kept a global environmental calamity a secret for decades.
I had never seen the TV show "Silicon Valley," though I heard it was hilarious and alarmingly close to reality. I probably should have watched it before I decided to go.
In photographer Mary Beth Koeth's latest series, women employed in the porn industry share their experiences of balancing motherhood and work.
A YouTuber recorded video from under a microscope of dirty water before and after filtering it with the LifeStraw. Here are the results.
John Collins, who set the Guinness World Record for longest paper airplane flight, walks through how to fold the record-setting plane (and a few others as well).
In the middle of the Indian Ocean in March 2018, a rusty fishing boat cut through the waves as a similarly sized but far-sleeker vessel called the Ocean Warrior followed in hot pursuit.
The differences between the global response to the Great Flu Pandemic and today's coronavirus could not be more striking.
The best player in high school hoops gorges on Chick-fil-A before games, tells rivals how she's going to beat them before she does it and hasn't lost a game in two years. Get ready for the revolution.
Tom Scott explains how he was able to stop a laser seemingly in the middle of the air Kylo Ren-style.
"There were different opinions. We were not unanimous anywhere on the first day."
The Hulett Ore Unloader — an ugly, ungainly contraption — revolutionized iron ore shipment in the 20th century. Then it disappeared.
If you thought a cobra moved fast, get a load of this ground squirrel's reflexes.
These ultra-efficient systems could massively reduce our emissions from heating and cooling buildings.
You simply have to respect the Boston Terrier's persistence, if not its intelligence.
It's a common dream theme, and not just for teeth-obsessed Americans.
Matthews had faced scrutiny over the last few days, after a tense exchange with Senator Elizabeth Warren over Michael Bloomberg's workplace history and journalist Laura Bassett's account of her uncomfortable experiences with the MSNBC host.
"It's all about speed": the most important lessons from China's Covid-19 response.
An explanation of a very annoying phenomenon.
Sen. Ed Markey slammed Clearview for its "unacceptable" responses to a prior letter and asked how its facial recognition technology might lead foreign governments to "suppress their citizens."
An inside look at the hardcore fitness brand's audacious pivot to senior citizens.
Keith Jones would be the shortest player in the NBA by two inches, but we absolutely have to get him to next year's NBA dunk contest.
Are Pop-Tarts bad for you? Healthy Pop-Tarts might be a stretch, but some are slightly less unhealthy. Here are the best Pop-Tart flavors.
The undying millennial aesthetic crystallizes most clearly in realms associated with femininity (style, beauty, wellness, domesticity), and the design is soft in its colors and in its lines, curved and unthreatening.
With "The Matrix," the Wachowskis
took special effects to another level without the use of fancy computers that are often used today.
The fossil-fuel companies expect to profit from climate change. I went to a private planning meeting and took notes.
NADS-1 lives in a hanger-like chamber, smaller than a football field, bigger than a basketball court, and looks similar to the very high-end flight simulators you might find at Boeing or Airbus.
Urban explorers were at first surprised by this abandoned water park but soon realized why it was left to the elements.
Sera Johnston says she's a survivor who just wants to speak her truth. His representatives say she's a liar who just wants money.
A flashing background and some subtle black and white shading lines around the edges of the boxes are all this illusion needs to ruin our brains.
Ten years ago, New York's DOH began giving restaurants letter grades. Now, a former restaurant owner breaks down exactly why this can feel less like a public health initiative, and more like a bureaucratic shakedown.
How did urban boosters promote cities like Buffalo, Detroit and Kansas City during the 1980s? It took jingles, slogans, and a whole lot of montages.
A motorcyclist gets muscled into the emergency lane by a clueless driver in a sedan.
If the epidemic of self-delusion surrounding WeWork's potential can be traced to anyone, it is Rebekah.
He's an auteur whose bizarre creations — the "Metal Gear Solid" series and, most recently, "Death Stranding" — have become huge blockbusters. Why do gamers find them so captivating?
A devastating tornado ripped through Nashville in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Check out this house built with natural materials and shaped like a leaf.
The Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo predicted the pitcher was about to throw him him a fastball because "I've only seen one today from him" — and he was right.