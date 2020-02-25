YouTuber Records Carbon Nanotubes Being Pulled Into A Thread Under An Electron Microscope And The Result Is Eye-Popping
With extraordinarily patience, Ben Krasnow demonstrates how carbon nanotubes self-align into a thread.
With extraordinarily patience, Ben Krasnow demonstrates how carbon nanotubes self-align into a thread.
Andy Gavin explains how he was able to hack the Sony Playstation's built-in code libraries to their bone to maximize the available memory.
At France's equivalent to the Academy Awards, the actress stormed out after the convicted sex offender won a César award for "An Officer And A Spy." She later quipped to reporters, "Bravo la pédophilie."
Time to lay waste to that 2010s fad toy.
Rapper Harry Mack shocks passerby with an impromptu freestyle rap based on indiscriminate word suggestions.
Mythical Chef Josh exudes mad chaotic disaster energy in making this hot dog monstrosity.
A flag fan asked every country if they would send them a flag. Here were their responses.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The Super Tuesday state is the former New York mayor's best shot at primary delegates — and he knows it
With extraordinarily patience, Ben Krasnow demonstrates how carbon nanotubes self-align into a thread.
A woman writes on the relationship between immigrants and the stigma of mental illness.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don't believe in science," Bennett's Pence said. "I have to admit, this disease has been quite a test of my faith."
Before "Friends," "General Hospital" ruled the airwaves.
Supermarkets are evolving in the age of algorithms and apps
"This next one was shared by rapper Ice-T!"
The Justice Department promises it won't abuse a law criminalizing immigration advocacy.
Wearing his dad's coat, Maccabee Montandon writes, gave him a better sense of who the man was.
Andy Gavin explains how he was able to hack the Sony Playstation's built-in code libraries to their bone to maximize the available memory.
After weeks of inexplicable dimming, the star Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion is perking back up, suggesting that it won't go supernova anytime soon.
I am once again asking for… a frog.
"Rusty Brown" is another expansive, gorgeous and unforgettable experience from a cartoonist.
Yutu 2 keeps showing us things we've never seen before.
No, you can't really "dig to China." But what if you could ride the "gravity train" through the center of the Earth to the opposite side?
A flag fan asked every country if they would send them a flag. Here were their responses.
The profound loneliness of New York subway platforms, vintage scenes of life at an American summer camp and other best photos of the week.
Former Vice President Joe Biden Saturday surged to a strong victory in the South Carolina primary, CNN projects, revitalizing a stalled presidential bid and establishing himself as the main moderate rival to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination.
After Bayern fans twice unfurled banners that crudely insulted Hoffenheim financial backer Dietmar Hopp, the players first stopped playing and then spent the rest of the match time juggling the ball to each other.
Washington state reported on Saturday the first death in the U.S. from the new coronavirus, the first health care worker to be infected with the disease, and most worrying, the first known outbreak in a long-term care facility.
Student workers at Grinnell College, in Iowa, are part of a wave of young people who have organized in sectors with little or no tradition of unions.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
And we're largely ignoring it.
Time to lay waste to that 2010s fad toy.
Satellite images have shown a dramatic decline in pollution levels over China, which is "at least partly" due to an economic slowdown prompted by the coronavirus, NASA says.
"Equal parts gourmet shop, discount warehouse and Tiki trading post," his stores caught on in Southern California and, eventually, beyond.
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer did a little twerking onstage with Juvenile during a performance of "Back That Azz Up" during a campaign stop in South Carolina.
A person has died in Washington state of COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday, marking the first such reported death in the United States.
Japanese censorship forced ahegao into the world, and it's become a global internet phenomenon.
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass.
After two decades of working in and researching the auto industry, I realized it was time to give up the driver's seat.
The answer could have long-term consequences for both wunderkinds.
Jason Fenske takes a spin in a Subaru equipped with two different tire types and sees which ones perform better on slippery roads.
Join me as we contemplate the root of its popularity, and our own mortality.
For decades, the artist's Saturday Evening Post covers championed a retrograde view of America. This is the story of the politically turbulent 1960s, a singular painting and Rockwell's unlikely change of heart.
Shooting something highly-pressurized from close range? What could have possibly gone wrong?
The pundit frequently demeans women guests, with objectifying and belittling comments, both on and off air.
On abortion, gun rights and more, the future could be determined by how fully the court's new conservative majority embraces a rigid understanding of the Constitution.
"One thing you almost certainly do not need to do right now: Buy a face mask."
This isn't about posting your information online yourself — it's about knowing what's out there about you.
Bloomberg really is on another planet all by himself.
Rapper Harry Mack shocks passerby with an impromptu freestyle rap based on indiscriminate word suggestions.
The Trump administration is considering imposing entry restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border to control the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, according to two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials.
Italian chefs, food writers, flavor scientists, food historians and Ninja Turtle voice actors weigh in on the most controversial pizza topping of all time — and settle the debate once and for all.
At France's equivalent to the Academy Awards, the actress stormed out after the convicted sex offender won a César award for "An Officer And A Spy." She later quipped to reporters, "Bravo la pédophilie."
In my view, the traditional automakers are ill prepared to compete in today's software-centered world.
The stock market is heading south with unprecedented velocity amid coronavirus fears. Does that mean it's crashing? Are we in a recession? Is this a financial crisis?
YouTuber Warped Perception took his fancy camera to an airshow and captured some gorgeous stuff.