YouTuber Illustrates What Happens When You Hit A Speed Bump At Full Speed
You've probably done it before on accident — so what did it do to your car?
"Here at this company we have a 'we over me' culture."
An 18-foot fence in Otay Mesa, San Diego was easily scaled by a man with a rope ladder.
Colin Levy worked on several Pixar films, but decided to quit to work full-time on his "Skywatch" concept. It's pretty darn cool.
During her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen if she "hates the president." Pelosi had a strong response.
Throughout the 2010s, apps dominated our lives — here are the ones that defined a generation.
The famous hot sauce brand has been operating for 150 years. Here's how it's made.
This week, our contenders are: "We are not the same", Joe Biden biting his wife's finger, phrases for [x] and sex, and "in the right headspace."
A report from one of the new stores bearing the deceased company's name.
All things considered, it's very lucky that nobody appeared to be injured, though they might need a change of clothes.
By 2022, there could be 45 billion cameras operating globally. I decided to see how many were watching me on my typical daily commute in New York.
Over three years, nearly 400 pregnant or new mothers died in Texas. Its system for helping the uninsured thwarts women at every turn.
"There's something off about this dog, but I just can't quite put my paw on what it is."
As North American governments struggle to fight it, the robocall epidemic could already be changing how we use our phones. If you've stopped picking up, you're not alone.
Today, we're taking a deeper dive into some second-tier fables that didn't make it to the Disney drawing boards.
The iconic imperial stormtrooper design is recognizable all across the world. How has the design changed for the next generation?
For 25 years, the gruesome Western novel "Blood Meridian" has stumped every director and screenwriter who tried to bring it to the big screen.
Social media backlash caused Peloton stock to drop more than nine percent.
Below is a sample of all the things people get stuck in the rectums, based on data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System.
Whatever he was trying to accomplish, we're sure it's not where he ended up doing.
This is why nobody likes winter.
"We're all there to basically serve him and make him money," said one former employee of Razer's longtime CEO Min-Liang Tan.
I was raised a child of the Christian right. I know what they believe because the tenets of their faith are mine too.
A totally normal, not life-threatening day in the neighborhood.
Sales of hefty and heavily-polluting SUVs have doubled in the last decade — outweighing the progress made from electric vehicles. Can cleaner SUVs offer a way out?
Someone please, *please* get Maya a dog friend to play with.
In emergency medicine, an unrecognized esophageal intubation is a "never event" — it shouldn't happen under any circumstances. In Rhode Island, it's occurred 12 times in the last three years.
After months of protests in Hong Kong, universities became the site of dramatic battles that saw students armed with Molotov cocktails dodging rubber bullets fired by the police. How did we get here?
In a tense moment on the campaign trail, when challenged about a claim regarding his son's involvement in a Ukraine energy company, Joe Biden called a man in Iowa a "damn liar." Other reports say he called the man "fat," but the campaign claims he said "facts."
Women athletes are twice as likely as men to get concussed - and the effects are more severe. But with research focusing mainly on men, what can we do to make sure women with concussion aren't left behind?
Wanna feel exhausted? All of this happened within the last year.
If you're looking for holiday gifts for teens, AirPods are number one with a bullet.
'The people who say 'it's just politics' are the people for whom bigotry poses no real risk to their jobs, relationships and lives.'
It's important to practice self-care routines. It's also important to not let them devolve into self sabotage.
Slave Play doesn't provide easy answers. Instead, it asks the (largely white and affluent) audience to consider its own potentially myopic views on race.
Neal Agarwal's "The Deep Sea" is a fascinating (and dizzying) ride to the bottom.
The Western New York city possesses a distinct mix of weather, geography and infrastructure that could make it a potential climate haven. But for whom?
The natural light of insects and sea creatures can help doctors illuminate HIV and even kill cancer cells.
Did you know that Mambos 1 through 4 were big hits in their days too?
We thought the richest person in the world was Jeff Bezos. Turns out we forgot one very important world leader figure.
One driver told Motherboard that they were shamed and scolded for trying to use an employee bathroom.
The number of drivers who've had a distraction-related incident—from a close call to a full accident—remains terrifyingly high. Laws can't do much in those moments when a seconds-long glance at a phone can result in a fatality.
The agency has rescinded its proposition to make the scans for citizens mandatory.
Lax enforcement of the walking rule has been a running joke in the NBA for years, but it might have reached new heights last night.
Let's start with what McKinsey is really about, which is getting organizational leaders to pay a large amount of money for fairly pedestrian advice.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
You could own the busiest watering hole for miles.
Video obtained by ProPublica shows the Border Patrol held a sick teen in a concrete cell without proper medical attention.
This animal liberation group actually wants to be put on trial. Their goal: force jurors to wear VR headsets and immerse them in the suffering of animals bound for slaughter.
These assessments shouldn't just be based on median salary.
Security researcher Brian Krebs discovered that the iPhone 11 Pro is constantly checking for your location — even if you've disabled Location Services. Apple can explain.