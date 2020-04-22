YouTuber Found A Way To Slow Down Light So It Looks Like The Laser Guns From 'Star Wars'
Lasers don't really look like they way they're portrayed in movies, so the intrepid team at the Action Lab found a way to make it look they did.
Just because you have to respect the rules of social distancing doesn't mean you can't knock each other out.
To create a giant Go-Kart he could potentially sit on and steer, engineer Matt Denton 3D-printed LEGO parts 8.3 times larger than a real LEGO car.
It may be a surprising revelation, but it turns out you can't name a folder, an image or a text file "Con" on a Windows machine.
One small nap for man, one giant leap for disaster.
The most important life lessons for a leopard: 1. Learn how to cross a road. 2. Be frigging cute doing it.
Many experts want the WFH workforce to stay put until a vaccine is approved. If you do head back, expect indoor masks, staggered schedules, small meetings, and the death of open-office plans.
Hosts are calling it the Airbnb apocalypse. But it's more akin to an enema.
The so-called "Viking Takeoff" maneuver is really something to behold.
This is painfully funny because it's true.
The past few weeks have seen a large number of new domain registrations beginning with the word "reopen" and ending with U.S. city or state names.
The iconic actor played Iceman, Doc Holliday, Batman and Jim Morrison, but behind all the mythic roles was a man grasping for meaning wherever he could find it. Here he opens up about cancer, strength and death.
Brent Underwood purchased an abandoned mining town, Cerro Gordo, and he's having the time of his life.
A "big baby" became a meme on TikTok and Twitter after a video of him bouncing on his dad's back in a freshly powdered diaper went viral with people asking why he seemed so "gigantic."
While Kimmel's son's reaction is adorable, it's Kimmel's daughter that really steals the show.
A YouTuber flew his tiny Grumman Tiger over Victorville, California —the world's largest airplane parking lot.
When the Allies vanquished Nazi Germany in 1945, the U.S. captured many of the Germans' powerful V-2 rockets. Those seized rockets didn't stay in Europe for long.
They paid $35 million to then lose $20 million in sales.
In the world of COVID-19, any precaution is a good one. For instance, you don't want to accidentally get splashed with unsanitized water or liquid. This detachable shield ensures that won't happen.
As governors in other parts of the country form coalitions to strategize lifting stay-at-home orders, a look at regional patterns reveals the challenges they will face as they try to combat the crisis.
In addition to having Brad Pitt report on the weather, Krasinski also invited Chance the Rapper and Billie Eilish to perform for a virtual prom he held for high-schoolers who didn't have the chance to go to their prom.
When it comes to battling the spread of the novel coronavirus, Kentucky and Rhode Island might look similar on paper. They've done comparable numbers of diagnostic tests and lost similar numbers of residents to the disease. But there's one key difference.
Contact tracing involves locating the infected, logging where they went and with whom they came into contact, then determining if those contacts are quarantining.
Please, please do not try this at home.
Conan O'Brien crashed TIBCO's conference call and hilarity ensued.
Not only does composting make for substantially better growing conditions for those veggies, it can also help reduce waste when you prioritize buying compostable goods.
If you find it hard to remember what day it is in the week, you should follow these easy-peasy tips.
That the Shuttle resulted in many technological and scientific advancements is undeniable. The question is whether those benefits were worth the cost. Regrettably, the only plausible answer is no.
Footage from France taken in March 2020 captures the scary moment for a skier when he was engulfed in an avalanche.
Reading the memoir, there are passages that will forever change the way I think about Allen. I cannot unread, unhear, unknow them. I wish I could.
Starting at $399, the 2020 iPhone SE brings back the look of the iPhone 8 — bezels, Touch ID and a smaller form-factor. Is it a good deal?
Robin Antalek considers the legacy of the man who abandoned her for another family and never looked back.
Dateline's first narrative true crime podcast is a jawdropping story of greed and a deeply fallible justice system.
Taddy the cat catches some mad air while out snowskating.
Ramon Ward was exonerated thanks to a new system of reinvestigating old cases. He hopes he's not the last.
This is what I learned during 10 days of treating Covid pneumonia at Bellevue Hospital.
This is what it's like to relax and not be bothered by the trivial things in life.
You might laugh at the big suits and single hoop hearing, but you couldn't pull it off.
For the single among us, the advent of coronavirus was like a game of musical chairs: in an instant, the people we were casually dating were the people we were stuck with — whether we liked them or not.
Here are 10 big environmental victories — and 10 big failures.
Circus of Books was a respite for the LGBTQ community, but it couldn't survive the internet. An intimate Netflix documentary traces its history.
You've probably seen some cool videos of katana swords cutting through things like butter. This is not one of those videos, unfortunately.
What you're feeling is totally normal. Here's how to avoid the spiral.
From 68 pounds of chickpeas to a case of vanilla frosting to 22 bunches of bananas, online grocery orders aren't going so well right now.
The amount of time and attention that was put into setting this up is mind-blowing.
"One-off tests that you took last week will not be sufficient if we're actually talking about limiting social-distancing and sheltering in place," one expert warned.
Always asking the important questions.
How Donald Trump failed at the single most important task of the Oval Office: keeping the American people safe from harm.
Two preprints of California serosurveys offer surprising estimates about the infection rate, and have caused a Twitter "peer review" uproar.
A passerby in Russia spotted this raven having a ball after learning how to sled down this hill.
Unable to make her weekly appointment because of social distancing, Carlene takes her hair into her own hands.