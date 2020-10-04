YouTuber Finds Out What's Inside The Boring Company Brick
Among other things, Elon Musk also makes bricks. YouTuber What's Inside cracks open a Boring Company brick and compares it to regular bricks.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Among other things, Elon Musk also makes bricks. YouTuber What's Inside cracks open a Boring Company brick and compares it to regular bricks.
Donald Trump's team of physicians said President Donald Trump was doing "very well" and then were peppered with questions about his oxygen treatment.
The Blue Turtle Houseboat in Auckland, New Zealand might make you a bit jealous.
Kiel James Patrick pays tribute to the viral guy drinking cranberry juice on his skateboard.
Marvin Gaye continues to astound us decades after his death.
Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) moderates the first presidential debate between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) in the new season premiere.
News anchors (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day) report on a COVID-19 superspreader event that took place in a Pittsburgh city Federal building.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.
A deeply cynical love letter to the 20-year-old Radiohead album that taught us how to disappear completely.
Sir Adam Sandler narrates "Nature Planet," an epic look into the endangered species, The Silver-Breasted Montle, as they battle back from the brink of extinction.
Among other things, Elon Musk also makes bricks. YouTuber What's Inside cracks open a Boring Company brick and compares it to regular bricks.
Rachel Nichols speaks with Sports Illustrated about life in the bubble and the honor of handing out the championship trophy to the winner of this year's NBA Finals.
It's the battle of the Bidens!
This one went through a lot, but at the end it was worth it. The review is in, the chips are good.
I had just arrived in the town of Tapachula in the southern state of Chiapas, not far from the Guatemalan border, when I heard that a boat had capsized.
When the richest and most powerful women say "as a woman…", they alienate more than they include.
After more than a decade in Los Angeles, Rainn Wilson and wife Holiday Reinhorn wanted to get out of the city. They found a rustic home in Southern California that had everything they wanted.
Mmmmm… crickets. Chow down on handfuls of these sustainable little critters in Hickory Smoked Peppery Bacon, Cheesy Ranch and Buffalo Wing Sauce flavors.
Audrey Tang, who has a radical vision for the country, says there's a high-stakes balancing act between mass digital surveillance and good governance.
Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) moderates the first presidential debate between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) in the new season premiere.
Since a Sept. 26 celebration for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at least seven attendees have tested positive for the virus.
Dr. Sean Conley gave an update on the President't health Sunday and said he tried to downplay the severity of the illness in order to remain upbeat.
Now enjoying a new lease of life on Netflix, the mother-daughter dramedy still holds a special place in fans' hearts.
Postwar prosperity depended on a truce between capitalist growth and democratic fairness. Is it possible to get it back?
The theme song of the longest running scripted series in TV history really slaps when performed on flute.
The far-right street fighting group has embraced violence — and Donald Trump.
Musical thinking offers a means for composing our lives and a philosophical foundation that embraces both sound and silence.
News anchors (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day) report on a COVID-19 superspreader event that took place in a Pittsburgh city Federal building.
The stories we choose to tell can have outsized consequences on the entire criminal justice system.
The late Supreme Court Justice was give a final goodbye on Saturday Night Live.
Rebecca Acuña is a Mexican immigrant running Biden's Texas campaign. She has the audacity to think she can turn the state blue.
Learn about the classic ghost story that inspired (among many other things) Netflix's "The Haunting of Bly Manor."
Donald Trump's team of physicians said President Donald Trump was doing "very well" and then were peppered with questions about his oxygen treatment.
For reasons of safety and cost, many restaurant owners are abandoning traditional handheld menus. Will QR codes become the new normal?
Far from the staged spookiness of cable TV, part-time paranormal investigator Dan Sturges pulls back the curtain on a decade spent searching for spirits.
The Blue Turtle Houseboat in Auckland, New Zealand might make you a bit jealous.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
A look into the drag community in Novosibirsk, Russia, the lives of Irish traveler children and more best photos of the week.
Marvin Gaye continues to astound us decades after his death.
The former vice president's most recent COVID-19 test was negative, but he's not yet in the clear.
As America locked down this spring during the worst pandemic in a century, inside the Trump White House there was the usual defiance.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Not only does this next-gen gaming headset offer loads of top-notch VR experiences on its own, it can also be plugged into your PC for an even wider selection. The Oculus Quest 2 hits store shelves on October 13.
Arise Virtual Solutions, part of the secretive world of work-at-home customer service, helps large corporations shed costs at the expense of workers. Now the pandemic is creating a boom in the industry.
The swimming times have decreased significantly since 1932.
Someone posed a question to r/AskReddit about times people "massively f*cked up" at their job and what happened. Dozens of Redditors obliged.
Trump announced Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus. He spent much of the last week traveling and surrounded by people.
It's a little weird at first, but trust us, it's worth watching all the way through.
How would the parties — and the public — respond to such a tragic event?
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the undivided attention of the internet. Here are the main characters this week.
The 94-year-old answers questions from his most famous fans to promote his latest Netflix documentary.
A fake fundraising email, conspiracies about the diagnosis and a deceptively edited video are all making the rounds already.
Sped-up workout videos are everywhere now, from the feeds of Lizzo to Britney Spears, and we have TikTok to thank.
The music video was released in the midst of escalating military conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.