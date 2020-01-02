Recommended

APPALACHIA IS MORE THAN J.D. VANCE

bittersoutherner.com

In the new book "Appalachian Reckoning," dozens of mountain voices combine to talk back to J.D. Vance's best-selling "Hillbilly Elegy." Today, an exclusive story from its co-editor and a powerful essay (which involves Granny, her .38 pistol, and some coal trucks) excerpted from the book.