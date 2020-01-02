YouTuber Figures Out You Can Make Coca-Cola Transparent By Adding A Little Milk
An "oddly satisfying experiment" finds that adding a little milk can make see-through Coca-Cola.
Honestly, with the way they are driving, we're surprised they haven't taken down more mailboxes on the way.
This short film answers the perennial question, "What if you just want one piece of popcorn?"
We're not sure whether it's because he's drunk or just having a very bad idea, but we have very little hope that the components in the package are going to be undamaged.
The acting and quick-thinking of these Disneyland actors is just off the charts.
Using legos, a Star Wars enthusiast recreated the set from "The Empire Strikes Back" and additionally motorized it with power functions.
You'd expect that if you tapped a button, something was supposed to happen, right?
"The twenties" is super legit-sounding and it's so old school. The 40s are old. The 30s even more so. But nothing is older school than the Roaring 20s.
Mercedes-Benz took away the title of the world's top-selling luxury vehicle from the German auto company back in 2016. Why has BMW been in decline?
On the outside, the mansion looks normal enough. But once you venture inside, that's when the fever dream truly begins.
It's not too early to examine which future presidential candidates had the best 2019 — and what to watch from them next.
Split into teams, and try to coax your partners into guessing the phrase before time runs out. It's easy to learn, so everyone can join in on the fun.
On Thursday, a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassim Suleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force and one of the most powerful men in Iran and the Middle East. What happens now?
In the new book "Appalachian Reckoning," dozens of mountain voices combine to talk back to J.D. Vance's best-selling "Hillbilly Elegy." Today, an exclusive story from its co-editor and a powerful essay (which involves Granny, her .38 pistol, and some coal trucks) excerpted from the book.
Skateboarder Simon Isaksson sees your childhood Hot Wheels loops and would like you to know that he can do that, too.
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunnit has succeeded by exceeding people's expectations for what they'll find at the movie theater.
Marques Brownlee is blown away by the beautiful design of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro but without access to Google Apps, he would never recommend it.
Bernie Sanders is gambling that the strategy that won him a mayor's race in Burlington, Vermont, and broke the back of the local establishment, can be scaled nationwide.
Amazon says it's serious about stopping climate change. But privately, it's reprimanding employees who spoke critically to the press about the company's work with oil and gas companies.
Nature photographer David Weiller spotted this extremely camouflaged bug in the Amazon rainforest.
The bushfires in Australia have been a catastrophic natural disaster. According to the Daily Telegraph, as of January 2, approximately 5.9 million hectares of land has been burnt in Australia — for perspective, that's more land than Denmark and The Netherlands.
Now that it's 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
After "Project Runway" judges said they couldn't see Karlie Kloss wearing contestant Tyler Neasloney's outfit, he sniped back, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"
Sometimes the most ingenious design is the one hiding in plain sight.
When presented with facts, Americans generally become more accurate. The question is: Are they consuming enough of the right information?
They are called vault lights and they've been used to illuminate a lot of iconic architecture projects.
Online application forms is where all job aspirations go to die.
Silva successfully rides a hoverboard and makes it all look easy.
With more than a month still to go in the fire season, the government announced a large-scale use of military assets, a deployment not seen since World War II.
UPS is all about time efficiency, right down to the doors.
The tax agency, Justice Department and Congress have all taken aim at a much-abused deduction exploited by wealthy investors. Yet the crackdown is having minimal impact, costing the Treasury billions.
With close to 7,500 brewing companies currently operating in the U.S., picking favorites is difficult.
Cybersecurity experts have been warning about the emergence of digital disinformation.
Only now, with the plane indefinitely grounded, are we beginning to see the scale of its effects.
Adam and Jamie have previously tried driving in a square-wheeled pickup, but according to YouTuber WhistlinDiesel, his design, which ended up having two square wheels in the rear, goes much faster.
How do you build up a business when you're making 10 bucks an hour and bartending on the side?
"Cats" director Tom Hooper's team tinkered with "improved" VFX until the last minute and enlisted Lion King veterans to work on "refining" what became a $100 million bomb.
Police have been unable to find car or any occupants, and were forced to call off the search due to high waves.
Letizia Battaglia risked her life to tell these grim stories of violence and corruption, considering it her duty to show the brutal truth.
The chip's complex design was generated by a computer. "If you look at the design, no human engineer would have come up with it."
A YouTuber demonstrates what would happen to the Earth if it was struck by multiple sized objects.
He was in charge of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, and a hero of the business world. Now he's an international fugitive. Here's how it all unfolded.
Two semis brought two lanes of traffic on I-24 near Chattanooga to a complete standstill.
For the week of December 30th, we have some 2020 memes, the Pope's slap, and Adam Sandler winning.
From the "KonMari method" to Apple's barely-there design philosophy, we are forever being urged to declutter and simplify our lives. But does minimalism really make us any happier?