Engineer Explains How You Can Make Oil And Water Mix And It's Breaking Our Brains
The Action Lab's James Orgill reveals that if you use the right blender in a vacuum oil and water can actually mix really well.
The Action Lab's James Orgill reveals that if you use the right blender in a vacuum oil and water can actually mix really well.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The Action Lab's James Orgill reveals that if you use the right blender in a vacuum oil and water can actually mix really well.
Truckers protesting vaccine mandates in Washington D.C. got the tables turned on them when one man riding a bicycle got in the way.
Travis Rice revealed how an infamous Los Angeles street with a 32 percent grade allowed a Tesla to get mad air.
The flights included a mass launch of Russia's strategic communications, command post, and VVIP aircraft out of Moscow.
Employers are trying desperately to ignore that we've become fundamentally different humans.
Mark Rober reveals how "Chopstix" takes piano manipulation to the nth possible degree.
In the weekend where Kanye was booted from the Grammys and a former MP ate the Queen's corgi's dog biscuit as a 'snack' — here is what you might have missed.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Here's why it's against the law to play Emergency Broadcast System alert tones unless it's coming through the actual Emergency Broadcast System.
After last year's "hot vax summer' devolved into anticlimactic nothingness, this year's TikTokers are predicting a more down-to-earth trend: feral, wild-haired woman-types who scurry around like demonic little rats
With all its complexities, a chain of this size is hard to pull off. This one was postponed three times. But with many waiting for a kidney, it's a critical opportunity to save some lives.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Andrew Yells has taken Wordleing to the absolute nth degree.
Delores White said she was defending her daughter. She went to jail anyway.
With the stunt-filled opening chase sequence in "Baby Driver," director Edgar Wright attempted something that no other filmmaker had dared before.
Past spikes in gas prices haven't made much difference.
The Russians were hunting us down. They had a list of names, including ours, and they were closing in. We had been documenting the siege of the Ukrainian city by Russian troops for more than two weeks and were the only international journalists left in the city.
Is the Stem Player worth $200 and is it a good dedicated listening device? YouTuber Mic The Snare explains why the answer to both questions is a resounding HELL NO.
Could I become a pro at love with nothing but an Oculus VR headset and a few flirty pick-up lines?
How to Take Over the World has designs for every wannabe supervillain, from pulling the internet's plug to bioengineering a dinosaur army — even achieving immortality if the first few plans fail to pan out.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The Middle East is one of the world's largest fossil fuel producers — but what happens to their economy when demand for oil plummets?
"I'm so nervous about meeting her."
Made from 98 percent organic cotton and two percent spandex, these rough and tumble shorts are made with outdoor adventures in mind.
The Seven Seconds Or Less Phoneix Suns changed the NBA forever. How did it all go wrong? Well, where to start…
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
Made to stand up to multiple days of wear in the wild, these superb pants are still made to travel light. In fact, they even pack down smaller than a t-shirt.
Hip hop's foundation and evolution owe itself to jazz. And it's reciprocal.
Our wealthy California school had a hookup game where boys "drafted" girls, then tracked their sex acts. A decade later, my classmates still debate whether "FSL" was harmless teenage hijinks or a symptom of toxic rot in our elite enclave.
Made using 97% recycled materials, this cleverly crafted jacket provides warmth and water resistance in an ultra packable form factor.
John Clayton had an unforgettable appearance in one of the greatest "This Is SportsCenter" ads ever. He will be missed, RIP John.
Civil defense and other "right of boom" approaches could help mitigate the toll of a nuclear war — at least somewhat.
It used to be better, but then it stopped. Why? Shouldn't technology advance forward and not backwards?
The apparent first use of Russia's air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile against a target in Ukraine doesn't all add up.
No. 11 seed Michigan beat No. 3 seed Tennessee to make it to the Sweet 16, but Howard made it known sports is more than just wins and loses.
Experts discuss the apparent lack of highly visible cyberattacks by Russian state hackers during the Ukraine invasion.
From shells to cell phones, the way we exchange currency is always changing.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with SNL sketches featuring Liam Neeson, Stefan and more!
The new podcast from Serial Productions is a careful, moving investigation of a British scandal. But it's also the story of its own making.
Anyone who picks "It's A Small World" over "Space Mountain" is a total psycho. There is no debating this.
Apple's newest smartphone models use machine learning to make every image look professionally taken. That doesn't mean the photos are good.
Other state Republicans were tempted to cave to Trump's demands. The GOP governor held firm.
Runners: it's time to read the story of your outsole.
America's funniest feminist firebrand, back with the personal new show "Life & Beth" and a high-profile gig hosting the Oscars, is on a mission to banish the creeps of comedy: "I don't think that those guys should be allowed to come back."
Rising inflation is raising the prospect of a period of economic stagnation or even a recession.
Our deeply practical advice for surviving any crisis: panic.
We didn't expect things to get so real during a Wizards Knicks game, but we're glad it did just for this moment.