YouTuber Emails Every Country In The World For Their Flag And Has The Time Of His Life
A flag fan asked every country if they would send them a flag. Here were their responses.
YouTuber Warped Perception took his fancy camera to an airshow and captured some gorgeous stuff.
A good spotter is always in the right place at the right time.
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass.
2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is quizzed on the richest people in the world, including a few of her fellow Democratic competitors.
Shooting something highly-pressurized from close range? What could have possibly gone wrong?
German metal band Rammstein is known for throwing the shows of a lifetime for their fans. This eye-popping time lapse demonstrates all of the preparation that goes into one of their concerts.
The answer could have long-term consequences for both wunderkinds.
Time to lay waste to that 2010s fad toy.
At France's equivalent to the Academy Awards, the actress stormed out after the convicted sex offender won a César award for "An Officer And A Spy." She later quipped to reporters, "Bravo la pédophilie."
Japanese censorship forced ahegao into the world, and it's become a global internet phenomenon.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
Rapper Harry Mack shocks passerby with an impromptu freestyle rap based on indiscriminate word suggestions.
Join me as we contemplate the root of its popularity, and our own mortality.
Great broadband internet costs a small fortune unless you're blessed to live in a location that has a decent Fiber service for sub-$100 prices. (If so, do you need a roommate?)
The newly diagnosed include an elementary school worker and a high-school student who was on campus while sick.
After two decades of working in and researching the auto industry, I realized it was time to give up the driver's seat.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
A driver in Ozark, Missouri slipped through some barricades and got stuck in a patch of wet concrete. Fortunately, they were able to tow him out before it dried.
Jason Fenske takes a spin in a Subaru equipped with two different tire types and sees which ones perform better on slippery roads.
A pantless, shirtless man hijacked an ambulance and went on a wild joyride through Philadelphia. While he crashed into several vehicles, there were no serious injuries reported.
Sometimes beauty is found in the simplest of things.
"Equal parts gourmet shop, discount warehouse and Tiki trading post," his stores caught on in Southern California and, eventually, beyond.
In my view, the traditional automakers are ill prepared to compete in today's software-centered world.
On abortion, gun rights and more, the future could be determined by how fully the court's new conservative majority embraces a rigid understanding of the Constitution.
Instead of throwing away a laptop that is damaged or too old, here's the second life you can grant it.
"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount."
It isn't just a day that comes every four years; it's everything we need to keep our calendar aligned with Earth's orbit.
Don't get too attached, though. It's not sticking around.
From using a classic cast-iron skillet to less conventional methods, you can change the flavor and texture of a hamburger with a little ingenuity.
The Prison Officers' Association said that the prisoners' initial list of demands included drugs and "no more sleeping on mattresses."
Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his staff — by cutting his own wages. Five years on, he has no regrets.
Mythical Chef Josh exudes mad chaotic disaster energy in making this hot dog monstrosity.
The pundit frequently demeans women guests, with objectifying and belittling comments, both on and off air.
What's the point of Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha's wraparound screen design? It's unclear, but it's pretty wild.
Here are 22 ideas you can steal the next time you're asked to give "fun facts about me" to a new employer, school or group.
This isn't about posting your information online yourself — it's about knowing what's out there about you.
Bloomberg really is on another planet all by himself.
An aviation hobbyist produced a simulation of how the largest commercially produced planes would do if they landed on the airstrip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Bloomberg's billboard, Your Music Saved Me, You Have 24 Hours To Respond, and the Running Javelina.
Italian chefs, food writers, flavor scientists, food historians and Ninja Turtle voice actors weigh in on the most controversial pizza topping of all time — and settle the debate once and for all.
John Margolies played an outsize role in memorializing America's outsize attractions.
"Nothing like this ever happens in Carroll County. This was the biggest story it had ever seen."
After inflation, the Dutch East India Company would be worth about $7.8 trillion today. How did they become so massively wealthy back in the day?
With the news that the coronavirus is spreading, it's only a matter of time before people start to think—wait, do I have the coronavirus? At this point it's still extremely rare, and your cough is far more likely to be a cold or flu. Still, here's what you should do.
Kindergarten redshirting, otherwise known as delaying a child's entry into kindergarten, is becoming a more common practice among parents. But does it help the kids?
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
There are better ways to share your musical interests with your crush than a painstakingly ordered selection of songs you like.
Pro skater Chris Russell stopped by a skate park in Hawaii and pulled off this crazy fence stall.
What if the proposed Green New Deal were real? Here's a state-by-state breakdown of potential environmental projects, from Alabama to Wyoming.