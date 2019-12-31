This Demonstration Of What Happens Inside A Catalytic Converter Is Spectacular
The Warped Perception YouTube demonstrates the science of what's happening inside a exhaust emission control device.
In most hotels, used soaps goes straight into the bin, but now there's a better alternative.
When you see that they can demolish a car, it's time to get the hell out of there.
Is this boat deceptively small or or these big boys extremely huge? Both?
A tow truck driver was examining the car and the tow rig when another vehicle came crashing into the scene.
The airport on St. Helena helped connect it to the outside world but not without controversy.
Lucy the boxer won't let this gate stop her from getting what she wants.
15 images, by 14 photographers, that have resonated most with us in the past decade.
The newly discovered monument featured standing stones that were arranged in a circular pattern around a spot bearing the distinctive traces of a powerful lightning strike. Intriguingly, the new research indicates that the structure itself may have been deliberately built to attract lightning.
Just in case you need a further reminder that tornadoes are scary as heck.
Rhesus macaques were introduced to Silver Springs state park in the 30s but, now 400 strong, they harbor a disease fatal to humans.
Let's do what has to be done, and call out the worst cars of the two thousand teens. Because someone has to.
Nope, cleaning is not caring.
Eight board members and the former president of the organization have resigned amid outcry over how it handled a member's criticism of another member's book.
Here are the 10 most glaring examples of films this past decade where critical praise became overpraise.
We sincerely hope the other driver in the accident is okay.
In the early aughts the internet was less dangerous than it was disruptive. That's changed.
Best known as the most feared and frigid outpost of the Soviet gulag, Magadan struggles to keep its residents from fleeing.
Guess this amazing talent runs in the family.
The prototype console was once dismissed as a myth. Now it's about to sell for a considerable sum of money.
In 2019, I worked at seven different companies as a temp — some big, some small, some recognizable, some obscure. Here's what happened.
Cheaper iPhones, keyboards that work... oh my.
A decade's worth of stellar cinematic sequences, from "The Social Network" to "Parasite."
"I have never seen anything like it. It was a complete nightmare, hundreds of accidents. We were stranded for a total of five hours."
By some estimates, the world is short $400 trillion to pay for its aging population.
One of the key differences between the trilogy we see now and Lucas's vision is the treatment of Palpatine.
A 2004 National Intelligence Council report was eerily prescient in some ways, and totally off in others.
There is no such thing as "incognito," and other lessons from our tech columnist's year of wrestling data back from corporate America.
Fortunately for all the residents, the building was evacuated after a huge crack appeared on one of the walls.
It's the rise — and revenge — of the machines.
Death Valley brings the heat, but there are other hot spots on this sweltering planet.
Photographer Steve Winter was not hurt in the encounter and laughed the whole thing off, (which seems like a good trait for a wildlife photographer).
Meet Ernie, the Mercedes transporter van turned chic tiny mobile home and perhaps one of the coolest living spaces on four wheels to ever grace European roads.
China is indoctrinating Uyghurs in contentious reeducation camps to help supply Chinese factories with cheap labor. The New York Times obtained footage inside one.
New years make me very anxious, but thinking about the good stuff to come helps me cope.
The "front" between the calm air outside the fire zone and the storm cloud is so sharp that it can generate lightning and that can start new fires.
Unaccompanied minors are driven to the middle of the desert to build a society from scratch, what could go wrong?
In the 2010s, America achieved late capitalism.
A new drug meant to stimulate a woman's libido might not be for everyone, but if a woman thinks it might help, she deserves a chance to give it a shot.
The outfit is fantastic. The movie of choice, very less so.
Dozens of reports have been published on microplastics but the scientific community is still only scratching the surface of understanding just how much plastic we consume and how harmful it could be.
Failed Kickstarter projects, flammable gadgets, and investment bubbles were tech's biggest flops of the decade.
Just ink and colored pencil, it took Anton Thomas almost five years.
James "one-eyed" Connelly spent 40 years sneaking into boxing matches, baseball games, and political conventions. His unmitigated gall and boundless creativity got him in pretty much...anywhere.
A new study suggests dogs can quickly estimate numerical values in a similar manner to humans and other primates.
I wanted to be prepared for the worst nature could throw at me. But the real threat turned out to be human.
On Jan. 1 of this year, works of art first published in the United States in the year 1923 entered the public domain and became available to republish, remix or adapt at will.
From "Fifty Shades" to "Veronica Mars," the last decade brought major changes to fandom culture.
Seduced by the idea of turning my hobby into a paycheck, I led bike tours across the US throughout my twenties — and learned that some passion pursuits are best left pro bono.