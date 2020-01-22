YouTuber Demonstrates An 'Air Umbrella' Contraption Which Blows Rain Away From You — Does It Work?
YouTubers build an air umbrella. How much air is needed to actually deflect rain?
Xiaoma astounds people at this restaurant in Chinatown by speaking both perfect Mandarin and Cantonese.
YouTuber itsjusta6 makes a few small repairs and winds up with a fully functioning GT500.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is the best dodgeball player we've ever seen.
The band Panicland thought it would be fun to create a phony Green Day album entitled "Magnum Opus of the Inglorious Kind" to fool fans — but then it actually started sounding really good.
How has auto parts retailer AutoZone successfully fended off competition from Amazon?
This election cycle, while still covering the campaigns and the candidates from the inside, I also want to offer something from the outside: a letter to Washington from the rest of America.
A psychologist testified that even after prisoner Abu Zubaydah started cooperating, the waterboarding continued.
"The incel community seems to gatekeep geek culture," one Chad says. "But I'll gladly school them with my esoteric knowledge of DC comics or deep Star Trek lore."
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
How can a train station be legally open, but be closed to passengers?
Space radar startup Capella has to upgrade its satellite design just one year after its first model reached orbit.
Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future NBA Hall of Famer, died on Sunday in a helicopter crash.
A puppy gets agitated by a stationary plastic water bottle.
Fluorinated glide wax is being banned from elite competitions, and big brands like Swix say they're searching for environmentally friendly alternatives. But the seductively speedy—and noxious—compounds are unlikely to loosen their grip on the sport anytime soon.
I tracked how smartphone apps were following me and discovered that we're building a digital surveillance state much like the one in China.
Ethicists and biologists face challenges raised by lab-grown "organoids" as they become increasingly similar to human brain tissue.
It isn't just languages that are endangered: dozens of alphabets around the world are at risk. And they could have even more to tell us.
Jon Lovitz returns as attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was preparing to argue the president's case in the Senate impeachment trial.
Phones were not the centerpiece at the recently wrapped Consumer Electronics Show.
Grappling with a culture that's still okay with making fun of people like me.
Decades after the war, a group of prosecutors and historians discovered the truth about a mysterious SS training camp in occupied Poland.
Researchers are replicating "mass mortality events" with pig carcasses. The ecological consequences could hint at what's happening in Australia right now.
Here are heaps of tips and techniques to live your life with John Wayne's signature confidence, grit and style.
The résumé, a document that largely gained prominence in the past half-century, was once a key part of getting a job. Soon, it might just disappear entirely.
Chats, audio and video obtained by the Guardian give a rare insight into the workings of a disturbing white supremacist group
When there's snowfall or heavy rain, how do airlines decide which flights to operate and which ones will be canceled or delayed?
The space mission that saved tech innovation and the spirit of adventure.
"Sustainable" travel is an oxymoron.
Would they take it in as their own or would they shun the robot?
Photographing life in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the aftermath of wildfires and more best photos of the week.
The brain's default mode network is tied to mental health, but its activity can be modulated with mindfulness and psychedelics.
Some buyers continue to deal with fraudulent purchases and the company's response (or lack thereof) is cause for concern.
America is the only developed country in the world where life expectancy is on the decline. The rising gap in wealth inequality may explain it.
The sneaker helped a runner break the two-hour marathon barrier but critics say it threatens the integrity of the sport. How did this shoe get such a bad rap?
"How do I learn to love what I already have?"
"Get rid of her. Get her out tomorrow. I don't care," Trump is heard saying on the tape. "Get her out tomorrow. Take her out, ok? Do it."
Two scofflaws attempt to detach a parking boot from their BMW, but their enthusiasm gets them noticed.
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
How your employer (and others) can get your Slack messages.
Jennifer Aniston shocks "Friends" fans who are touring the old set at Warner Bros. Studios.
Thieves in the Italian town of Piacenza say they wrapped the stolen masterpiece in a garbage bag and hid it in a utility box in the museum wall 4 years ago as a "gift to the city."
The show's first Chinese-American cast member talks resisting conversion therapy, playing politicians and quitting Twitter.
This duck from Minnesota can really shred with his webbed feet.
A software glitch left NASA's Curiosity rover frozen in place, forcing scientists to come up with a fix so that the robot could resume its exploration of Mars.
Bernie Sanders won the Joe Rogan primary. Is that good for Bernie?
Coronavirus infections have exceeded 900. Can face masks provide any protection in preventing the spread ot the virus?