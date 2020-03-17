YouTuber Demonstrates How Every Pop Song Has Just Four Chords
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
What would happen if you took the 2019 psychological horror film and gave it the "SpongeBob" aesthetic?
Are you working from home? Or are you spending the next 9 minutes watching a surprisingly thrilling race between a bunch of marbles?
"Imagine that you do have the virus and change your behavior."
They made a fortune over the past decade. Now they're demanding $50 billion to stay in business.
"It's the first time in history we've seen something like this" — A satellite that detects pollution from human activity shows how the coronavirus is shutting down whole countries.
"Even if everybody gets it, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?"
Here's what people are doing everywhere from China to Sicily to get through coronavirus lockdowns.
Amazon is suspending all shipments other than medical supplies, household staples and other high-demand products to its warehouses until April 5.
When the police officer realizes he's been filmed, he panics and rushes towards the woman filming.
Social distancing is here to stay for much more than a few weeks. It will upend our way of life, in some ways forever.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
A compilation of the mishaps on this road-turned-obstacle course in East Conway, New Hampshire.
Brady didn't say where he'll sign… just that it won't be in New England.
"I thought I'd be getting fat-ass tips. I'm not getting fat-ass tips."
The NSFW version of "Unstable Unicorns" is a perfect distraction. It's ridiculous, funny and more than a little naughty.
This is upsetting.
Ten years ago, Sabrina Ionescu hadn't yet turned the basketball world on its head. Her name hadn't yet become synonymous with the term "triple-double." She hadn't yet rewritten the standard for her peers while inspiring the generation to come.
This camera man drew one curious cassowary's attention and he slowly realized he needed to get out of there.
After years of committed action, neither city recorded a single pedestrian fatality in 2019.
Stop just getting by with standard Mac software and upgrade with The 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle. With nine top productivity and security apps, this bundle will help you work smarter for just $26.99.
There's normal flying, and then there's magic like this.
River the dog needs a few seconds to double-check the identity of the human, and then they're all in.
"The uncertainty around all of these numbers is much greater than normal."
It was all fun and games until they postponed Coachella.
"I deeply value doing things for the greater good, but so many people in my life seem not to. I don't know how to go forward with these relationships."
Microsoft demoed the capabilities of its Xbox Series X (due in late 2020) yesterday, and it is really frickin' fast.
During the coronavirus crisis we can all expect "cloud beers," digital workout sessions and new creativity in the streaming space.
Inside the surreal and lucrative two-sided marketplace of mediocre famous people.
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.
The Outline's in-house design expert critiques the internet's guides to staying healthy.
Scientists are looking more closely at how viruses and infections could influence our minds.
We asked the world's leading water sommelier why even coronavirus quarantine hoarders won't touch Dasani water.
How one young doctor at a Seattle lab tried to get out in front of the coronavirus crisis by inventing his own test. And why the absurdity of his struggle should make us all afraid.
The kinds of things the Imperial College team recommends are nowhere near being implemented yet, and to have a serious effect they need to put in place soon.
If you've been sleeping on Claire Saffitz and Bon Appétit's "Gourmet Makes" series on YouTube, now seems like a good time to get started.
"It was a queer, pandemic spring, the spring they cancelled all the orgies, and I didn't know what I was doing in New York."
The aviation industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with travelers across the world dealing with canceled flights and travel bans as they scramble to get home. But one unlikely aviation side effect is the creation of a new world aviation record.
Throughout the centuries, humanity has faced deadly pandemics such as smallpox and the bubonic plague. How does the death toll and infectiousness of the coronavirus compare to the pandemics of the past?
Just a totally normal day of a dog owner's life in Alaska.
In the '30s, Hitler built the world's best racing team. An American heiress, a Jewish driver and a French automaker came together to defeat them on the track.
Looking for a great funny movie to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video? There are plenty of great options — we list the 30 best.
In this variant of the Banach-Tarski Paradox, a woman appears to add another piece to a puzzle, pivots the outer layer and still finds a way to fit everything inside.
When the Discovery Channel invited me to audition for its popular survival-challenge reality show, I knew it was going to be rough. What followed was one of the most intense experiences of my life.
We have designed the perfect tools to work productively from home. But that doesn't mean our homes belong to our work.
Whether you're cooped up together indefinitely or forced to stay apart, the coronavir-US doesn't need to become the coronavir-ME.
Denmark citizens, stuck indoors from the coronavirus quarantine, sing together the Carol King classic.
The US has tested at a much lower rate than Italy, which has outpaced the rest of Europe, and South Korea, where testing and monitoring have slowed the growth of new cases.
An exhaustive guide to everything streaming has to offer, from Dad Movies to bad reality TV, from rom-coms to Michael Bay-style explosions.
The coronavirus has overloaded Italy's health care system. Here are the hospital workers working through the night to help fight the scourge.