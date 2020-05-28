YouTuber Attempts To Craft A Sharp Bronze-Age Knife
A craftsman challenges himself to build the sharpest bronze knife possible in just one day.
A craftsman challenges himself to build the sharpest bronze knife possible in just one day.
This woman *really* loves her job as a kindergarten teacher.
We were absolutely not expecting this clip from the Walibi Holland theme park to be so calming to watch, but it really is.
Killer Mike responds to protests over the death of George Floyd, saying he wants to see the "system that sets up for systematic racism burnt to the ground."
The Washington Post painstakingly reconstructed the events immediately preceding the death of George Floyd using "private security footage and audio of EMS calls as well as cellphone video."
What history can teach us about our current economic situation in the United States.
Peeling carrots with your own hands is for schmucks.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Once designed to accompany the silver screen in a nation passionate about film, their work has moved to the domain of private art collections and upscale restaurants.
A craftsman challenges himself to build the sharpest bronze knife possible in just one day.
A coming novel tells the story of the piano student who was the dedicatee of one of classical music's most famous works.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Does nepeta cataria have a drug-like effect on cats?
Sociologist Georg Simmel diagnosed the character of modern city life: finance, fashion and becoming strangers to one another.
How Spectacle Island was transformed from landfill to lush.
Today at 10:16 a.m. ET, the Dragon successfully docked into the International Space Station.
Miyazaki's full catalog is coming to HBO Max. Here's what to know.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
The Brick Wall built a miniature mechanical Tapas Factory constructed out of Legos.
From New York to Los Angeles, police officers escalated the national unrest.
NYU's Grad Alley, a virtual reality graduation celebration, can't cover up its response to coronavirus.
If you're going to be out on the trail, you need to make sure your devices are charged in case of emergency. This foldable, waterproof solar charger can power up three devices at once and it's 33 percent off now.
The carbon dioxide saved by the coronavirus lockdown is just a drop in the bucket.
"That was when the metaphor of the taxi cab occurred to me. That is what I was: this person in an iron box, a coffin, floating round the city, but seemingly alone."
A cool DIY method to making iridescent chocolate without dyes or inks.
Officials in Minneapolis promised a stronger response to protests over the death of George Floyd as police and demonstrators across the nation continue to clash.
The movie launched 35 years of familiar animation obsessions — except when it came to villains.
Liam Thompson builds a contraption which charges your phone when you play the piano.
A new book explains how corporations create a climate of doubt around science and expertise.
"In effect what we have created is the first comprehensive roadmap of the heart's nervous system that can be referenced by other researchers for a range of questions about the function, physiology, and connectivity of different neurons in the ICN."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This woman *really* loves her job as a kindergarten teacher.
The author of "Blood: An Epic History Of Medicine and Commerce" shares insights on the history of convalescent plasma therapy — and how it might help people with coronavirus.
The Washington Post painstakingly reconstructed the events immediately preceding the death of George Floyd using "private security footage and audio of EMS calls as well as cellphone video."
Since Amazon delivers loads of groceries, just kick back and relax while they bring snacks, soda, baking goods and more to your home.
The legend has done the impossible again by bringing skateboarding into the mainstream.
What history can teach us about our current economic situation in the United States.
Teenagers on prom night, the beautiful desolation of the Iceland Ring Road and other best photos of the week.
It's been months since I first had this ridiculous idea to buy the cheapest car I could find on Alibaba, but here it is, and we just now pulled the damp cardboard off the Changli, and, oh boy.
During World War II, Japan came close to launching surprise attacks on New York, Washington, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles. Here's the story behind their submarine aircraft carrier that never fully utilized its full capacity.
The country naturally had things going for it - like being a sparsely populated collection of islands with obedient citizens - but also implemented key public health measures to control the spread.
The Evercade handheld is bringing back cartridge-based games like "Boogerman," "Earthworm Jim," and "Tempest." Prefer to play on your TV? It also supports HDMI output. We're only a few days away from launch though, so get your pre-order in.
We were absolutely not expecting this clip from the Walibi Holland theme park to be so calming to watch, but it really is.
A person who spent Memorial Day weekend at bars and pool parties at the Lake of the Ozarks tested positive for COVID-19, the Camden County, Missouri, Health Department announced on Friday.
As protests spread and become increasingly violent, demonstrators say a murder charge against the police officer accused of killing George Floyd isn't enough.
James Hobson builds a revamped Wolverine claw and demonstrates its sheer power.
It doesn't stem from a love of floral prints or Don Ho records.
There are companies out there that have survived through centuries of ups and downs. So what are the oldest surviving companies?
Killer Mike responds to protests over the death of George Floyd, saying he wants to see the "system that sets up for systematic racism burnt to the ground."
"If we fail the test case here, history will not judge us kindly."
Donald Trump has spent decades spreading and sowing dangerous misinformation about disease outbreaks — from falsely suggesting AIDS can be transmitted through kissing to warning Americans not to get vaccinated and falsely suggesting vaccines can cause autism.
Sex workers are making surprising amounts of money as virtual prostitutes on Second Life.
The Twitter-famous Krassenstein brothers are surging back a year after being banned from the site—with help from one of their wives.
The front of CNN Center in Atlanta was the scene of violent protests on Friday evening that resulted in damage to the front of the building and inside.
Elon Musk's Space X team successfully launched two astronauts into space, the first liftoff from American soil since the retirement of the space shuttle program in 2011.
Christian Cooper is already back birding at Central Park. "I'm not excusing the racism," he said. "But I don't know if her life needed to be torn apart."
Lethal new diseases are springing up at alarming rates, and modern globalized capitalism is behind it.
A day before Elon Musk and SpaceX's Crew Dragon is set to carry two astronauts to the International Space Station, the company's prototype Starship was obliterated by an explosion during testing in Boca Chica, Texas.