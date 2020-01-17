YouTube Engineers Build A Homemade Half-Sized Tesla Cybertruck And Take It Out For A Spin
People aren't waiting around for Elon Musk to finally put out the Tesla Cybertruck, they're building their own.
Just look at the look of utter contempt on Simon the cat's face as his dog housemates carouse.
Amanda Disley and her husband noticed something was iffy about a blue Honda Civic and thanks to their instincts, Charlotte Moccia, the kidnapped 11-year-old girl, was saved.
Green Day, everyone's favorite Generation X band, takes aim at our self-absorbed world that's obsessed with our phones and social media.
It's not easy being a hustler.
You can't run, but you can hide.
"Guns Akimbo" comes out March 5.
It was the video that ushered in the UFO renaissance: a grainy clip showing the Navy's encounter with a mysterious aircraft in 2004. The Pentagon says the public was never supposed to see it. So who leaked it? How'd they do it? And what does the footage actually show?
With scientists sounding the alarm that we need to reduce our usage of greenhouse gas-intensive fuels soon, it's interesting to take a look at where we derive all of our energy.
As fun as it is watching it burn, we kind of want to own a coffee table like that?
Vulvas, psychics and junk science, oh my. I watched so you don't have to.
In June 1969, the US Army Corps of Engineers turned off American Falls, one of three waterfalls that makes up Niagara Falls. The engineers wanted to find a way to remove the unseemly boulders that had piled up at its base since 1931, cutting the height of the falls in half.
The sign-stealing scandal that has enveloped the Houston Astros and Major League Baseball seems to morph, alter and expand itself by the second. Let a baseball expert walk you through it.
Nothing like positioning your motorcycle and your body horizontal to the ground at extremely high speeds!
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Teriyaki Boyz memes, Oscar nomination memes and kebab shop fight memes.
The Dutch harnessed the market to cover everybody.
The Maeklong Railway Market takes place in the path of an active train and traders have to get out of the way frequently.
Approximately half of the luxury-condo units that have come onto the market in the past five years are still unsold.
If you had to visualize the world's wealth, who would have the biggest piece of the pie?
My brother had withdrawn his confession and my parents testified that at the time of the murder he was at home with them. I was sentenced to life.
We're sure there's a complicated physics explanation for why this happens, but as far as we're concerned, the water made the ball go far and we want to try this.
"It is impossible not to conclude the world today is a bit mad," a reporter covering the ban and Fiorello LaGuardia's claims about a vast artichoke underworld for the New York Herald Tribune wrote.
The last time the Titans were relevant, he was the scowling, unrepentant face of their savage defense. Much has changed. Much has not.
The Safdie Brothers reunite with Adam Sandler in this short film about a Times Square street performer.
YouTuber LavenderTowne takes a whack at making "Cats" more pleasing to the eye.
Veggies Straws? Terra Chips? Green Pea Snack Crisps? Which can I eat like a whole bag of Doritos without the unpleasant aftermath of eating a whole bag of Doritos?
Trip destination, previous travel experiences and luggage type are some of the factors that influence how we pack.
18 illustrated positions for in-flight snoozing.
Jake Tuck writes humorous backstories about the launch of a menswear brand, a Kentucky distillery, a maid-service app and other enterprises.
While racing at the Dakar Rally, driver Fernando Alonso somehow managed to keep going after a double roll crash.
We caught up with the champion to talk strategy.
The blobs are eye-catching. They're colorful. You're not quite sure what they're depicting at first — are those hands? Wine glasses?
We're glad that the rain has been giving some reprieve for the fire-ravaged regions in Australia.
In remarks not reported until now, Trump raged during a 2017 meeting at the Pentagon. Trump stunned nearly everyone; some vowed to never repeat his words. "I wouldn't go to war with you people," Trump barked. "You're a bunch of dopes and babies."
Thanks to the smartphone, nowhere feels especially remarkable, and every place adopts the pleasures and burdens of every other. It's possible to do so much from home, so why leave at all? Now the home is a prison of convenience that we need special help to escape.
Payless ShoeSource is the latest zombie company to reemerge from bankruptcy.
"For me, their serendipitous structural exquisiteness and their subtle and passionate arrays of colors have inspired new exploration in my photography."
What would life on Earth be like if it was the size of the sun? Surprisingly, horrible as it turns out.
According to a study released today, even with that policy repealed, the efficiency of DoorDash's race-to-the-bottom pay structure nets workers an estimated $1.45 per hour.
Whatever the rush is, we're sure it's not worth it to do this.
"The blob," a mass of warm, nutrient-poor water that emerged off the US coast in 2013, was responsible for the biggest seabird die off in recorded history, according to new research.
My 48 hours alone with Radovan Karadzic, a war criminal and an architect of genocide during the Bosnian War.
The short "The Trophy Hunter," released in 2013, was meant to shed light on the role illegal wildlife trade has played in the global extinction crisis.
For better or worse, it is not unfair to describe either of Star Wars' most recent major projects as stories that deeply engage in fan service. But what differentiates their use of it makes for some fascinating parallels and contrasts.
This morning, the Wall Street Journal released its annual ranking of major U.S. airlines, basing its decision on factors like the number of on-time arrivals, canceled flights, and delays (and using 2019 flight data, available from the Department of Transportation).
The EARS system was designed to record ocean sounds for undersea warfare.