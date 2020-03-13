Your Phone Is Covered In Germs. How Can Keep It Clean Without Damaging The Coating?
You're probably using a lot of Purell these days. But what about cleaning your phone?
It's extraordinary how far the robots at Boston Dynamics have come over the years.
Connor Reed, a young British man who works in a school in Wuhan, explains what it was like to go through the symptoms of the coronavirus.
A fascinating history of how the cookiecutter shark had a bad habit of taking a bite out of submarines.
Thousands of years ago, the climate of the Sahara desert was completely different.
In a rare Oval Office address, the president announced the travel ban and addressed the economic impacts of the outbreak.
Jim Kowalczik at the nonprofit Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York has a special relationship with his bears.
Play with a model of coronavirus in the US, based on epidemiologists' predictions.
Trump is expected to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus crisis.
A java sparrow loves to play with this miniature toy skateboard in the house.
Next time you put your hand on the handrail of an escalator, you might want to think again.
Months of testing confirm earlier suspicions that the fragments were made in modern times. What happens next?
Cheap flights and discounted Broadway tickets are everywhere due to the coronavirus, but they're not worth the risk.
Instagrammer @electricalgram shares a day in the life of his career, which seems like a good job if you're focused on social distancing.
Pets can be infected, but there's no evidence they can spread the virus to humans.
The current centrist Democratic party is something only a reaction to Trumpism could produce.
They were chatting about coronavirus before the ride took off, but clearly they had more pressing concerns.
Andrew Gillum, who in 2018 came within 34,000 votes of becoming Florida's governor, was discovered by police at a South Beach hotel early Friday morning in a room with bags of possible methamphetamine and in the company of a man who appeared to have overdosed on drugs, according to a Miami Beach police report.
Here's what you can do to relieve your worries, while still keeping you and your family safe.
Loads of people are now working from home — away from their comfortable work setup. Make things easier on yourself with this well-regarded Asus monitor.
There's a surge in bios now looking for quarantine amor; cuddle pals and shut-in lovers, to "ride it out," if you will. It's enough to make the "wash your hands" pop-ups look criminally negligent.
To be clear, this is not how soap actually works against bacteria, but it's a genius way to encourage children to wash their hands to prevent illnesses.
The planet's tallest animal is in far greater danger than people might think.
On the one hand, this is extremely unlucky. On the other hand, this driver is lucky the pipe didn't go completely through.
At the molecular level, soap breaks things apart. At the level of society, it helps hold everything together.
We stopped touching each other on a Wednesday. Or was it Tuesday? Information came at us so fast you could swear the days of the week had transposed
Nobody came to the Champions League match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, played at an empty Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
The president's son-in-law and senior adviser takes a leading role in a variety of Trump challenges, this time responding to the escalating coronavirus outbreak.
A fearless duck crosses traffic very slowly on this stretch of road in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.
Matty Benedetto has come up with a lot of clever inventions but this one's got to top them all.
Moderators and others employed through vendors like Accenture and Wipro are complaining about health conditions at Facebook offices in Austin, Texas and Mountain View, California.
Fox News host Martha MacCallum attempted to get Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to answer whether there were enough intensive care units and enough ventilators to handle the growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
Researchers discovered the bacteria deep below the seafloor, in a place with no oxygen and without an apparent host organism.
What the physical toll from the coronavirus will be for members of the NBA community remains unclear. The same goes for the fiscal toll after the league suspended play on Wednesday.
Italy has strict lockdown and social distancing protocols in place and this guy is taking it seriously (but also not entirely seriously).
He was jailed for killing her daughter. Then she feared the police had the wrong man.
"Americanizm," an exhibit at the Canadian Centre for Architecture, examines the USSR's ardent fascination with American technology and culture.
At least the guys behind the The Hacksmith channel on YouTube are still having some fun.
Who's the bigger "Star Trek" nerd? Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg or the actor who portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard?
Could the way we design buildings boost efficiency and create other benefits?
This man cut out some holes in a box and kept his dogs transfixed on a whack-a-mole hot dog.
Clear. Approachable. Actionable. Perfect.
Let the graphic designers of yesteryear impress upon you the importance of Wet, Lather, Scrub, Rinse, Dry.
TL;DR: Unless it's really bad, try to get through it in self-quarantine.
Twenty-three years ago, The Notorious B.I.G. left his 52-inch belt at The Source magazine weeks before he died. Nine Keepers of the Belt kept it safe and secret. Why was this accessory so important?
A man arrived in Grand Bend, Ontario, believing it was a refuge for strange species. Kieran Delamont observes the fallout.
You he(a)rd him: time to get going.
This is some expert questioning right here.
In "Immortality Inc.," the science journalist Chip Walter chronicles today's often-extravagant attempts to outfox aging.
Sometimes staying awake is a losing cause.
Everyday, they grapple with traumatic experiences, punishing hours, and high rates of PTSD. No one seems to care — not even the people they call colleagues.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we've got Barb, songs to wash your hands to, and Paul Gosar's "thinking about life and mortality" tweet.
Why, as the coronavirus continues to dramatically spread, is the United States not testing for it as fast as other countries?