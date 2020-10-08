You'll Wish You Were As Excited About Anything As This Cow Is About Getting Her Hair Brushed
Mikayla the cow greatly enjoys her brush time.
The Eminem songbook is an unlikely choice to tackle, but Alexandr Misko proves he can pull off a medley.
A warning from a 1957 film.
When America's first aerial cameraman met an infamous spirit photographer, the chemistry was explosive.
After spending two decades away, Pauly can't believe the world we live in.
The craft beer revolution turned hops into a breakout ingredient, infusing your brew with flavors and aromas that range from stone fruit to barrel oak. Christopher Solomon hits the road to understand why hop madness isn't over yet — and why brewers and plant breeders are always on the prowl for the next big thing.
There's no other country where the pandemic's eﬀects have been so concentrated in a single city.
"Good evening, I'm Susan Page, and I missed book club for this."
James has positioned Los Angeles to be a contender for years thanks to his mastermind moves. He could compete for championships for decades if he follows in the footsteps of another Lakers legend.
Not only does this next-gen gaming headset offer loads of top-notch VR experiences on its own, it can also be plugged into your PC for an even wider selection. The Oculus Quest 2 hits store shelves on October 13.
Dr. Wayne Wenowdis (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and televised health exam.
Also featuring quirky photos of everyday life in Japan.
Last week, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," was released on Disney+. Jeanna Kadlec takes this opportunity to explore how Disney has dealt with their most powerful of witches.
Less than 10 percent of the plastics we've used have been recycled. A new documentary reveals why
Nadal won his 13th French Open and equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles.
A businessman-president transplanted favor-seeking in Washington to his family's hotels and resorts — and earned millions as a gatekeeper to his own administration.
Floppy, wiggly and filled with joy, we haven't seen a Halloween costume this iconic since the Nixon mask was invented.
Big, well-capitalized chains are gaining customers and adding stores while tens of thousands of local eateries go bust.
The car of the future is a skateboard, and whatever you want goes on top.
What would happen to the planet if you erupted 58 trillion tons of TNT at the ocean floor?
Sara Branscome's golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation's largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as "Florida's Friendliest Hometown."
Doves Press is one of the most celebrated fonts in the world but it was nearly lost to the sands of time after a dispute between its creators.
From haunted hotels to abandoned asylums, with a few clowns for good measure.
What does the way you speak say about where you're from? Take a quick quiz to see your personal dialect map.
Whoever edited this deserves a medal.
Scientists say this one weird trick will make a cat like you, or at least not be so repulsed by you.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
When political leaders suggest basic precautions appear unmanly, men are less likely to follow health and safety advice, experts say.
Thanks to the work of scientists like Dr. Sai Li, the new coronavirus, is no longer a cipher. They have come to know it in intimate, atomic detail, and they've discovered how it uses some of its proteins to slip into cells and how its intimately twisted genes commandeer our biochemistry.
As president, he took a hammer to the international order, for better or worse. A special report on how a second term could truly reshape the globe.
The Instagram account has quickly became one of the most prominent platforms in the celebrity gossip arena, but it has attracted criticism for the way it covers LGBTQ celebrities.
William Sun Petrus has an old school type writer that can play the jams.
On Sunday October 4, 2020 I came upon a reddit post titled How does this user post so many large, deep posts so rapidly?
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you can't grow some herbs and vegetables. Even if you're in an apartment, gardening is on the table.
A "friendly local mail carrier" we all remember from the 90s encourages us to trust the post office to mail your ballot this election season.
Some 21 years after it ended its six-season run, "Sister, Sister" is among the most watched shows on streaming platforms.
In a time when it seems increasingly hard to agree upon the facts, Wikipedia's response to Sushant Singh Rajput's death shows how even good-faith attempts to document reliable information may inadvertently fuel the conspiracy theorists.
How a Chilean raspberry scam dodged food safety controls from China to Canada.
Microsoft employees will also be able to relocate.
Contrary to popular belief, card counting is not illegal or considered cheating under federal, state and local laws in the United States. Here's how you can do it.
Trump is actually standing outside the White House in his latest video.
This has been an especially chaotic, yet delightful, week in tweets. Here are some of our favorites.
If you want something done, you build it yourself.