How Would The World's Largest Planes Perform On The World's Shortest Runway?
An aviation hobbyist produced a simulation of how the largest commercially produced planes would do if they landed on the airstrip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.
An aviation hobbyist produced a simulation of how the largest commercially produced planes would do if they landed on the airstrip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.
Our basic conception of a car's setup is for the each pair of wheels to be perfectly aligned. Mercedes has come up with an innovative new technique which lets each wheel point inward or outward independently, with fascinating results.
If you're going to fail, at least fail with absolute style.
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
You might argue that dogs can't play the piano. But just watch Max.
This entire video showcasing water droplets falling and rebounding in slow motion is beautiful, but the example of a droplet falling onto a pointy cone is particularly cool.
British singer Charlotte Awbery visits the States to perform the song that made her go viral in the London Tube.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"We have one regular that — no matter what he orders — wants his [already hot] entree zapped in the microwave for exactly eight and a half minutes."
I'm frequently torn from my desk — where I might be doing $250,000 in expense reports, planning office events, or a wide variety of other tasks — to flush people's poop for them.
"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A good spotter is always in the right place at the right time.
Archaeologists puzzle out a clash of Mesoamerican cultures.
How do you compare yourself with one of the most famous women in the world?
An aviation hobbyist produced a simulation of how the largest commercially produced planes would do if they landed on the airstrip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.
Disney's next era of the beloved sci-fi franchise finally frees us from the confines of the Skywalker saga.
Is it already time for Apple to reinvent the wheel?
There's nothing better in soccer than a last-minute winner (unless your team is on the losing end), and there's really nothing better than a last-minute winner scored by a goalkeeper.
A group of millionaires are asked a series of questions about their principles and their answers might surprise/infuriate you.
The controversial term may be new, but the goal is the same: Drink less. And I do.
From incredible board games to tooth care to DIY home repair, the deals available today are too good to pass up.
The Peele-produced reboot of the 1992 horror film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen") and will hit theaters in June.
A supermassive black hole's eruption blasted for hundreds of millions of years, making it the biggest explosion ever detected since the Big Bang.
A YouTuber placed a camera on his dog Drake and caught a wonderful day in his life.
From Caesar to Schumer, 70 years of the Land Shark, the Chicken Lady, and a bunch of Muppets.
A small Georgia town, a prophecy about Donald Trump, and the story of how a miracle fell apart.
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
The high-flying lifestyle can come with a side of abject lows, including poor mental health, sleep disorders and substance abuse issues.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is quizzed on the richest people in the world, including a few of her fellow Democratic competitors.
Our forebears struggled hard for the right to a work-life balance. But now our leisure time is under unparalleled assault. It's time to renew the fight.
Physicists at Northeastern have discovered a new way to manipulate electric charge. And the changes to the future of our technology could be monumental.
If you're really, really into Damien Hirst and have an extra $100,000 lying around, you can give the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort a try.
SpaceX is dismantling a remote beach community at the southernmost end of Texas, one house at a time. Some residents took its money. Others refuse to leave. Still others are sticking around to see what happens.
"Star Wars was a big success, so I was happy to come back and play Han Solo again. And again. But that was enough."
And other perils of the digital age.
A YouTuber sees what it's like to observe a race at the starting line. It might be a good idea to bring noise-cancelling ear muffs.
Two royal couples, two Instagram accounts, one conspiracy theory.
In 1968, a Finnish architect designed a controversial home inspired by the post-war futurism and space exploration. It didn't look super cozy then — but it sure does now.
This entire video showcasing water droplets falling and rebounding in slow motion is beautiful, but the example of a droplet falling onto a pointy cone is particularly cool.
Villeneuve and his team went to painstaking lengths to ensure "Arrival" made as much scientific and logical sense as possible.
You've got to keep a good eye out when you're out on the sea.
What modern epidemics like Ebola and SARS can teach us about the possible impact of the coronavirus on global markets.
Which emoji actually nails the look of the planet in a scientifically accurate fashion?
Despite being gigantic and heavy, a Monster Jam truck fares surprisingly well — even winning one race.
Security analyst John Strand had a contract to test a correctional facility's defenses. He sent the best person for the job: his mother.
New research indicates that for some people, breakfast may be a waste of time.
Our basic conception of a car's setup is for the each pair of wheels to be perfectly aligned. Mercedes has come up with an innovative new technique which lets each wheel point inward or outward independently, with fascinating results.
The patient was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center on February 19 but not diagnosed until the 23rd — raising concerns about testing capabilities and health care workers' exposure to the disease.
1,000 white-collar tech shuttles are stalling Bay Area public transit.
Parallel parking is often a nightmare for anyone who drives. Here are a few simple guidelines to make sure you can park perfectly.
Before its dissolution, the Soviet Union produced 2.1-2.3 million units per year of all types.
As the coffee giant approaches its 50th birthday and 32,000th store, what exactly does the siren song of Starbucks mean anymore?
Demi Adejuyigbe — the comedian behind those viral dances set to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" — is back with a new gag, and it's a good gag.
A driver single-handedly caused wall-to-wall gridlock on a highway off-ramp in Chile.
As cases spiked in Indiana, where Pence was governor, he reportedly turned to prayer.