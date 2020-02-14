World's Clumsiest Mascot Can't Keep Its Balance When Walking On Hockey Rink
This polar bear mascot for a car dealership cannot stay on its feet for this commercial at the University of Minnesota hockey rink.
Watch how she cracked the actors up with the ingenious names she invented for the letters of different shots.
You know when you've built something up in your head and when you finally get to experience it, it doesn't stack up to your expectations? This dog knows the feeling.
As soon as the blood started sprouting from world record deadlift holder Eddie Hall's nose, we couldn't help but stare in horror and awe.
Archie is a pup that gives zero f*cks.
"There's nothing a little American engineering can't handl— well, crap."
The team at How To Make Everything demonstrates how the Pyramids were built by making the tools they would have used completely by hand.
A little more than 10 years old, Masdar City was billed as a showpiece of compact, energy-efficient urban development, strategically located right in the epicenter of the fossil fuel industry. Now, it's mostly empty.
A thrift shop in Belgium has caused quite a stir on the Internet.
A crocodile was not a fan of a drone flying over it in Groote Eylandt, Australia.
What if Michael Jordan's free-throw line dunk, but with a 360-degree spin?
The red giant star has been growing dimmer since late last year, leading many to speculate it could soon go supernova. Scientists operating the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope have released new images of the supergiant star — and yep, it looks weird.
On the way to ice skating practice, when I was eight years old, my mother said, "When you lose your virginity, your father is going to broadcast it on the radio." My dad is Dr. Drew. Yes, the one on TV.
Strong winds from Storm Ciara in got ahold of a crane in Worthing, UK and took it for a ride.
The two sprawling metro areas — one rich, one poor — offer a vision of what could be a watery future for 600 million coastal residents worldwide.
Out of all places to stick your head into, a particle accelerator would rank among the worst. Yet, on that fateful day of 13 July 1978, thirty-six-years-old Russian scientist Anatoli Bugorski just had to.
There are no words to describe this. It's a kitten snoring happily into an echo mic, and that's all the words we need.
A TV weatherman in Iraq was defenseless against a torrent of snowballs while reporting on wintry weather in the country.
As often happens, reading the critical dispatches from Sonic seem more entertaining than the film itself.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
The company has meetings, obviously. Lots of them. But it also has a couple fail-safes in place to ensure they're not the sort of dead-eyed affairs many of us are accustomed to.
The four-cylinder struck a person inside their own living room.
Not only is he not dead, but he's also not in Hawkins, Indiana anymore.
"Good God," scratched Harry Truman in pencil on the manuscript of a soon-to-be-ex-ghostwriter of his memoirs, "what crap."
Bertolt Meyer builds the SynLimb to make thought-controlled music.
A way too deep investigation into how a frog found its way into a Quebec couple's whole bell pepper.
From a SpaceX rocket exhaust plume captured above the Sierra Nevada mountains to stunning images of deserts and the Badlands.
Koch had spent 328 days in space, and so her dog Sadie Lou had quite a reaction when she finally came home.
As I sit in a small cafe in the shadow of the ancient Roman gates in Trier, Germany, talking to a person whose credibility seems beyond reproach, but who will only agree to talk to me if provide absolute assurances of anonymity, I can't help but feel like I'm trapped in a Dan Brown novel.
"We got a knock on the door. And there were three Japanese officials and an interpreter that told my wife that she had tested positive."
Nothing in the new live-action movie could possibly strike as much fear into the hearts of fans as that simple two-tone jingle
Director Matt Reeves posted a short "Camera Test" clip to Vimeo, showing Pattinson in the new Batsuit.
Derek Murphy investigates runners whose times seem suspicious, which is what brought him to a 70-year-old doctor named Frank Meza.
A deep dive into how Costco can sell all of its products for low prices while making employees and customers happy.
A photo of Mao Zedong swimming was a propaganda coup and helped make his grip on China even stronger.
The idea parallels the Mpemba effect, in which hot water sometimes freezes faster than cold.
Hfactor "hydrogen-infused" water was part of the 2020 Oscar nominees gift bags. But what exactly is it? And should you be drinking it?
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Oscars memes, German TikTok teens, Mayor Pete's playlist and Ohio 2.
Have you ever seen a brown light? You might think you have — but in a technical sense, you haven't.
Two bioethicists explore the ecstatic (and thorny) future of chemical-infused relationship therapy.
In honor of Valentine's Day, The Ringer presents a list of the most iconic tearjerkers and empowerment anthems in music history
Adam Savage came up with the greatest slacker application for Spot: pulling him around.
When YouTube first launched 15 years ago, a lot of people weren't sure what to make of it. Anyone can upload a video to this service? Why do I want to hear what some obnoxious teenager has to say from their bedroom?
When you think of 3D printing, you probably imagine a structure being created layer by layer, from the bottom up. Now, researchers say they have developed a completely new way of creating 3D objects that offer remarkable resolution "in record time."
They posted videos online, shared pictures and dramatic stories from inside the quarantined city that has been virtually cut off from the rest of the country. Now, Fang Bin and Chen Qiushi are nowhere to be found.
In the foreground, we have Bella Hadid strutting down the runway for the Marc Jacobs fashion show. But when you peer closer into the background, there are some quite unusual things happening.
The space agency's round-trip mission to the Red Planet won't be easy, but Mars Sample Return will answer fundamental questions beyond our terrestrial sphere.
Neal Agarwal's Printing Money visualization tool is simultaneously exhilarating and depressing.
