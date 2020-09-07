This Is What The World's Fastest Baseball Pitch Looks Like At Supersonic Speed
It's staggeringly beautiful to watch a baseball travel the hair at 1050 miles per hour.
Mark Gray has a futuristic alternative to face masks that might turn some heads.
After coming home from the vet and getting his belly shaved, Zeus did not want to go for a car ride.
JerryRigEverything demonstrates how the Exynos-powered Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is far weaker.
A scary moment was caught on cellphone video at a popular running trail, the Coquitlam Crunch, in British Columbia.
Despite being in his 50s, Tony Hawk still can catch mad air.
Fiona loves to stare at the gophers in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
Now that there's no longer any way to treat my cancer, I've been reflecting on what I want others to know about life and death.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Andrew Finley spent four months on this 36-second clip that looks like an outtake from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
The messages wishing me a gruesome death arrive slowly at first and then all at once.
An investigation into whether chemical sunscreens are bad for you and whether the chemicals can be absorbed into the bloodstream.
Northwestern University researchers built a Game Boy that doesn't require batteries at all, just sunlight.
While some people troll scammers as a public service to prevent people from being victimized, others are simply out for laughs.
Phone's ringing! Better pick up the banana. Not only is this Bluetooth handset an incredibly funny gift, we legitimately want it for ourselves.
There appeared no malice, or intent, but the current men's world number 1's bad habits cost him a place in the US Open this year.
Thanks to frenetic cinematography, blink-and-you'll-miss-it editing, and a reliance on verbal exposition that's marred by the movie's muffled sound mix, even those who like the film have to admit they have no idea what's going on half the time.
The El Dorado Fire in Southern California burned through 7,050 acres and was 5 percent contained.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
How misogyny in online forums turns into real-life violence.
Missed connections, Instagram lovers, and, of course, poop. E. Alex Jung profiles the famously eccentric and endlessly creative writer/actress/filmmaker who you haven't heard from in a while. She's back.
Sliding into the long weekend like.
Several missions this year are seeking out life on the red planet. But would we recognize extraterrestrials if we found them?
Urban designer Eran Ben-Joseph charts the evolution of the humble parking lot.
25 years ago today, Cal Ripken Jr. played his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking Lou Gehrig's unbreakable 56-year-old record to become baseball's new Iron Man.
Gio Reyna is forging his own way through soccer as a rising star for Borussia Dortmund, but the US playmaker has a big family urging him on, too.
Lebanon has held its breath for three days, waiting for rescue teams to emerge from the wreckage of a collapsed building with good news. The potential for finding a survivor had offered a brief glimmer of hope for Lebanon, still mourning after a massive explosion in Beirut's port ripped through half the city last month.
A year after he died, the Angels pitcher's widow and mother open up on his death and how they're coming to terms with what happened and why.
Visionary responses to catastrophes have changed city life for the better.
A large group were evacuated from the Mammoth Pool after the Creek Fire engulfed large parts of the area and the surrounding road.
Amazon is showering us with discounts on gaming laptops, furniture, smart home gear, office supplies and more.
It really depends on what you're looking for but after an overall assessment of what's available, the Craftsman shop vac is a solid option.
Children in minority communities are much more likely to become infected and severely ill. Many have parents who are frontline workers, experts say.
An excerpt from "How We Go Home: Voices from Indigenous North America."
Blake spoke publicly for the first time since a police officer shot him seven times in the back. The 29-year-old says he is in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralyzed from the waist down.
Isaac Chotiner interviews Kate Manne, philosopher and author of "Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women." They discuss Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and what differentiates sexism from misogyny.
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
It's hard to tell which drugs are dangerous and which are revolutionary.
This fall, with museums and galleries starting to carefully reopen in the flesh, comes "100 Drawings From Now." Everything in it has been made by artists working in lockdown.
Once we hear a good story, it's difficult to correct it in our brains.
Recent major surveys show that reductions in genomic complexity — including the loss of key genes — have successfully shaped the evolution of life throughout.
As demand for air conditioning rises, the question of how to make the technology sustainable will become all the more important.
Is the Brandy and Monica feud real or imagined? Ahead of their Verzuz battle, we break down the friction between the two singers.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18th.
Real-life interstellar travel will be so slow that some weird linguistic things may happen before ships reach their destinations.
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
The 16th Century Italian painter used his unique perspective of light to bring his intricate scenes to life and breathe new meaning into art.
The disappearing three-story solo rowhouses in Baltimore, quirky photographs taken from inside the mouth and other best photos of the week.
When COVID-19 shut down California gyms, Sarah Miller started walking. She found a lot of stuff the elliptical doesn't offer.
