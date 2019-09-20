Absolute Mad Lad Solves 10 Wordle Puzzles In 69 Seconds
Andrew Yells has taken Wordleing to the absolute nth degree.
Andrew Yells has taken Wordleing to the absolute nth degree.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Andrew Yells has taken Wordleing to the absolute nth degree.
How to Take Over the World has designs for every wannabe supervillain, from pulling the internet's plug to bioengineering a dinosaur army — even achieving immortality if the first few plans fail to pan out.
With the stunt-filled opening chase sequence in "Baby Driver," director Edgar Wright attempted something that no other filmmaker had dared before.
Is the Stem Player worth $200 and is it a good dedicated listening device? YouTuber Mic The Snare explains why the answer to both questions is a resounding HELL NO.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
The Middle East is one of the world's largest fossil fuel producers — but what happens to their economy when demand for oil plummets?
"I'm so nervous about meeting her."
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
The Seven Seconds Or Less Phoneix Suns changed the NBA forever. How did it all go wrong? Well, where to start…
Our wealthy California school had a hookup game where boys "drafted" girls, then tracked their sex acts. A decade later, my classmates still debate whether "FSL" was harmless teenage hijinks or a symptom of toxic rot in our elite enclave.
Civil defense and other "right of boom" approaches could help mitigate the toll of a nuclear war — at least somewhat.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Hip hop's foundation and evolution owe itself to jazz. And it's reciprocal.
The apparent first use of Russia's air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile against a target in Ukraine doesn't all add up.
John Clayton had an unforgettable appearance in one of the greatest "This Is SportsCenter" ads ever. He will be missed, RIP John.
Experts discuss the apparent lack of highly visible cyberattacks by Russian state hackers during the Ukraine invasion.
From shells to cell phones, the way we exchange currency is always changing.
It used to be better, but then it stopped. Why? Shouldn't technology advance forward and not backwards?
The new podcast from Serial Productions is a careful, moving investigation of a British scandal. But it's also the story of its own making.
Apple's newest smartphone models use machine learning to make every image look professionally taken. That doesn't mean the photos are good.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
No. 11 seed Michigan beat No. 3 seed Tennessee to make it to the Sweet 16, but Howard made it known sports is more than just wins and loses.
Other state Republicans were tempted to cave to Trump's demands. The GOP governor held firm.
Made from 98 percent organic cotton and two percent spandex, these rough and tumble shorts are made with outdoor adventures in mind.
Runners: it's time to read the story of your outsole.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with SNL sketches featuring Liam Neeson, Stefan and more!
Made to stand up to multiple days of wear in the wild, these superb pants are still made to travel light. In fact, they even pack down smaller than a t-shirt.
America's funniest feminist firebrand, back with the personal new show "Life & Beth" and a high-profile gig hosting the Oscars, is on a mission to banish the creeps of comedy: "I don't think that those guys should be allowed to come back."
Anyone who picks "It's A Small World" over "Space Mountain" is a total psycho. There is no debating this.
Made using 97% recycled materials, this cleverly crafted jacket provides warmth and water resistance in an ultra packable form factor.
Rising inflation is raising the prospect of a period of economic stagnation or even a recession.
Our deeply practical advice for surviving any crisis: panic.
We didn't expect things to get so real during a Wizards Knicks game, but we're glad it did just for this moment.
Desus and Mero sent correspondents Rainey and Tawanda out into the city to ask people if they're REALLY from New York.
The plants themselves are wonderful, but what they're growing in can look beautiful too.
"When I was 16 I needed a more legit fake ID so I did something that was really quite illegal now, thinking back on it," the actor acknowledged.
"It's kind of stupid that we can't just be honest about what we're doing."
The show will end original productions at the end of this season, when Povich plans to retire.
The most spectacular visual effects in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" might have come where you least expected it.
The original meme stock company is looking to expand profits in any way possible.
What history teaches us about how autocrats lose power — and how Putin might hang on.
Vox breaks down what it's like to flee the Ukraine conflict, and it's harrowing.
Political scientist Ivan Krastev is an astute observer of Vladimir Putin. In an interview, he speaks of the Russian president's isolation, his understanding of Russian history and how he has become a prisoner of his own rhetoric.
The photogenic canine model has won more hearts than I could ever hope to.
Nelly Furtado's 2006 pop hit gets taken to the next level by TikToker Joel Sunny.
The Ukraine crisis has shaken up the price of nickel—and sent some Americans scrambling for coins.
Enjoy fresh fruits and veggies, bacon, cereal, snacks and even vegan-friendly alternatives like Just Egg.