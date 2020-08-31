Woodworker Crafts A Miniature 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 To Stunning Perfection
The detail and precision are a thing of beauty. Stay till the end to see a successful test drive.
The detail and precision are a thing of beauty. Stay till the end to see a successful test drive.
Oliver doesn't hold back drawing a connection between the current political climate, the sentiment around the country and network TV programs that stoke unecessary fear into our daily lives.
A little girl in Taiwan suffered only minor injuries after being caught in a kite.
Woo's secrets are now industry standard and his fans include the likes of Quentin Tarantino and others. His signature techniques and over-the-top exaggeration helped set an iconic era for action cinema.
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
Réunion Islands is one of the highest-risk locations for shark encounters in the world. Surfing there is illegal except for two netted safe areas. That's where Nelly Guichard — the only woman part of the shark spotting team — works.
You might want to check with your legal team before Steve Carell starts riffing.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Answer: "Grizzly II," a bonkers unfinished '80s monster movie that you've almost certainly never seen. It took Clooney, Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen and some fearless filmmakers to get it made. Now it's being resurrected for the world to see. But how? And why?
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
You might want to check with your legal team before Steve Carell starts riffing.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Out in Umeå, Sweden, two friends wanted to take a ride on their jet ski. But like everything else in 2020, the universe said not so fast.
Nine teachers on their plans to discuss Black history, racism and social justice this year.
Teams and leagues have perfected the art of exploiting the inherent fervor of sports fandom.
The detail and precision are a thing of beauty. Stay till the end to see a successful test drive.
What happens when the machines we create begin to change us?
How the PLATO system, a pre-internet online platform that first came to life at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the 1960s, quietly fostered some of the first digital natives.
Built using parts sourced from various vehicles, Rich Rebuilds decided to make a Tesla-inspired ATV all by himself.
Not that long ago, it was American oil powers — not tech giants — that ruled the economy and influenced world events.
"The culture was in pursuit of thinness at any cost." A crusade against Tanya Zuckerbrot's F-Factor diet.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"The Voice In Your Head," is a surreal comedy about an oﬃce worker who has resigned to spending every waking hour tortured by the negative voice constantly upending his day. But is the voice just a voice, or something bigger?
"We must sexualize the USPS in order to save it" might be one of the most emblematic statements made all year — but the post office has long been horny as hell.
Silfra, in Þingvellir, Iceland, is where the Eurasian and North American continental plates meet. Technically you're diving between two continents, but reality isn't always that clear cut.
Twinkies? Ho Hos? Zingers? Which is least likely to murder me from the inside?
"New York is not going to die. It's never going to die. It can't die. I don't even watch the news," Maureen said, "because it isn't the New York I see and feel."
Oliver doesn't hold back drawing a connection between the current political climate, the sentiment around the country and network TV programs that stoke unecessary fear into our daily lives.
The animal was believed to have disappeared from the highlands of New Guinea, but was found on the island's Indonesian side.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
'Madden 21' players are demanding the NFL drop their EA Sports partnership. How did they mess up a classic game so bad?
If you tripled the population of the United States, adding the new Americans only to the Lower 48 and leaving Alaska and Hawaii intact and unchanged, the main part of America would be only about as dense as France and less than half as dense as Germany.
Cyrus performed her hit new single "Midnight Sky."
The "Schitt's Creek" stars talk Cookie's sexual past, how O'Hara came up with that walk and why Levy believes Fred Willard is the key to the story.
More than a day after a man was shot and killed in downtown Portland Saturday night, as President Donald Trump supporters clashed with protesters against police, few details have emerged about what took place.
We're not sure how he pulled this off but we can't stop watching.
Three mathematicians have resolved a fundamental question about straight paths on the 12-sided Platonic solid.
An interview with John Howard Steel, author of "Caged Lion" and one of the last living students of Joseph Pilates, on the evolution of the Pilates exercise routine.
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
The mysterious disappearance of Ellie Green's mother raises questions about not just their family, but about our relationships to one another.
How did a couple, Gennaro Brooks-Church and his then-partner, Loretta Gendville, who built an empire of yoga studios, vegan restaurants and homes with "living walls" end up as pandemic villains?
Dustin Johnson needed to drain this putt in order to save the game. He did so in spectacular fashion.
Siena, Italy, crams 30,000 people into the amount of space occupied by a five-stack interchange in the Bayou City.
"Exploding Kittens" has a 4.7 out of 5 average rating on Amazon with over 30,000 reviews counted. Needless to say, it's a must-have for game night.
Woo's secrets are now industry standard and his fans include the likes of Quentin Tarantino and others. His signature techniques and over-the-top exaggeration helped set an iconic era for action cinema.
"The rise we've seen in recent days is unacceptable, and if unchecked, threatens our ability to complete the rest of the semester on campus," the university president said.
The accused Kenosha shooter is facing extradition to Wisconsin and has been charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide, among other charges.
A little girl in Taiwan suffered only minor injuries after being caught in a kite.
California's blazes have sent a haze across the United States. An experimental model shows where that cloud ends up.
Their other senses make up for the fact that they can't see some colors.
Yes, you read that right — it was a whole rabbit it swallowed, not a fish.
Building a bunker and preparing for the end times has never seemed more relevant.
"West Side Story," "Dune," Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a seaside romance. Will the movies come through this year?
Here's a data visualization of the most popular web browsers from 1995 to 2019.
The approval will give Amazon broad privileges to "safely and efficiently deliver packages to customers," the FAA said.
How many sentences, since March, have started with the words "when all this is over"? Billions, probably, but fewer of late, as each of us reckons with the fact that this will never be over, not really.
Christine "Grinder" Mau, who is now an F-35 Contact Instructor at Lockheed Martin, reviews 12 popular flying and dogfighting scenes from movies and television shows.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.