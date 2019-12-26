Recommended

TALL TALES

gizmodo.com

The battle over Donald Trump's rightful place in the presidential tallness hierarchy has waged on over the past several years, without ceasefire, on the Wikipedia page "Heights of presidents and presidential candidates of the United States" &mdash an edit war so bitter and petty and senseless that only our current president could have manufactured it.

LET IT SNOWBALL, LET IT SNOWBALL

nbcnews.com

A 1962 ban on throwing projectiles in Wausau lumps snowballs into the same category as rocks and other items that can cause serious harm. Wausau police and the mayor even made a video showing officers having a snowball fight. The video ends with Barnes clocking Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke in the back of the head with a snowball.

'THEY HAVE A COMPLICATED PAST'

nytimes.com

Yuliya Stepanova and her husband, Vitaly, fled Russia with their son and a secret. Now they live a quiet life in America while the doping scandal they disclosed rages on.

A LEARNING EXPERIENCE

8 diggs medium.com

In May of 2019, at the age of 52, I was accepted to Yale University. I'm a former Navy SEAL, and buddies of mine would ask things like; "how are things up there with the liberal snowflakes?" Let me assure you, I have not met one kid who fits that description.