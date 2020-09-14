Recommended

When Amazon announced the addition to its board of directors of the controversial former chief of the National Security Agency, the condemnation came thick and fast. His appointment stoked the fears that Amazon and its Amazon Web Services are part of the new surveillance nexus.

