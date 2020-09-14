Woman Unwraps A McDonald's Hamburger And Fries She's Kept For Over 20 Years To See What They Look Like
"Now, over 24 years later, it still looks almost like it did the day I bought it. No mold. No decay. Definitely stale."
YouTuber Warped Perception built a see-through engine and instead of feeding it gasoline, gave it gunpowder.
We wanted something else, and this was it.
Dr Alok Patel dives into CRISPR — the gene-editing technology that's advancing quickly — and finds out how far away we are from turning sci-fi into reality.
Beautifully captured in super slow motion, YouTubers Beyond The Press turn explosion into art.
When life gives you steel and brass and a milling machine, make 8 balls.
This rendition is precious to us.
Are cheat codes just for assholes? Is working on a huge game a great time? Let's find out the truth.
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a meaty dinosaur! No: it's the perfect metaphor for our present reality!
Gravity? Please. This guy eats gravity for breakfast.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Ontario and Montana have a serious wild pig problem. Can they take control of it before it's too late?
The entire mood of the song had changed.
Sports fans have been led to believe that the broadcast booth is typically occupied by just two people — play-by-play announcer and former player analyst. But there's more happening inside the booth than we see.
Watch the speed of an Airbus A320, rendered in kilometers per hour, increase as the plane takes off.
Something strange is happening on the blistering planet.
Luxembourg has been afflicted with a boring and staid reputation — but there's much more to its dynamic and diverse capital city than meets the eye.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
An astonishing account of methamphetamine addiction in the Third Reich changes what we know about World War II.
It's a lot easier to see your progress when you've got all the numbers in front of you.
When Amazon announced the addition to its board of directors of the controversial former chief of the National Security Agency, the condemnation came thick and fast. His appointment stoked the fears that Amazon and its Amazon Web Services are part of the new surveillance nexus.
How one of the most famous computer bugs of all time, the Intel Pentium floating-point division glitch, blew out of proportion into a PR crisis.
Internal documents show how a source ended up in jail — and the fallout in the newsroom.
Cats are always one floor ahead of us.
Efforts to stop covid-19 have had at least one welcome side-effect.
Years before he became Neo, and John Wick, Keanu was an intrepid reporter in Canada.
From a space opera to a transformative justice guidebook to the best new novels in translation, these are some of our favorite booksellers' favorite reads.
What 8 million letters can tell us about how the post office is doing.
Videos obtained by The Washington Post show agents' tactics during President Trump's operation.
Millions of acres are burning across the West Coast.
What can you do when you're pushing 60 and laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic? Tragically, none of the answers look very encouraging.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
YouTuber built a 2D version of the greedy cup siphon in our washing machines, and it's engrossing to behold.
Whole Foods' newest store doesn't have any shoppers — and that's the point.
There was no union. There was no recourse. We had no power.
Laina Morris didn't know how much Justin Bieber would irrevocably change her life.
You probably won't see a lot of mourning for Gawker. It makes sense.
Here's why you probably haven't heard about it.
Elon Musk is caught off guard when his son's actual name is read out loud.
"It's not the landscape of nature but of the landscape of human systems imposed in nature to harvest the things that we need."
For years, residents of Berry Creek had been ordered to evacuate to escape fires that never came. This year it was different, as the North Complex Fire roared through the small mountain town, leaving death and destruction behind.
The most important video about pooping that you'll watch today.
With his new Hulu show "Woke," the former "New Girl" goofball wants to have a conversation with you about racism. He's brought puppets.
The new documentary delves into how the alt right co-opted Matt Furie's creation, and the impossible task of containing anything on the internet.
Kevin Jones has a snafu but still manages to sink this disc into the net from 530 feet.
Two integrative medicine physicians explain what you can do.
Don't hold your breath for new iPhones.
Dutch player Aster Vranckx will be haunted by this for the rest of his life.
