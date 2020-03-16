Woman Takes Her Dogs Out Into The Woods, Gets Surprised By Curious Moose
Just a totally normal day of a dog owner's life in Alaska.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
Are you working from home? Or are you spending the next 9 minutes watching a surprisingly thrilling race between a bunch of marbles?
"Imagine that you do have the virus and change your behavior."
The only thing that will get us through the pandemic is waiting for the guys at How Ridiculous to drop heavier and heavier things on their super-strength trampoline.
Social distancing is here to stay for much more than a few weeks. It will upend our way of life, in some ways forever.
"It was a queer, pandemic spring, the spring they cancelled all the orgies, and I didn't know what I was doing in New York."
This camera man drew one curious cassowary's attention and he slowly realized he needed to get out of there.
This is upsetting.
Brady didn't say where he'll sign… just that it won't be in New England.
The kinds of things the Imperial College team recommends are nowhere near being implemented yet, and to have a serious effect they need to put in place soon.
It was all fun and games until they postponed Coachella.
We asked the world's leading water sommelier why even coronavirus quarantine hoarders won't touch Dasani water.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
There's normal flying, and then there's magic like this.
In the '30s, Hitler built the world's best racing team. An American heiress, a Jewish driver and a French automaker came together to defeat them on the track.
The aviation industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with travelers across the world dealing with canceled flights and travel bans as they scramble to get home. But one unlikely aviation side effect is the creation of a new world aviation record.
Throughout the centuries, humanity has faced deadly pandemics such as smallpox and the bubonic plague. How does the death toll and infectiousness of the coronavirus compare to the pandemics of the past?
River the dog needs a few seconds to double-check the identity of the human, and then they're all in.
Looking for a great funny movie to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video? There are plenty of great options — we list the 30 best.
When the Discovery Channel invited me to audition for its popular survival-challenge reality show, I knew it was going to be rough. What followed was one of the most intense experiences of my life.
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.
We have designed the perfect tools to work productively from home. But that doesn't mean our homes belong to our work.
Microsoft demoed the capabilities of its Xbox Series X (due in late 2020) yesterday, and it is really frickin' fast.
Whether you're cooped up together indefinitely or forced to stay apart, the coronavir-US doesn't need to become the coronavir-ME.
If you've been sleeping on Claire Saffitz and Bon Appétit's "Gourmet Makes" series on YouTube, now seems like a good time to get started.
The US has tested at a much lower rate than Italy, which has outpaced the rest of Europe, and South Korea, where testing and monitoring have slowed the growth of new cases.
An exhaustive guide to everything streaming has to offer, from Dad Movies to bad reality TV, from rom-coms to Michael Bay-style explosions.
In this variant of the Banach-Tarski Paradox, a woman appears to add another piece to a puzzle, pivots the outer layer and still finds a way to fit everything inside.
Denmark citizens, stuck indoors from the coronavirus quarantine, sing together the Carol King classic.
Human trials will begin in April — but even if they go well, there are many barriers before global immunisation is feasible
Popcorn Time, the 'Netflix for piracy,' has suddenly come back online while much of the world locks themselves in their homes.
The coronavirus has overloaded Italy's health care system. Here are the hospital workers working through the night to help fight the scourge.
We can pick up the Covid-19 by touching surfaces contaminated with the new coronavirus, but it is only just becoming clear how long the virus can survive outside the human body.
A majestic ponderosa pine, standing tall in what is widely thought to have been the "center of the world" for the Ancestral Puebloan people, may have more mundane origins than previously believed.
Before the last known thylacine went extinct in 1936, some previously unknown footage was shot at the Beaumaris zoo. There are only few clips known of the carnivorous marsupial.
From Greg Daniels, the producer behind "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," comes this wacky new sci-fi comedy series where the afterlife takes place in virtual reality. "Upload" premieres on Amazon on May 1.
For Chris, dwindling supplies and hostile customers are just the beginning of Covid-19 fears.
This Weimaraner puppy is still getting the hang of the "a-woo" thing.
Spanning about 11 feet and nicknamed Inspector Clouseau after "The Pink Panther," the aquatic animal lives near Lady Elliot Island, which is part of the Great Barrier Reef.
Americans must prepare for the worst. The country is now likely to enter a mass-casualty scenario. The first priority will be identifying people most urgently in need of care, otherwise known as triage, a practice adopted from battlefield medicine.
Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo quarrel on-air about their upbringing, breaking curfew and who was the favorite child.
An investigation.
YouTuber styropyro built a ridiculously powerful laser in his garage and tests it out.
Revisiting a seminal 2007 paper modeling WoW's Corrupted Blood incident.
Manhattan's Elitra Health Center offers the most thorough one-day exam in the country, and immediate results.
Italy has more cases of Covid-19 and more deaths than anywhere outside of China, despite being one of the first countries in Europe to institute a travel ban. What went wrong?
Exactly why hunter-gatherers enduring the frigid realities of life 25,000 years ago would construct the 40-foot diameter building is a fascinating question.