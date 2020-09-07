Recommended

UNHEARD VOICES

In an excerpt from the new book "Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World's Most Infamous Prison," a former Navy lawyer speaks about his decision to leak classified information on detainees at the infamous prison.

LEAVE NO TRACE

Each year, some choose to "disappear" and abandon their lives, jobs, homes and families. In Japan, there are companies that can help those looking to escape into thin air.

