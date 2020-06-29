Woman Meets Coyote While Out Walking Dog, Reacts Scarier Than The Coyote
To protect her dog, she really went full mama bear here.
To protect her dog, she really went full mama bear here.
The Darien Gap is why you can't drive between the North and South American continents within Central America. What is it?
"Renters in 23 states have no state level protection from eviction," Oliver explained. "Many tenants have to rely on the kindness of landlords."
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
With the updated tax deadline a few weeks away, in the latest "Patriot Act" episode Minhaj explains how companies profit off of the system, while leaving vulnerable citizens to pay the extra price.
An eye for an eye, a stomp on the ceiling for a stomp on the floor.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay records different types of weed eater cutters, at 100 frames per second, to see the miniscule differences between them.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Joanna Strange was the first insider to speak out about the company's shaky finances.
Among Hollywood's stars, who has had the most acting and directing credits from 2010 to 2020?
The Darien Gap is why you can't drive between the North and South American continents within Central America. What is it?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
An eye for an eye, a stomp on the ceiling for a stomp on the floor.
Now that the Polygon piece has been released, I want to express some of the thoughts I've had in the last two years since I was placed in a mental ward against my will for five days by my bosses.
Aides couldn't immediately reach the president to get him to take down the offending tweet because he was on the course at his golf club and had put down his phone, officials said.
To protect her dog, she really went full mama bear here.
It's an example of the unpredictable way health prices can vary for patients who receive identical care.
There's no racing on the roads yet, but pro teams are flocking to a digital version that will be broadcast to fans.
Time flies by when you're on a gas planet, according to this video from planetary scientist Dr. James O'Donoghue that compares the relative rotation rates of different planets in our solar system.
Mexico is reopening after reluctantly shutting down. With a lack of government help, many of its people need to go back to work to survive — but does that mean you should go?
Golden State Killer suspect Joseph James DeAngelo pleaded guilty in a plea deal to murders, rapes and sexual assaults from the Sacramento area to Orange County in California.
Looking for more convenience and flexibility from your home office? Get a refurbished wireless Apple Magic Mouse 2! This responsive wireless mouse lets you scroll and click effortlessly without distraction. It's 31% off at $54.99 now.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy defiantly hit back at "cancel cops" who resurfaced clips of him using racist language in videos.
"As the truck was backing up he hit the power line that ran across the two sides of the street, pulling it from the transformers, causing a huge vibration and loud boom which caused the power to go out in most of the town."
Using the Fortune 500 company list for 2020, personal finance site HowMuch mapped out each state's most profitable Fortune 500 company and color-coded the map by profitability.
Starting as early as 2015 when Trump was still a candidate, Facebook executives started crafting exceptions for the president and making changes to the company's products to accommodate him. Those changes have transformed the company and the world's information battlefield for years to come.
The Puffer fish is one of the most poisonous animals on earth but can a whale get away with eating one?
Sometimes green-screen just looks terrible, doesn't it? Disappearing hair, fuzzy backgrounds and an overall messy frame. There's a lot that goes in behind-the-scenes to get it right. Here's a sneak peak at the basics.
When Robert Larter set off for his two-month expedition to Antarctica on January 26, he had no way of knowing that a short item in the news about Wuhan, China would culminate in one of the most unpredictable trips of his career.
"I feel like this is something out of 'Indiana Jones.'"
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Your questions answered on what type of mask to wear to cut the risk of getting COVID-19.
They say you have to face your fears. This dog did the exact opposite.
From "Normal People" to "Love Is Blind" to "Better Call Saul," a deeply weird year in the television industry hasn't had a lack of tremendous series
Only together do they reveal the full picture.
Some raccoons eat trash instead of hand-fed hot dogs. Not these raccoons.
Roberts didn't save abortion rights, he told future litigants how to bury them.
The Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country's Han majority to have more children.
Tesla's copycat, Nikola, is shameless. But that doesn't mean it's worthless.
Read this excerpt from top bartender Eric Alperin's new book "Unvarnished" about his experiences working at New York's Little Branch and navigating the world of craft cocktails.
More than 2,000 communities are being removed on Monday for violating Reddit's new content policies. Other subreddits include r/Cumtown and r/GenderCritical.
Jeffrey Katzenberg's short-form content platform has struggled to make an impact with bad reviews, lack of interest and legal issues swirling.
President Trump's obstructions of justice were broader than those of Richard Nixon or Bill Clinton and the special counsel's investigation proved it. How come the report didn't say so?
In a Fox interview, Trump mistakenly identified a statue in his office as Teddy Roosevelt while claiming in other parts of the interview that some protestors have no idea of the history of the statues they're taking down.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Does your dog have anxiety? These hemp treats might just prevent a full-scale freakout. We're close to the biggest fireworks day of the year, so now's a good time to stock up.
"Renters in 23 states have no state level protection from eviction," Oliver explained. "Many tenants have to rely on the kindness of landlords."
Twitch has temporarily banned President Donald Trump, in the latest surprise and high-profile suspension from the streaming service. Trump's account was banned for "hateful conduct" that was aired on stream, and Twitch says the offending content has now been removed.
With the updated tax deadline a few weeks away, in the latest "Patriot Act" episode Minhaj explains how companies profit off of the system, while leaving vulnerable citizens to pay the extra price.
Immediately after 9/11, humorists struggled with what many called "the death of irony." Then The Onion returned and showed everyone the way.
Science denialism is not just a simple matter of logic or ignorance.
We really didn't need a visual prompt for the concept of bending the curve.
"I feel like I'm risking my life for a dollar" — what the struggle Amazon workers face during the pandemic says about the future of work in America.
Depending on your sleeping position, you actually don't
Is this the birth of a new sport or a recipe for disaster?
The Sunshine State has hosted four conventions. Each one is a cautionary tale that Trump probably should have heeded before picking Jacksonville in August.
Imagine if the National Transportation Safety Board investigated America's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Yukita thinks this robot vacuum wants to play with her.