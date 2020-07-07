Recommended

TRANSMISSION ERROR

1 digg theringer.com

In the early months of the pandemic, television was in a rare position to maintain a modicum of normalcy. But as the shutdown drags on and as sets remain closed, a drought is upon us.

GREEN WITH HORROR

2 diggs ozy.com

In the 1890s, 16 percent of those admitted to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London received the diagnosis of chlorosis. The disease entailed a host of symptoms, but the most unusual — and the one that gave the disease its name — was the greenish tinge that the skin of the afflicted acquired.

SEA CHANGE

2 diggs bbc.com

Most people think of tides as regular and predictable. But oceanographers have recently started to realise that tides in many places around the world are undergoing notable changes, in ways that can't be explained by interactions among celestial bodies.

