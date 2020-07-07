Woman Tries To Release Bird Stuck In Car. Nothing Goes Right
To succeed, you first have to fail. In this case, many, many times.
Last week, Trump did an about-face on his stance on masks, saying he's "all for masks" and that his mask makes him look like the Lone Ranger. Comedian Sarah Cooper had a brilliant response to that.
You can appreciate animals in nature, but please, please keep a safe distance from them.
To save energy and time, he built a log splitter and belt conveyor from scratch.
Helen Newby gets the most out of quarantine time and performs an enchanting version of the 90s classic.
Thandie Newton has a black book full of stories about Hollywood actors. After decades onscreen, nothing surprises the "Westworld" actress, though what she's ready to share will surprise you.
My friends knew I was working, but I told few that Amazon was my employer. Amazon was my illicit lover.
Conservative sites like Newsmax and Washington Examiner have published Middle East hot takes from "experts" who are actually fake personas pushing propaganda.
Mahomes must strap on his helmet and try to lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl, then another, then another. There are also personal awards to win, statistics to compile, leaderboards to climb, all-time records to chase. There's a Mount Olympus to ascend and a seat among the inner circle of Tom Brady types to earn.
We're not sure a pool party was the best idea to begin with, given the pandemic, but we're relieved that the woman is reportedly okay.
Mike Dent found that the KTLA illegal firework footage combined really well with the intro to "Blade Runner."
This algorithm breaks down "Hamilton" lines and lyrics from rap masters like Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar and Nas to demonstrate the brilliant effects of complex rhyme.
They're playing together like cats and dogs.
When the coronavirus first hit, California took early action. Then it let its guard down.
In the early months of the pandemic, television was in a rare position to maintain a modicum of normalcy. But as the shutdown drags on and as sets remain closed, a drought is upon us.
Eva Zu Beck was stranded on a remote island in Yemen, until help finally arrived in the form of a cargo ship to the United Arab Emirates for 14 days.
A growing number of gadgets are scanning your face.
To provide some semblance of the campus experience during a pandemic, colleges say large chunks of the student body will have to stay away and study remotely for all or part of the year.
Talk about bad timing.
The ad was produced to promote the Pokémon GO Fest, which will be held online this year.
Many American public-health specialists are at risk of burning out as the coronavirus surges back.
Since the 1950s, almost all regions experienced significant increases in the extra heat generated by heatwaves.
This is both a testament to his skateboarding abilities and the incredible strength of the glass table.
Some offices are reopening, but if you're feeling worried about returning, you're not alone.
Besides the bandannas sagging around our necks, hiking has a shockingly normal feeling. It's unchanged. As you heave up a mountain, staying six feet from your friend's butt is a very natural distance apart.
An offhand tweet sparked an outpouring of ideas to fix what's broken about Facebook and Twitter.
The recent Black Lives Matter protests peaked on June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue to today.
The director of "Independence Day" hasn't been memed as much as Michael Bay, but his films are just as absurd.
The Pizza Hut you see in the ad is the franchise's original location in Wichita, Kansas.
I ran away from institutional racism; I cannot watch while my adopted country moves toward it now.
In the 1890s, 16 percent of those admitted to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London received the diagnosis of chlorosis. The disease entailed a host of symptoms, but the most unusual — and the one that gave the disease its name — was the greenish tinge that the skin of the afflicted acquired.
It takes a *very* long time, counting $100,000, especially if you can't agree on the methods.
One of the startup's most exciting projects is finished, but will anyone see it?
How a young talent from East London went from open-mic nights to making the most sublimely unsettling show of the year.
Pornhub hosts hundreds of Girls Do Porn videos; a Motherboard investigation shows the high-tech solution meant to stop those videos from spreading doesn't work.
States with low rates of the virus are in a position to re-open their schools this September — but they should do so very carefully, and with a focus on younger kids.
It's not too difficult to remove caffeine from a Red Bull, but the real wizardry lies in doing so without altering the taste of the energy drink.
This online tool is helpful in determining if you should attend in-person events or not.
Using temperature checks to find contagious people is like trying to catch tennis balls in a soccer net: way too many can get through.
Here's how 111 West 57th Street — also known as the Steinway Tower — a slender skyscraper built on a site just 18 meters wide in the midtown section of New York City, was constructed.
She told police that the Black man, Christian Cooper, a Black man, had threatened her life. She has been charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.
The streaming platform raised $1.75 billion and secured a roster of A-list talent, but it can't get audiences to notice.
Most people think of tides as regular and predictable. But oceanographers have recently started to realise that tides in many places around the world are undergoing notable changes, in ways that can't be explained by interactions among celestial bodies.
The backlash against JK Rowling's comments are the growing pains of her fandom.
When things aren't working, it's time to back up and rethink it again.
