Woman From January 2022 Tries To Explain The Pandemic To Her August 2021 Self
Julie Nolke attempts to explain the current dystopia we're going through to her previous self in August 2021.
Julie Nolke attempts to explain the current dystopia we're going through to her previous self in August 2021.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Julie Nolke attempts to explain the current dystopia we're going through to her previous self in August 2021.
Air Force enlistee Katelyn Lucille Day, 29, planned to poison the father of her newborn child with fentanyl. But fate, and federal agents, eventually intervened.
This is probably the highest top-speed a regular sports car can hit on the German motorway.
Americans bought more stuff during the pandemic.
In the US, companies ignore the rules on good olive oil.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is great with both a bat and a baseball, but what are his biggest creature comforts when he's off the field?
Not a single soul in the club was enthused when the 44-year-old DJ stopped the music and waved his phone around to show off an eponymous doodle.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
Stephen Colbert asked the "Matrix" star his patented 15 questions guaranteed to reveal someone's true soul and he shares what George Carlin once wrote to him.
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer's" creator Joss Whedon was once master of all things nerdy, ushered in by a devoted fanbase. He leaves behind a tainted legacy.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This crash test featuring a 2021 Ford Bronco and a 2019 Jeep Wrangler might help inform your next car purchase.
Everyone is saying I should give him another chance, but this was unforgivable.
Divers swimming in Tonga get the surprise of a lifetime when they come across a humpback whale.
This week, we've also got people explaining the gaps in their resumes.
We're not sure for how long, but get while the getting is good. This new Switch is a must-have for gamers of any age.
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Here's what happens in every "Scream" movie so you're completely up to speed for the newest installment.
From a tortoise that saved his species by having lots of sex to killings attributed to a Frank Sinatra song, "Depths of Wikipedia" digs up the most bizarre Wiki facts.
One big room with a bunch of people breathing heavily is probably not the safest place to be right now. Instead, get some new gear and hit the trails.
@Ballymoran took netizens on a wild ride to a landmark that's been permanently etched into our heads.
You want to get a warm and fuzzy feeling with your coffee? Tip your barista.
It only weighs about three pounds, captures photos and video and it only costs about $349 on Kickstarter.
Enrico Tartarotti explores why Spotify's shuffle play is not random.
Why we need to revisit the origin of blue hyperlink While musing over my recently published article, Why are hyperlinks blue, I was left feeling a bit blue.
When you think about it, Dorothy is totally the Leonardo of the group.
YouTuber ReportOfTheWeek has a joie de vivre for fast food unlike anyone else so you have to really mess up to make him regret something. Unfortunately, KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets has failed spectacularly.
"What Happened Was…" tells the story of a pair of co-workers as they inelegantly negotiate their way through a first date from hell.
Investors are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy virtual land in Decentraland.
The activists who initially identified the man spent weeks scouring public records and open sources to find the name of suspect seen in FBI wanted posters.
Immortalize a couple's photo or adorable pet photo in this incredible crystal keepsake.
We didn't think that video of the orangutan riding a golf cart could be topped but we were wrong.
Thousands of students are walking out of class to protest conditions at U.S. schools—and challenge adults who are placing profit over their well-being.
The pace of global heating is forcing insect populations to move and adapt - and some aggressive species are thriving.
Donald Trump cut an interview short after NPR's Steve Inskeep repeatedly grilled him about his contention that the election was stolen.
In March 2011, 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung shocked the MMA world by putting 'Bad Boy' Leonard Garcia into 'The Twister,' a submission hold that's as agonizing as it is rare. Here, from Garcia and others, is the story behind the screams
What happens when the frenzy ends and the world doesn't value your valuables?
YouTuber Roomie tries his hand at slap bass and gets a flash lesson from Josh Moreau, a bassist for Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and a whole bunch of other bands. His challenge is to learn the "Seinfeld" theme in less than two hours. How close can he get?
Eating certain foods will not cure you, but they will definitely pick your spirits up and boost your immunity too, says Dr. Cedrina Calder, MD.
Ben Affleck has seen fame from both sides now — and he's ready to talk (with Matt Damon, and Entertainment Weekly) about it.
There is something intensely mesmerizing about watching this baby doll riding a moped repeatedly falling down stairs and getting back up.
And what it finally took for the platform to ban him.
Has reality caught up to the "Murder Police"?