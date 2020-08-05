Woman Does A Weather Forecast In Different English Accents Heard Throughout The United Kingdom
Katia Kvinge hilariously tackles the diverse accents throughout the United Kingdom.
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
Joe Hanson goes deep inside Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier to understand how it gets its extraordinary hue of blue.
You never realize the importance of certain roles in moviemaking until you're missing them on set.
Everyone just seemed a lot happier in that decade.
Because, you know, waterskiing is not challenging enough on its own.
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, home two days from a landmark mission as NASA's first crew to fly a privately built vehicle into orbit, recounted on Tuesday the loud, jarring ride they experienced through Earth's atmosphere before a safe landing at sea.
"It's the ultimate in social distancing."
It was hard to top the original interview, but Jimmy Fallon tried his best.
It seemed a little spooky at first, but this spelunker has an insatiable sense of adventure.
In 2014, researchers asked men to estimate the size of the average erect penis. Their guess? 6.2 inches (15.8 centimeters). That's actually in line with what numerous scientific studies have reported. But guess what? Those studies are wrong.
Airlines are fine-tuning their cleaning procedures — where they clean, how frequently and with which tools. This is what the new processes look like.
America's rich used to move around more than the poor. When COVID landed, that flipped: The wealthy now work remotely, while essential workers toil.
There's been a startling lack of mischievous, dissenting voices when it comes to Beyoncé's visual album "Black Is King."
Two days after Crew Dragon successfully returned to Earth, SpaceX's Starship SN5 successfully completed a 150-meter test hop.
Studies of patients with severe cases of COVID-19 show the immune system lacks its usual coordinated response.
The Wall of Moms went international, before its founder was fired amid accusations of anti-Blackness.
Miss your dual-monitor setup at the office? The Mobile Pixels Trio lets you get that double- or even triple-screen action on your laptop.
Trombonist Martyn Stroud has an extraordinary talent for making a watering can sound musical.
When two men were hired to break into Iowa judicial buildings, they thought it was just another physical security audit — until they were charged with burglary.
Doris Burke delivers a hilariously personal zinger during a game.
For some, Alexa's voice is already plenty alluring. For others, it's not nearly sexy enough.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
The source of the explosion was allegedly caused by "confiscated high explosive material" near the port in Beirut.
Charcuterie boards have always belonged to the working class.
As the state started shutting down, one man took to the coast in search of a different kind of solitude. And seashells.
Half of Oklahoma is set to become tribal reservations, but what does that mean for crimes committed on those lands?
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
It was the kind of gift that should have come with a return slip.
A new study looks at the genes that underlie traits from self control to communication.
This poor puppy messed with the wrong full-grown dog.
The "Saturday Night Live" writer, whose Netflix stand-up special just dropped, talks about how she came up with three of her best jokes.
How sustainable is the pension fund system in the US and how does it compare to the pension plans of other countries?
Edwin Sarkissian builds a bulletproof helment and tests out its durability by firing at it with a few rounds.
An inside look at the most "Noughties" movie ever made.
At long last, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are healthy at the same time.
Comedian Trey Kennedy expertly skewers the first-world problems people have been complaining about this year.
"Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not. Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!"
Trend reverses progress over several generations, study finds.
Cottagecore clothes (and Taylor Swift, Animal Crossing and Minecraft) are the official aesthetic of 2020.
75 years ago in summer 1945, the United States' plans for unleashing its atomic bombs went beyond Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The summer heat can be worse based on the neighborhood you live in. Grist's Rachel Ramirez explains how racially segregated neighborhoods in cities like Portland are faring against rising temperatures.
Despite criminal comparisons and bruised fingers, a community of hobbyist lockpickers is thriving online.
One man's journey to track down the origins of pizza toast led him to the traditional Japanese kissaten: cafes built around coffee sets and simple bready snacks.
It's sheer, unbridled delight in its purest form.
Defective software in certain 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports and 2019-2021 Pilots has been causing random reboots and problems with those vehicles' backup cameras.
Teens on TikTok have begun mercilessly mocking the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" playwright.
"Ratched" premieres September 18 on Netflix.
Obinwanne Okeke was supposed to be a rags-to-riches Nigerian success story. Then the feds followed the money.
More than 200 people were arrested in New York City on the night of May 29-30, including Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis, who were charged with seven federal crimes after being accused of throwing a Molotov c ocktail at an empty NYPD car.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis just reported the United States's GDP underwent a 32.9% decline. Now what?
