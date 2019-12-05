Woman Calmly Handles It Like A Pro As An Out Of Control Car Comes At Her
A totally normal, not life-threatening day in the neighborhood.
A totally normal, not life-threatening day in the neighborhood.
Setting a Cannonball record involves an average speed of over 100 MPH and breaking a lot of traffic laws. Here's how the new record-holders Arne Toman, Doug Tabbutt, and Berkeley Chadwick pulled it off.
An 18-foot fence in Otay Mesa, San Diego was easily scaled by a man with a rope ladder.
It's like the invisible box challenge from last year, but with watery consequences.
Colin Levy worked on several Pixar films, but decided to quit to work full-time on his "Skywatch" concept. It's pretty darn cool.
The driver reportedly hit a highway berm and launched from the highway into a Ford dealership lot. He was hospitalized but is expected to recover.
"Here at this company we have a 'we over me' culture."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Neal Agarwal's "The Deep Sea" is a fascinating (and dizzying) ride to the bottom.
The 2010s were defined by mass political upheaval, breakthroughs in science in technology, gun violence across the country, and a slew of natural disasters.
Lax enforcement of the walking rule has been a running joke in the NBA for years, but it might have reached new heights last night.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
During her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked by Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen if she "hates the president." Pelosi had a strong response.
Theater was on life support. Then the big British imports started to arrive.
Asta Juskauskiene had a dilemma: Two men each desperately wanted to be with her.
"Here at this company we have a 'we over me' culture."
Drawings done in captivity by the first prisoner known to undergo "enhanced interrogation" portray his account of what happened to him in vivid and disturbing ways.
Away's founders sold a vision of travel and inclusion, but employees say it masked a toxic work environment.
A totally normal, not life-threatening day in the neighborhood.
It's a dream fixer-upper for a bargain $50,000. So the question is…exactly how haunted is this house?
I dropped out of film school to edit video for the conspiracy theorist because I believed in his worldview. Then I saw what it did to people.
We've rounded up some of the top deals on the web that will make great gifts for everyone on your list, all of which are under $100.
We're not the biggest fan of Disney's live-action remakes sometimes, but we have to admit that the trailer for "Mulan" is absolutely breathtaking. "Mulan" premieres in theaters in March 2020.
Members also have access to the bank's exclusive in-house supercar club.
We thought the richest person in the world was Jeff Bezos. Turns out we forgot one very important world leader figure.
At 82, Billy Dee Williams is back in "Star Wars" — and reflecting on six decades in showbiz.
Setting a Cannonball record involves an average speed of over 100 MPH and breaking a lot of traffic laws. Here's how the new record-holders Arne Toman, Doug Tabbutt, and Berkeley Chadwick pulled it off.
"This was a mistake and we regret it," Uber said.
Ferraris. Villas on the French Riviera. Tax fraud. No one embodies the spectacular collapse of New York's taxi industry more than Gene Freidman.
It's a winter wonder.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Police said the man repeatedly called KDDI, a Japanese telecommunications operator, and demanded its staff come to him and apologize for breaking the terms of his service contract.
In a few decades, two warring toothbrush giants have carved out a market worth billions, with the help of a little science and some clever marketing. But where does it go next?
This Jenga master makes an absurd move that somehow works.
More people than ever say they're feeling pressured to look and be the best. It's taking a toll.
Twenty years after the Disney Channel Original Movie, Brandon Baker opens up to VICE about depression, ayahuasca, and kind of dating Zenon.
TikTok user katiejohndaughter demonstrates how her Pomeranian immediately recognizes when she's talking to him when she switches over to imitating the speech of a small child.
This is supposed to be a joke list, but it's actually alarmingly accurate?
"Tetris is bigger than video games. Even after thousands of years, it will never get old."
An 18-foot fence in Otay Mesa, San Diego was easily scaled by a man with a rope ladder.
Pelosi said impeachment investigators have uncovered more than sufficient evidence to show that Trump abused his office for political gain, violating the president's oath to the Constitution and warranting removal.
Colin Levy worked on several Pixar films, but decided to quit to work full-time on his "Skywatch" concept. It's pretty darn cool.
Paracelsus Recovery is the most exclusive rehab in the world, attracting A-listers, royalty and people worth more money than entire countries.
PlayStation Now had the keys to the cloud gaming kingdom, but Sony barely stuck a toe in the door.
The driver reportedly hit a highway berm and launched from the highway into a Ford dealership lot. He was hospitalized but is expected to recover.
"It is interesting that radiation has shape. It has physicality. It operates at a specific frequency that can be recorded, if only we could place ourselves in a position to see it."
Oh my, this recently discovered black hole…well, it's big.
The age of font minimalism is coming to a close.
But when Harry Styles called his former bandmate Zayn Malik "Ringo" on SNL, all hell broke loose in One Direction fandom.
The famous hot sauce brand has been operating for 150 years. Here's how it's made.
Long before there was Rainbow Serpent or Earthcore, a community of hedonistic travellers in Southern India were making techno their own.
On the pain and joy of fulfilling a deathbed promise.
"This place is slick, it is like Naperville."
In his quest for truth, Herzog admitted to "playing with facts."
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
In a recent survey, those adept at understanding cat cues were mostly young and female — but surprisingly, they didn't necessarily own a cat.
Living in New York City makes me nostalgic for the small hamlet of my childhood. And Facebook provides the perfect way to pretend I'm there.
Which is all well and fine, but who will give us those cool-moody vibes when we pick up our coffee now?