Woman Calls It A Day After A Whole Shelf Of Snow Falls On Her Freshly-Shoveled Walkway
There are days when you just can't win against Mother Nature.
An extraordinary 100-day time-lapse of a three chamber worm bin.
Detroit's mayor rejected the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine because he said he wanted the best one. Here's why he's mistaken.
Dave Gorman has a brilliant replacement for our current confusing calendar.
A resurfaced clip of Elizabeth Olsen discussing her life mantra went viral this week.
Journalists at the Reykjavik Grapevine visit the new volcano in Fagradalsfjall.
Sitting stationary at 14,000 feet, Brent Davidson reveals the surreal phenomenon that happens to a glider caught in headwinds that are the same as your air speed.
Recent works inspired by his fiction struggle to reckon with his racist fantasies.
When society becomes so enamored with individual success, it forgets, and even attacks, the very institutions that enable it.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Here's the secret, surprisingly legal underworld of the low-budget studios that crank out knock-off movies for a quick buck.
How homes formerly owned by fighters in Colombia's armed conflict are auctioned to benefit victims.
Gwangho Lee initially believed his wife had fainted. After he tried to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, he pleaded to a cop, "This is emergency! Where is the ambulance?"
Yassine Bounou, Sevilla's goalkeeper, made his way to the opposing end of the pitch for a final goal attempt during a corner, and it worked.
Injected vaccines tend to generate good immunity overall but less of a response in the nose and throat, where the virus enters and spreads from.
In Japan, a system designed to distinguish croissants from bear claws has turned out to be capable of a whole lot more.
Trump's beloved personal Boeing 757 is sitting idle on an airport ramp in Orange County, New York.
The weird journey of a tongue-in-cheek catchphrase from conservative-mocking putdown to the defining tenet of the Republican Party's way of life.
Three experts respond to questions from readers about what they can do after getting vaccinated.
This beautiful sight happened in the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina.
Abrams connects the dots between voting rights, transit, and the future of the planet.
Here is a collection of very good and utterly unrelated tweets as a nice distraction in the midst of *gestures broadly*.
Growing up in a small Indian village, Princepal Singh had never heard of basketball, let alone players like LeBron James. Now, he's trying to become the first Indian-born player ever to make an NBA roster.
Why boys crack up at rape jokes, think having a girlfriend is "gay" and still can't cry — and why we need to give them new and better models of masculinity.
Jennifer Trosper, a deputy project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, has been working on the Perseverance missions for eight years. Trosper explains what NASA does with the data they receive from the rover and what the next steps in Mars exploration are.
With the former president now eligible to contest the 2022 election, the Brazilian left finally has cause for hope.
A brief look into the mind of a console fanatic, and how it often leads to toxicity on Twitter.
There is a name for grief that isn't routinely acknowledged: disenfranchised grief.
As a filmmaker, I thought I could write the screenplay for my own love life. When I got lost in a hailstorm at 12,000 feet, searching for my ex, I realized I desperately needed a new ending.
Hearing aid makers Oticon and Whisper are turning to artificial intelligence to make noisy environments clearer than ever.
People are discovering this over-the-top scene from a 2013 episode of truTV's docudrama "South Beach Tow" and are realizing Lakatriona Brunson's performance as "Bernice" deserved an Emmy.
It remains to be seen whether the Patriots' free-agency spending spree is a savvy strategy or an act of desperation. What's clear is Belichick realized his roster needed an overhaul.
The Senate majority leader is reviving his plan to give people discounts for swapping their gas car for an electric one.
The scammer had to explain to the police why she was covered in glitter.
"My industry is called outdoor advertising and people were being told not to go outdoors."
Social media users relentlessly mocked a CNBC article that argued families earning $400,000 a year — the income level at which President Joe Biden says he'd begin any tax increases — "aren't exactly living large."
Want to electrify your home? Good luck finding a contractor.
For so long, we've thought keeping our heads down and being invisible in America might help us gain acceptance — but the recent wave of racist violence has shattered that myth.
Beekeeper Erika Thompson gives a step-by-step guide to gently removing bees like a boss.
The candidate and the man who prosecutors say recruited him to play spoiler in a Florida Senate race last year were both arrested this week.
Car trouble sucks. Being stranded because an old beater breaks down is bad. Being stranded in a new car is worse, but being stranded in a new Tesla would top either. This poor driver in Florida, whose Tesla Model 3 was stuck to a Supercharger, knows all about it.
A clip of Prince sinking a basketball into a hoop during a concert was unearthed, stunning netizens who thought Charlie Murphy's story from "Chappelle's Show" was a joke.