Woman Makes The Bad Decision To Take Picture With Bear, Almost Gets Attacked By Bear
You can appreciate animals in nature, but please, please keep a safe distance from them.
Here's a vivid demonstration of how masks prevent airborne infections like COVID-19.
A man takes matters into his own hands to rescue a cat stuck up a tree.
Spanish colonies ended up becoming independent countries, rather than united states. What happened?
A guy animates his girlfriend's hilarious recollection of "The Empire Strikes Back."
David Waldron created a visualization of the "changing geography and changing epicenters of COVID-19."
Owen Morse goes 222.22 miles over California's Owens Valley without stopping.
A breakout protest anthem, the perfect quarantine anthem, a Beyoncé-assisted banger and the other songs we've had on repeat during the first half of the year.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
James Orgill takes the slime craze to a new level with this latest concoction.
The president is urging his supporters to change the channel.
The study analyzed 41 possible causes of stress across four categories: work, money, family and health and safety.
A man was delighted to see a pod of dolphins riding a 20-foot wave in Western Australia.
Monticello is shrine enough for a man who wrote that "all men are created equal" and yet never did much to make those words come true.
Morricone died Monday in Rome at the age of 91. The Italian cultural ministry confirmed his death in a statement that called him "a musician of refined skill who with his melodies has been able to excite and make the whole world dream."
Will a dusty, old Spilsbury & Tindall broadcast and marine radio work after nearly a century?
A city put control measures in place after one confirmed case of the disease, which caused the Black Death in the Middle Ages.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
A worker demonstrates the inner workings of the Glass Crushing & Recycling Line.
They do, they just taste like your great-grandfather's banana (or a pear, depending on who you ask).
Tupelo, birthplace of The King, is the global hub for aspiring Jailhouse Rockers.
With almost 10 billion records, the data breach notification service shows no signs of slowing down.
The internet is always home to some wholesomeness, no matter what's going on IRL. Here are some of the nicest things to happen on line this year so far.
I'm a second-generation Black activist and I'm tired of being spied on by the police.
"I knew they were going to run into trouble. The question was how much?"
Here's the quality difference between film shot on a $100,000 camera versus a Samsung S20.
New federal data provides the most comprehensive view to date of how Black and Latino people have been likelier than their white peers to contract the virus and die from it.
How social distancing is drastically changing the way we commute.
Archaeologists are using canine assistants to uncover ancient remains.
They are a translator you can wear.
Bobby Duke makes a beautiful tiny axe from an old rusty hatchet.
Tim Klein and Jason Wells were weekend warriors. They were also two of the best climbers to ever ply their trade on Yosemite's most iconic wall. So the climbing world was stunned when they died on some of its easiest terrain.
Conservationists worry the crustaceans, which are vital food sources for many species along the US East Coast, will decline in number.
Sergey Makhno Architects has envisioned a subterranean concrete home built for enduring the "unpleasant surprises" that may await in the post-pandemic world.
The 2019 horror movie isn't overtly about trans identities. But it depicted my journey perfectly.
For years, there's been a lot of talk about the need for more venture capitalist funds to go toward founders who aren't white men — but there's been very little action.
Mabel Garcia went to the only emergency room in Texas County, Oklahoma, which didn't have a drug for heart attacks and strokes. She was airlifted to a larger hospital that gave her the drug she needed, but it was too late. She suffered brain damage.
A whole vision of history seems to be leaving the stage.
This 1986 Pontiac Fiero built to look like a Ferrari Enzo is a crime against humanity.
The former darling of the VC world was acquired by two Utah companies who plan to run the company very differently.
Cities' geography can aid, underscore or discourage a protest movement's success.
Jason Hibbs of Bourbon Moth Woodworking turned his dream into reality.
Dfinity wants to allow the creation of apps that can run on the network itself rather than on servers owned by Facebook, Google or Amazon. Can it succeed where others have failed?
Because of its supposed healing properties, kombucha consumption thrived amongst vulnerable populations, demographics who had otherwise felt abandoned by modern medicine.
Peter Sripol attempts to supersize helicopter style fireworks he remembers from his childhood.
Tiny lenses made out of spider silk and clear resin can produce a special kind of light beam that makes them perfect for taking images of tiny objects like viruses.
Jason Wilson teaches his son that he must change the way he views progress with an extraordinary pep talk.
From big cities to tiny towns, librarians are getting scrappy to meet the need.
The only way to solve this problem is for the people in charge to admit the truth: that they have failed to protect their colleagues by instead protecting abusers and creating toxic workplaces.