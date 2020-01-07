Woman Accidentally Leaves Tesla Model X Gullwing Door Open And Realizes Too Late She Made A Terrible Mistake
A mom makes a horrible mistake while driving her Tesla Model X.
Now that we've seen it, we cannot ever unsee it again.
Arcade games, elevated gardens and an open office plan, it has it all.
Welcome to one of the favorite traditions of the Golden Globes: having Ricky Gervais insult everyone and generally not give a flying f*ck about the ceremony.
It's not very comforting to know that gun safe makers put very little effort into making sure their products are sturdy.
How much rotational speed can a GoPro hold up to (and film with any coherence)?
We all laughed at the "30-50 feral hogs" guy, but, uh, holy crap.
Due to the demands of industrial farming, only a handful of apple varieties make it to stores, and even of those, only the most uniform specimens sit on the shelves. But there are still oddballs out there.
As SpaceX completes another Starlink launch, scientists warn of a dystopian night sky.
Poor Liam Livingstone. The English cricketer did help the Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades, but it came at the cost of two cricket balls directly to his, well, balls.
Giant blobs nestled deep in the Earth may influence everything from the structure of island chains to mass-extinction events.
Drawings, found in the hundreds, every page hand-bound, every artwork a labour of love. Why was it found in a dumpster in Springfield, Missouri, by a teenager who pulled it out in 1970? For decades, the only clue to its origins was a water mark: "Missouri State 'Lunatic Asylum' No. 3."
You know how sometimes things can be funny and frightening at the same time? This is what this is.
Uncanny silicone masks used to be a Hollywood plot device. Now they're in the real world — and they're fooling a whole lot of people.
Get this guy some wigs and you literally would not be able to tell the difference — which, uh, is a little bit concerning.
Impossible Foods' newest offering is pork. I tried it out at Kumi, a Japanese restaurant in the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas.
Toss a coin to your pitcher, O streaming giant of plenty…
Why spend $150 on Apple's AirPods when you can get a comparable pair of wireless headphones for a third of that? The PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones are 59 percent off $149 now at just $59.99.
The visibility level over the bushfires is nil as illustrated from the cockpit of this Australian air force transport aircraft.
One firm promised to "use every tool and take every advantage available in order to change reality according to our client's wishes." Huh?
Craig Turner creates a very effective method to keeping the neighborhood cats from snacking on baby birds.
The extraordinary story of the legendary beauty Lizzie Siddal is both surprising and tragic, and led to a strange myth that persists today.
The long arm of authoritarian China reached into my 7-year-old's bedroom in Beijing this month. To be specific, the world globe by his bedside became the latest target in the People's Republic of China's war on words.
The speed limit for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in Connecticut is 55 miles per hour and definitely not what this guy is doing here.
The planet is part of a multi-planet system around TOI 700, a small, cool M-dwarf star about 100 light-years from Earth. The planet is known as TOI 700 d, one of three orbiting the star. It's at just the right distance to support liquid water on the surface in the star's habitable zone.
Rawhide, Tumbler, Smurfette, Mogul — what's the secret behind the coolest (and weirdest) White House code names?
The Daily Show unearthed an interesting clip of Donald Trump saying President Obama would start a war with Iran.
In materials science, 2-D is the new 3-D.
Twitch streamer Tomatoanus is one of the fastest Fallout speedrunners out there, and now we really understand why.
Astronomers have found huge reservoirs of gas capable of growing supermassive black holes in young galaxies.
Remote work allows people to work from wherever they call home. We ranked the best cities for remote workers based on five factors.
Apparently, this is sort of dangerous and you shouldn't attempt to catch the axe if it fails to hit your target.
The second unit director for "The Rise of Skywalker," Victoria Mahoney, opens up about bringing the Force from secretive sound stage to screen.
Come to sunny California, to see the fires.
Short answer: flossing doesn't prevent all oral health issues, but, done correctly, it does prevent some crucial ones.
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring at least eight other people and collapsing buildings.
"Damage to the Kawasaki included a snapped-off rear wheel, wrecked cage, broken suspension mounts."
"Every time you peel a layer off the onion it makes you scratch your head," Tammy Daybell's father told a local news station.
My anxiety symptoms were easy enough to avoid for a decade, but eventually my facade crumbled and I had to face reality before I could get help.
And now if you'll excuse us, we're very hungry now and have to go hunt for some cake.
Companies are making plans to put droves of departed idols on tour — reanimating a live-music industry whose biggest earners will soon be dying off.
For women in many developed countries, it's having the baby — not paying for it — that's the hard part.
Samsung's SelfieType is only a demo at the moment, but it's designed to track your keyboard movements through AI and a phone camera.
Two surfers crash into each other off the coast of Costa Rica.
The box is made up of several pieces of acrylic layered four inches thick. Many have failed to open it using the power of fire, hammers and even a tank. But the YouTube channel Vat19 finally cracked the case with the help of explosives and an anvil.
Our bodies are incredible, and Bill Bryson's "The Body: A Guide for Occupants" brilliantly lays out how they're capable of doing so much.
No matter how much you think you're caught up with work, there are always a few (or many) emails sitting there, waiting to be answered.
This infographic explores the importance of closing the STEM education skills gap and how it is crucial for to help future-proof an uncertain economy.
There's no human interaction necessary. Fill out a form, take your seat and wait for a tasty bowl of ramen. Need to order extras? No problem, just fill out another form.
A generational expert divides Millennials into "me-llennials" and "mega-llennials." Which group you belong to depends on your career and financial success.
