Watch An Entire Lake Disappear After Record Flooding Causes Michigan Dam To Fail
Wixom Lake, a reservoir of the Edenville Dam in Michigan was entirely drained this Tuesday.
Spanish Soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal surprised the crowd with this thrilling nod to the cult sci-fi show.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
The 69-year-old self-proclaimed tai chi master Ma Baoguo did not fare well in his match against an opponent twenty years his junior.
One small step for a staircase, one giant leap for our enjoyment.
We might not understand what words exactly the man is saying in Andalusian Spanish, but the love he's radiating requires no translation.
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
What is dead may never die, though some who have died are better than others. Let's separate the good (Tywin Lannister) from the bad (Olly) and the totally useless (sorry, Sand Snakes).
The creators of "SimCity" had a division that made Sim games for corporations. They were never released to the public. For the first time ever, this is their story.
The occupational hazards of being a comedian? Inadvertently ruining your career by roasting a movie director in person.
The identities of these mysterious warriors are on the verge of being exposed in "The Old Guard." The action movie premieres on Netflix on July 10.
Imposing restrictions even a week earlier could have saved lives, researchers found.
"Our kitten does not allow us to watch the series."
The Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding at Tin Can Bay, Queensland says pods of dolphins have been leaving behind random "gifts" of flotsam and jetsam to the shore as visitors have stayed home.
The government's disease-fighting agency is conflating viral and antibody tests, compromising a few crucial metrics that governors depend on to reopen their economies. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, and other states are doing the same.
Singapore's Supreme Court sentenced a man to death via Zoom video chat on Friday, according to a report from the Strait Times. It's believed to be the second time that a death sentence has been handed down this year over the video service, which has seen a dramatic increase in use since the global coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year.
In this, the age of the global pantry, ingredients like turmeric, tahini, and gochujang have finally shaken off their hitherto "exotic" status. But it's white cooking personalities like Alison Roman and many of the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen stars who have had viral success using them.
He started with one problem and ended with two.
"The more I think about what exactly 'beyond reasonable doubt' means, the more it begins to bend my mind. And the court will not help."
"At 7.2Gs, my head just felt like it weighed over 70 pounds. My vision came down to a singular point, and I no longer had the ability to think."
"Overpromise, and underdeliver" has become a running theme of crowdfunders.
The city has survived many different versions of itself.
When "Star Trek" meets "The Hobbit," it's the most ambitious crossover yet.
The world-famous painter of petals and bones spent the early 1960s casually and quietly fortifying her home for the end of the world.
How King Arthur Flour found itself in the unlikely crosshairs of a pandemic.
James White tests out The Water Pillow by Mediflow and explains the unusual experience of sleeping on a pillow filled with water.
Last week Mount Everest was visible from Kathmandu for the first time in living memory. The picture above, taken from Chobar by Abhushan Gautam
Archivists at the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia released a 21-second clip of the last known moving footage of a thylacine. The footage, shot in 1935, captures the last known captive thylacine before the species went extinct.
Lia Block got an epic lesson in doing donuts from her professional rally driving dad in a 1972 Ford Escort Mk2 RS.
Why some people who likely died from COVID-19 aren't included in the final numbers.
Teppei Okada performs a bravura rendition of Super Mario Bros. — the sound effects included!
Apparently, this setup is reminiscent of the way phonograph cylinders work.
Unexplained high-energy particles are coming up out of the Earth.
All it takes for a chill sitch to turn into a bad sitch is a hastily-pressed brake pedal.
Bolinas, a tiny hippie enclave north of San Francisco, mounted one of the most advanced coronavirus-testing efforts in America. What did it learn?
When unexplained events terrify a young boy in 1960s New Jersey, the first purported haunting in a public housing project begins.
It's not every day that you stumble upon a still-functioning Breitling watch in Grecian waters.
But kudos to the driver for averting what would have been a great disaster.
I went into Martin Campbell's 1998 film, starring Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, dreading what Hollywood would do to it. Now it feels like the kind of thing for which we used to keep Hollywood around.
Many states are lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on social and business activity that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Experts are keeping a close eye on whether states that have reopened are seeing an uptick in cases or a worsening in other key metrics.
Home exercise is a multi-billion dollar industry with roots a century old, but it's not so surprising it took being housebound for my husband to "discover" it, or that my preferred platform, Obé Fitness, has a pastel-pink aesthetic: working out from home has for decades been marketed mostly to women assumed both to spend more time in the house and more energy on their appearance.
Blink and you might miss it.
Here's how to get started and actually turn a profit.
A new story released on Star Wars's official website says that after George Lucas saw "The Empire Strikes Back," he asked for a few tweaks to the film's ending.
Animators are not just behind-the-scenes workers, they enact, visualize and direct the characters we see on screen.
"The strike was blinding and deafening and the smell of used model rocket engines lingered for some time afterwards."
A spokesperson for the coffee company confirmed to BuzzFeed News it's asking staffers to sort through and discard some sleeves that aren't exactly quarantine-appropriate.
A nurse, who got stuck in quarantine at the nursing home she was working at, checked in with her dog over the phone and she was extremely happy to see her.
The podcast built a loyal audience. So did its hosts. But in the past month, the "Call Her Daddy" empire has tumbled, exposing the inevitable issues media companies face when their star employees morph into powerful influencers.
The lessons from his presidency show that a quick retreat to the past can be just a mirage